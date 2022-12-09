U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

Rubber Additives Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

Major players in the rubber additives market are Lanxess AG, Solvay SA, Akzo Nobel N. V. , BASF SE, Arkema S. A. , Sinopec, Eastman Chemical Company, Emery Oleochemicals LLC, Behn Meyer Group, R. T. Vanderbilt Holding Company Inc.

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rubber Additives Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact"
, Behn Meyer Group, Prisma Rubber Additives Ltd, Kraton Corporation, Performance Additives, and Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG

The global rubber additives market is expected to grow from $4.76 billion in 2021 to $5.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $6.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The rubber additives market consists of rubber additives by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve the completed system’s performance or to help in the system’s processing.Rubber additives refer to an elastic material created by coagulating the milky juice of any of several tropical plants.

It is essentially an isoprene polymer that is made as sheets and subsequently dried.

The main types of rubber additives are activators, accelerators, vulcanization inhibitors, plasticizers, and other types.Activators refer to inorganic and organic chemicals that are employed to start an accelerator’s action.

These are applicable to tires and non-tires and are used by the automotive, consumer goods, building and construction, and electrical insulation industries.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the rubber additives market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this rubber additives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

 Increasing demand for high-performance rubber is expected to propel the growth of the rubber additives market going forward. High-performance rubber refers to the material’s capacity to tolerate rather harsh environmental conditions such as heat, chemicals, and solvents. High-performance natural rubber composites using a carbon nanotube-modified natural fibre reinforcing structur  For instance, in April 2022, according to a report shared by the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC), a Malaysian-based inter-governmental organization, the natural rubber (NR) market is predicted to improve further in terms of consumptio. Inn 2022, the global output was 1.113 million tonnes, up 3.8% from the same month in 2021, but global consumption increased at a faster rate of 5.8% to 1.206 million tonnes. Therefore, the increasing demand for high-performance rubber is driving the growth of the rubber additives market 

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the rubber additives market.Major companies operating in the rubber additives market are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position.

For instance, in December 2020, BASF, a Germany-based rubber additives manufacturer, launched Licity 2680.It is a general-purpose, long-lasting anode binder solution customised for improved performance in lithium-ion cells.

This solution was developed such that it enables balanced characteristics, high colloidal stability, excellent compatibility with co-binders such as CMC, and excellent processability. This would allow an increased number of charge/discharge cycles while preventing electrode swelling.

In August 2021, Lanxess AG, a Germany-based specialty chemicals company, acquired Emerald Kalama chemicals for an amount of $425 million. Lanxess’s dominant position in the preservatives industry is strengthened by this acquisition, and the new products will be used in high-growth applications such as food and beverage, detergents, fabric softeners, cosmetics, and personal care items.Emerald Kalama Chemical BV is a Netherlands-based company and manufacturer of rubber additives.

The countries covered in the rubber additives market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The rubber additives market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides rubber additives market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a rubber additives market share, detailed rubber additives market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the rubber additives industry. This rubber additives market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
