U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.75
    +17.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,972.00
    +131.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,272.75
    +55.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,043.40
    +14.90 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.80
    +1.24 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.30
    -8.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.21 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0831
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8920
    -0.0210 (-0.72%)
     

  • Vix

    20.13
    -2.04 (-9.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3050
    +0.0048 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0410
    -0.8730 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,016.00
    +1,127.32 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.86
    +30.30 (+3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.95
    +15.67 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Ruan Continues Rollout of Orange EV All-Electric Terminal Trucks

·3 min read

With additional deployment, Ruan supports customer sustainability goals while increasing operational efficiency.

DES MOINES, Iowa and KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruan Transportation Management Systems, a premier provider of Integrated Supply Chain Solutions, announced today the deployment of an Orange EV pure electric terminal truck at an operations facility in St. Joseph, MO. With the addition of this fully electric unit, Ruan is expanding its heavy-duty electric vehicle fleet and further supporting a sustainable, energy efficient supply chain.

Ruan has kept pace with clean fuel advancements, implementing a variety of alternative fuels including compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), biodiesel blends, and renewable hydrocarbon diesel. These changes have eliminated hundreds of thousands of tons of carbon dioxide (CO2). Moving to zero-emission electric yard trucks was a logical next step in Ruan's continuing drive toward a cleaner future.

"To provide clean, efficient solutions for our customers, Ruan tests and invests in the latest technologies. We recently marked the 18-month anniversary of deploying our first Orange EV truck to a 24/7 Minnesota operation, and the reliability has been unparalleled, exceeding uptime expectations," said Ruan's Vice President of Fleet Services Brad Gehring.

Ruan plans to continue all-electric yard truck deployments in operations across the country where feasible. "We are excited to have another Orange EV customer scale up deployments after experiencing first-hand how well our trucks do the job," said Zack Ruderman, Orange EV Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Orange EV deployments are a win-win, delivering solutions that are both economically and environmentally sustainable."

The St. Joseph project is partially funded with a Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) grant awarded through the Kansas City based Metropolitan Energy Center (MEC).

About Orange EV

Orange EV, headquartered in Kansas City, MO, is the leading OEM providing industrial fleets with heavy-duty, electric vehicle solutions proven to save money while being safer, more reliable, and preferred by drivers and management. Orange EV trucks meet the most rigorous duty cycles and 24/7 shift schedules while eliminating diesel fuel and emissions. Building both new and re-powered terminal trucks, Orange EV was the nation's first manufacturer offering 100 percent electric Class 8 vehicles to be commercially deployed and scaled. Now in its 10th year of operations, Orange EV's terminal trucks have been chosen by more than 120 fleets across 26 states, Canada, and the Caribbean, surpassing 5 million miles and 1.4 million hours of operation. For more information, please visit www.orangeev.com.

About Ruan

Founded in 1932, Ruan is a family-owned transportation and logistics management company, providing Dedicated Contract Transportation, Managed Transportation, Value-added Warehousing, and Brokerage Support Services to customers across the United States. With 90 years of transportation management experience, Ruan is one of the top 10 privately-owned transportation service companies in the country. For more information about Ruan, visit www.ruan.com.

Orange EV Media Contact:

Len Fernandes
Firecracker PR
(888) 317-4687 ext. 707
334519@email4pr.com

Ruan Media Contact:

Sofia Samuels
(515) 235-4750
334519@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ruan-continues-rollout-of-orange-ev-all-electric-terminal-trucks-301528893.html

SOURCE Ruan and Orange EV

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

    Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Plug has been making investments steadily over the past year to build green hydrogen production facilities that it hopes will supply 1,000 tons per day (TPD) globally by 2028.

  • How to Charge The New, All-Electric F-150 Lightning

    The problem is that many of them are not — who can forget Amazon's health tracking Halo or Google's ill-fated glasses — and thus an already fatigued consumer based becomes more cynical about which technological advances could really change the world. Ford says that it has considered all that, and has even created a frequently asked questions page for people needing answers.

