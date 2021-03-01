U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,846.25
    +37.00 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,191.00
    +279.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,061.75
    +150.75 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,242.80
    +43.60 (+1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.08
    +0.58 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.50
    +12.70 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    26.92
    +0.48 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.36
    -3.53 (-12.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3947
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7200
    +0.2180 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,854.05
    +2,595.25 (+5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.26
    +29.12 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,552.59
    +69.16 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,663.50
    +697.49 (+2.41%)
     

Rubber Additives Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The market for rubber additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the rubber additives market are rapidly increasing demand from the tire manufacturing industry and growing application in enhancing structural and mechanical properties.

New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rubber Additives Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028506/?utm_source=GNW
Stringent environmental regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

- Application in the manufacture of tires dominated the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for more durable and long-lasting products from consumers.
- The development of new additives to produce high-performance rubbers that increase the durability of the end product is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.
- Asia-Pacific region dominated the market for rubber additives with India, China, Japan as major countries in the consumption.

Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from Tires Application

- Additives are ingredients added to both natural and synthetic rubber in order to obtain certain desirable properties.?By convention and mixed formulations, the desired elastomers are obtained, thereby helping in producing the desired product.
- In the tire manufacturing industry, rubber additives are used as accelerators, curing agents, vulcanizing inhibitors, plasticizers and others.
- Rubber additives enhance the properties of rubber, such as improved resistance to heat, sunlight, mechanical stress and also increases the durability of the product.
- In the United States, Nokian tires company has announced its decision to invest about USD 200 million in 2020 with a tire manufacturing capacity of 4 million.
- The global automotive industry has declined in the recent past. However, the demand for tire applications from electric vehicles has increased. The manufacturing of BEV and PHEV vehicles in China, the United States, and Europe is contributing to the growth of tires used and, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for rubber additives market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Rubber Additives Market during the forecast period. In countries like China, India and Japan because of the high demand application in manufacturing tyres, conveyor belts and others, the demand for rubber additives has been increasing.
- The largest producers of rubber additives are located in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of rubber additives are Toray Industries.Inc, China Petrochemical Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, BASF SE, BEHN MEYER.
- In Asia-Pacific region, China represents the largest country accounting for about 17% of worlds share in mining industry using high volume of conveyor belts followed by India.
- In 2019, CEAT Ltd. has invested INR 4000 crores (~USD 556.42 million) to start a new tire manufacturing unit near Sriperumbudur on the outskirts of Chennai.
- The aforementioned factors coupled with government support are contributing to the increasing demand for rubber additives market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape
The global rubber additives market is fragmented, with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include Toray Industries Inc, China Petrochemical Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, BASF SE, and Behn Meyer.

Reasons to Purchase this report:
- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
- 3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028506/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Here are Warren Buffett's 15 largest stock holdings

    Buffett views his stock portfolio as a 'collection of businesses.'

  • Huawei CFO back in court fighting U.S. extradition

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will return to a Canadian court Monday for the final phase of the arguments in her U.S. extradition case, which would focus on whether her arrest was politically motivated and if abuses of process occurred during her detainment. Meng, 49, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, is accused by the United States of misleading HSBC about her company’s business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. She was arrested at Vancouver's airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant and has been living under house arrest in one of the city's wealthiest neighbourhoods while her case makes its way through Canada's courts.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Losing Battle with Bond Investors

    Gold is just an investment that competes for capital just like bonds, stocks and now cryptocurrencies.

  • Pandemic Binge Likely Spurred Turkey to Top of Growth League

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s $736 billion economy outperformed major competitors in the final quarter, as rate cuts and a spending-and-credit binge beat back pandemic restrictions even as the lira collapsed, data will likely show Monday.Gross domestic product probably rose 6.9% from a year earlier, according to the median of 20 forecasts in a Bloomberg survey, more than in any other G-20 nation, including China. The growth push weakened the currency by 20% in 2020 and kept headline inflation in double digits for the entire year.The data will expose the challenge facing central bank Governor Naci Agbal as he looks to cool growth and restore price stability without triggering a steep slowdown in activity and a jump in unemployment.“The key drivers of the economic activity in the last quarter were industrial production and credit growth,” said Can Ayan, an Istanbul-based economist at Aktif Bank, who ranks second among forecasters of Turkish GDP data. Consumption and government spending will support activity in the first quarter of 2021, lifting growth over the year to 5.2%, Ayan said.The government had pushed banks to ramp up lending to help businesses and consumers ride out the Covid-19 emergency. The credit boom was coupled with a front-loaded easing cycle that helped prime the economy.Agbal has raised the benchmark interest rate by 675 basis points to 17% following his appointment in November, signaling a return to more market-friendly monetary policy. The lira has strengthened 15% since his appointment.The International Monetary Fund raised its growth forecast for Turkey’s economy to 6% in 2021 amid the coronavirus vaccine rollout, while warning the pandemic response worsened pre-existing financial risks despite leading to a strong rebound in economic activity.“With some stability in the currency market, Turkish exporters can finally enjoy the price competitiveness accumulated over recent years,” said JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s London-based analyst Yarkin Cebeci. “Depending on the pace of vaccinations, tourism will most probably be stronger than last year as well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett's $10 billion mistake: Precision Castparts

    Warren Buffett makes mistakes too. The 90-year-old billionaire on Saturday admitted he "paid too much" when his Berkshire Hathaway Inc spent $32.1 billion in 2016 to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp, its largest acquisition. Berkshire wrote off $9.8 billion of Precision's value last August, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for air travel and the Portland, Oregon-based unit's products.

  • Why India’s central bank has no faith in cryptocurrencies

    Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has said the central bank has "certain major concerns about cryptocurrency" and its impact on financial stability.

  • What makes Warren Buffett really special

    Buffett, 90, isn’t slowing down much and seems poised to lead Berkshire Hathaway into the post-pandemic world.

  • Bank of England Aligns With the Fed Over Rout in Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In the showdown between traders and central bankers over rising bond yields, the Bank of England is aligned more with the relaxed views of the U.S. Federal Reserve than peers in Asia and Europe that are trying to rein in markets.Addressing the topic for the first time late last week, BOE policy makers echoed Fed officials in reading a surge in borrowing costs as optimism about a rapid recovery. They brushed aside concerns about a return to the dysfunction in markets that dominated the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.Their remarks suggest that the U.K. central bank has no immediate plans to counter the sell-off that quadrupled yields on 10-year government bonds since the start of the year. While borrowing costs remain historically low, the increase could embolden Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to talk more about how he will repair public finances when he delivers his annual budget on Wednesday.“It will probably reinforce Sunak’s hawkish instincts,” said Jacob Nell, chief U.K. economist at Morgan Stanley and a former Treasury official. “The motivation for getting on a sustainable footing is you’re worried the bond market will push up yields and constrain you.”A rapid effort to vaccinate the population against Covid-19 in the U.S. and U.K. has boosted optimism about a quick rebound. Those expectations fueled a plunge in bond prices around the world, pushing the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries to the highest level in a year.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The rise in bond yields over the past month, if it sticks, would mean debt interest costs as a share of GDP average 1.2% over the five years rather than 1%. Debt servicing costs have averaged 1.7% since 2000.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Read his full INSIGHT here.U.K. bonds were among the hardest-hit across developed markets, with yields on tenors of more than 10 years now a half percentage point above where they were a year ago before when the pandemic struck. Money-market traders last week priced-out any further interest-rate cuts after months of speculation that policy makers might push borrowing costs into negative territory.The U.K. credit market has also been pummeled given its sizable share of long-dated debt, which tends to be more sensitive to inflation. Sterling high-grade corporate bonds have fallen 3.4% in total return terms this year. By contrast, shorter-dated euro-denominated notes have lost just 0.5%.Those gains in yields have a consequence both for the strength of the recovery and for Sunak’s Treasury, which is taking on record amounts of debt to protect businesses and consumers from the impact of a third national lockdown.The rise in yields adds about 10 billion pounds ($14 billion) to the government’s debt burden, enough to offset revenue from the potential increase in corporate tax under consideration in the budget, said Robert Wood, chief U.K. economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.“This doesn’t make the public finances unsustainable. Does it matter? Yes!” he said.But BOE officials appeared largely unperturbed in a series of appearances last week. David Ramsden, a deputy governor, called the move “a corollary of that more positive news on the economy, driven by more positive vaccination news rather than something about a new worry around inflation.”Andy Haldane, the bank’s chief economist and one of the most hawkish members of its rate-setting committee, suggested that central bankers and financial markets could be underestimating the risk of inflation as the economy reopens.Together, those comments shifted speculation away from further bank stimulus and toward the question of when policy makers might pare back the support they have in place now.“Haldane is coming out with very bullish, very positive, and by implication hawkish views on the economic rebound,” said Liz Martins, senior economist at HSBC Holdings Plc.The BOE’s view contrasts with thinking at the European Central Bank and among others across Asia. The Reserve Bank of Australia made $2 billion of unscheduled purchases, while Korea announced buying plans for the next few months. ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said more stimulus could be added if the surge in yields hurts growth.At the Fed, several officials argued last week that higher yields come with a solid recovery. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard called it “a good sign.”Read More: Fed Views Rising Yields as Bullish Sign Reflecting 2021 OptimismBritain’s main inflation rate is below 1% now. The BOE’s forecast is for it to reach its 2% target by the first quarter of 2022 and to settle just above thereafter. Martins at HSBC said that a 10-year bond yield close to 1% combined with a strong pound would mean “material tightening in financial conditions.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How you can still get a low 15-year mortgage rate for your refinance