  • Australian scientists to power Tesla on 15,000-km trip with printed solar panels

    Scientists in Australia are testing printed solar panels they will use to power a Tesla on a 15,100-km (9,400-mile) journey beginning in September, which they hope will get the public thinking about steps to help avert climate change. The Charge Around Australia project will power a Tesla electric car with 18 of the team's printed plastic solar panels, each 18 metres (59 feet) long, rolling them out beside the vehicle to soak up sunlight when it needs a charge. Paul Dastoor, the inventor of the printed solar panels, said the University of Newcastle team would be testing not only the endurance of the panels but their potential performance for other applications.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Stock: Tesla or Ford

    Supply chain issues are hurting the performance of all the major automakers. If you want to look past those headwinds and bet on the long-term potential of the EV market, which is a better stock to buy to do so -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) or Ford (NYSE: F)? Compared to the prior-year quarter, Tesla's deliveries grew 68%.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy As Electric F-150 Deliveries Begin?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Why Bloom Energy's Stock Is Shooting Higher Today

    As of the close of trading yesterday, shares of fuel cell specialist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) had tumbled more than 8%. It's not an encouraging announcement from the company that's driving the stock up, though; instead, it seems to be the news of a fuel cell peer stoking the stock's rise. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of Bloom Energy have risen 5.7%.

  • The Surprising Pick for Investors Who Aren't Into Energy Stocks

    In the past few years, a lot of focus has been on technology stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has returned 49% since the beginning of 2020. For them, Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), a company best known for residential generators, could be a great addition to a portfolio lacking energy exposure.

  • BMW launches new 7 Series with all-electric model

    BMW began pre-sales of the seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series on Wednesday, featuring for the first time an all-electric luxury sedan as well as hybrid and internal combustion engine (ICE) models. All three versions will be assembled on the same production line in BMW's Dingolfing plant, with the first deliveries worldwide to take place from November 2022. The i7 electric vehicle (EV), a competitor to Mercedes' electric EQS, will start at $119,300 in the United States and 135,900 euros in Europe.

  • Musk and Tesla Make a Change Their Customers Won't Like

    Elon Musk and the maker of high-end electric vehicles have just made a decision that is not going to delight many of their customers and fans.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Every EV investor needs to consider Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) for their portfolio. Tesla is consistently profitable, unlike most other EV makers, and has been for nearly three years running, and it is developing a growing international presence, too, not just in China but throughout Europe, with its Gigafactory in Berlin opening last month. Tesla's stock has fared better than most, with shares down only 3% year to date but 38% higher over the past year.

  • Plug Power secures deal to supply 'green hydrogen' to Walmart

    "I expect you will probably see another [deal] before this quarter is over," said Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh of the growing demand for hydrogen produced with zero carbon emissions.

  • 5 predictions for Tesla Q1 earnings

    As usual, it’s been a dramatic quarter for Tesla. Tesla, which will announce its first-quarter financial results Wednesday, has benefited from a global surge in consumer demand for electric vehicles and increasingly tough fuel economy mandates implemented by governments worldwide, including the Biden administration’s own stringent standards beginning in 2024. Then there are the challenges that Tesla CEO Elon Musk regularly generates for himself.

  • Why Elon Musk wants Tesla to start mining lithium

    The prices of lithium, nickel, and cobalt are soaring. Electric battery manufacturers like Tesla, who need these metals and several more, are so worried about a supply crunch that they're wading into the mining industry.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Tuesday

    The stock of hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been up and down over the last month. Plug has been growing out its network of green hydrogen production capacity, and today announced a deal to offer Walmart up to 20 tons per day of the fuel. The agreement is among the first green hydrogen supply contracts of its kind for Plug Power.

  • C-Suite Rides: It’s easy to see why the Ford Maverick is such a hit (PHOTOS)

    It’s not often that a manufacturer introduces a new product and is forced to stop taking orders because it’s so popular.

  • Ukraine War Gives U.S. LNG Chance to Shed Fracked-Gas Stigma

    (Bloomberg) -- Deep in Louisiana’s bayou country, 18 maroon canisters discharge clear, odorless methane into the air as hard-hatted engineers patrol wind gauges, solar panels and a laser surveillance system shooting beams at mirrors. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsTwitter Has a

  • Plug Power Stock Rises on Agreement to Supply Green Hydrogen to Walmart

    Plug Power will deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen to power Walmart's lift trucks across the retailer's distribution and fulfillment centers.

  • Are there affordable ways to cut your heating bill?

    Alternatives to gas and oil heating are becoming more popular but are still expensive.

  • Colorado River deemed ‘most endangered river’ in the US: report

    The Colorado River, which provides drinking water to more than 40 million Americans, has become the country’s most endangered river amid rising temperatures and punishing drought conditions, a new report has found. Climate change, coupled with outdated water management, poses an ongoing threat to the lifeblood of the Mountain West — a waterway that serves…