    As mortgage rates rise, the shorter-term mortgages are looking attractive.

  • Bitcoin’s Long-Term Value Doubted Due to ESG, Tighter Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is nursing losses after its worst weekly plunge in almost a year and on one view its longer term outlook could be even worse because of environmental concerns and tightening regulations.The sheer amount of energy needed to mine Bitcoin and the prospect that governments will create more obstacles for the largest cryptocurrency point to the token losing “most of its value over time,” BCA Research Inc. said.The expense and slowness of Bitcoin transactions make it “unsuitable as a medium of exchange,” BCA Research Chief Global Strategist Peter Berezin wrote in the report released Friday. In addition, environmental, social and governance-focused funds are likely to shun companies associated with Bitcoin due to the large energy consumption by miners on computer networks.Bitcoin is still up more than five times over the past year, a divisive rally pitting believers in a new asset class against naysayers who see a speculative bubble. Among notable recent developments are Tesla Inc.’s $1.5 billion purchase of the token. At the same time, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are among those signaling caution.Governments will create more obstacles because they could lose billions of dollars in revenue from seigniorage -- the difference between the face value of money and the cost to produce it -- according to BCA.“Many companies have cozied up to Bitcoin in order to associate themselves with the digital currency’s technological mystique,” BCA’s Berezin added. “As ESG funds start to flee Bitcoin, its price will begin a downward spiral. Stay away.”Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, was up 3% to about $46,615 as of 8:13 a.m. in London on Monday. That leaves it well off the record high of $58,350 set just over a week ago.Other commentators remain bullish on the outlook for digital currencies. While there are many risks, Bitcoin is at a tipping point and we may be “at the start of massive transformation of cryptocurrency into the mainstream,” Citigroup Inc. wrote in a report.The Citi team including Kathleen Boyle highlighted the token’s increased attractiveness for institutional investors and the argument that it can help to hedge inflation risk.In the shorter term, investment flows into Bitcoin funds may be among the keys to the price outlook. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said inflows into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust -- the largest traded crypto fund -- are “ceasing,” and the cash going into other Bitcoin vehicles isn’t “strong enough to prevent an overall slowing in the Bitcoin fund flow impulse.”(Updates with comment from Citigroup from the eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett Admits Error in Paying Too Much for Precision Castparts

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett conceded a mistake with one of his biggest deals in recent years: the $37.2 billion purchase of Precision Castparts Corp. in 2016.“I paid too much for the company,” the billionaire investor said Saturday in his annual letter. “No one misled me in any way -- I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential.”Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took an almost $11 billion writedown last year that was largely tied to Precision Castparts, the maker of equipment for aerospace and energy industries based in Portland, Oregon.Precision Castparts has struggled as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for flights, prompting airlines to park jets and reduce schedules. That means less need for replacement parts and a big drop in aircraft purchasing. Precision slashed its workforce by about 40% last year, according to Berkshire’s annual report.And the slump in travel is expected to persist, leading to more pressure on the supply chain, according to the International Air Transport Association. Passenger traffic may be limited to as little as a third of pre-pandemic levels, the group said.Buffett said in 2020 that the airline industry had probably changed for good, explaining his decision to drop his holdings in four major carriers.“Last year, my miscalculation was laid bare by adverse developments throughout the aerospace industry, PCC’s most important source of customers,” Buffett said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Is Set to Learn How Tough Biden’s Watchdogs Will Be

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s plans for a new era of tough Wall Street oversight will take center stage this week when two of his top regulator picks face questions from Senate Banking Committee members at a Tuesday hearing.Gary Gensler, whom the White House has tapped to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Rohit Chopra, the administration’s choice to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, are likely to win confirmation, lawmakers and financial executives say. Yet their strong support from progressive Democrats means they’re certain to get pointed questions from Republican senators about their plans to crack down on businesses.The wild rally in GameStop Corp., the explosion of blank-check companies and apps -- like Robinhood Markets’ platform -- that have prompted millions of novice investors to start trading are sure to be focuses. The biggest banks, hedge funds and private equity firms are also likely to be spotlighted, particularly after four years of rule cutting under former President Donald Trump.Gensler, 63, is well known on Wall Street after leading the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama administration and making a fortune decades earlier at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chopra, a 39-year-old Federal Trade Commission member who helped Senator Elizabeth Warren set up the CFPB, would run an agency that Democrats want reinvigorated to protect consumers from abuses involving credit cards, mortgages and high-interest loans. Republicans would prefer it remain in the slumber that defined the bureau in the Trump era.“There remains a sharp divide between Republicans and Democrats on the role of the CFPB in financial regulation,” said Andrew Olmem, National Economic Council deputy director in the Trump administration who is now a partner at the Mayer Brown law firm. “This is a very important nomination because a new director can significantly shift the direction of the CFPB.”What follows is a breakdown of policy topics that Gensler and Chopra will confront at the hearing -- and, if confirmed, in their jobs:Retail InvestorsThe popularity of commission-free trading -- spearheaded by Robinhood -- has forced regulators to grapple with new questions. Top among them is “gamification” and the proliferation of apps that make investing fun but that critics claim inappropriately hook consumers with nudges and prompts to keep them trading. Determining whether and how to respond is something Gensler will have to grapple with. The issue could also fall under the purview of Chopra and the CFPB.The GameStop frenzy has prompted additional regulatory concerns, including whether unsophisticated investors should be able to so freely engage in risky trading involving options. Bubbles, too, will be on senators’ minds. A number think the SEC should do something about the eye-popping rise of unregulated Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Another potential target is special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACS, which are essentially corporate shells that issue shares before investors even know what their money is being used for.Market StructureThe GameStop saga has made lawmakers wake up to the inner-workings of the stock market. Practices like off-exchange trading and Robinhood and other brokers selling their customers’ orders to so-called market makers like Citadel Securities are getting unprecedented attention on Capitol Hill.Short-selling has also come under fire after it emerged that hedge funds making bearish bets had borrowed more than 100% of GameStop’s outstanding shares. In the face of all that complexity, lawmakers will want to know how Gensler plans to ensure that markets are fair for average Americans.Private EquityAmong the Banking Committee Democrats who have most relished going after private equity are Chairman Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Warren of Massachusetts.Warren introduced the “Stop Wall Street Looting Act” in 2019 calling for new rules for buyout firms, and she made the industry’s treatment of workers a centerpiece of her unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign. She and Brown have said they will continue to press the issue and have ideas for how Gensler can use the SEC to add new oversight. Giving impetus to their plans is a successful push by private-equity firms during the Trump administration to be included as an investment option in corporate retirement saving plans.EnforcementWall Street could soon find itself subject to lots more investigations launched by the CFPB, which was created to crack down on industry abuses that Democrats argue spurred the 2008 financial crisis. Beyond big banks, the agency under Chopra may also focus on payday lenders, student loan providers and on issues tied to the retail trading boom.At the SEC, wielding the agency’s powers to probe and sanction companies is where Gensler can make his biggest impact. A high-profile case against a major bank or hedge fund can ripple through the finance industry, deterring other firms from engaging in similar conduct. During the Trump era, busting Wall Street titans was rarely a priority, something progressives expect Gensler to change quickly.CryptoBitcoin has skyrocketed more than 400% in the past year and Coinbase, a trading platform used by millions American, is on the cusp of one of the biggest initial public offerings in years. Yet, despite all the buzz, cryptocurrencies are still a big question mark for Wall Street. Industry backers say that an impediment to broad adoption is a clear legal framework and a lack of regulatory clarity from the SEC.It’ll probably fall largely on Gensler, who has been teaching about digital tokens at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to determine how to regulate the industry. Thorny topics he will likely have to deal with include whether to approve a crypto based exchange-traded fund, and how aggressively to pursue a high-profile lawsuit the SEC filed last year against Ripple Labs Inc. for allegedly misleading investors by selling more than $1 billion of virtual tokens without registering them with the regulator.Climate ChangeProgressives want Biden’s financial regulators to play a crucial role in addressing climate change, including by pressing companies to reveal more about how global warming affects their bottom lines. Democrats also want industry watchdogs to combat inequality by implementing policies that narrow social and economic gaps.At Tuesday’s hearing, such objectives are expected to get lots of attention from Republicans, who argue that securities laws and corporate disclosures should not be used to push what they consider to be political agendas.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting this year will be held in Los Angeles

    Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting will take place in Los Angeles, California, with Warren Buffett and his long-time business partner Charlie Munger reuniting again after a year apart, Buffett wrote in his widely-read annual letter.

  • The 3 worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, Suze Orman says

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment now before Congress.

  • RBA Doubles Down in Defense of Yields Amid Global Bond Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia doubled down on bond purchases Monday, spurring the biggest drop in yields in a year as policy makers around the world seek to check runaway bets on reflation.The central bank announced plans to buy more than $3 billion of longer-dated securities, following up on a surprise boost in purchases of shorter-maturity debt at the end of last week. Japanese government bonds also advanced while those in New Zealand surged in the wake of an about-face in the American market on Friday.As the global trading day shifts west, yields on German bunds look primed to decline, with attention also turning to bond-buying figures from the European Central Bank. Markets are also awaiting more from key global leaders this week, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who will deliver what are likely to be his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting.“The Fed may realize that telling the market that they’re ok with what’s happened is just a red flag to a bull,” said Eric Robertsen, chief strategist at Standard Chartered Bank. “The RBA is in the same camp as every major central bank -- they want their economies to recover but they’re more and more dependent on low interest rates.”This Week: Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line UpBond markets have been pricing in accelerating inflation on expectations of a rapid global economic recovery that will leave central banks unable to maintain loose settings. Policy makers have pushed back, but with trillions of dollars sloshing around economies courtesy of monetary and fiscal infusions and vaccination rollouts, investors have seen rising price pressures on the horizon.U.S. Treasury yields ended an already tumultuous week on Friday with another sharp move -- shifting suddenly lower as traders squeezed in their final business for the month. The 10-year yield dropped as much as 14 basis points amid month-end rebalancing from equities to bonds. They were little changed on Monday during Asian trading.That set the scene for the open of trading in Asia on Monday, with Australia’s 10-year yield immediately dropping 19 basis points. It then dropped as much as 32 basis points to 1.60% after the RBA said it would buy A$4 billion ($3.1 billion) of long-dated bonds -- double the usual amount -- in a regular operation.Read More: Australia Central Bank Girds for All-Out Defense of Yield TargetThe RBA is expected to maintain its broad settings on Tuesday: a key interest rate and three-year bond yield target at 0.10% and a A$100 billion QE program for longer-dated securities. It surprised last month by announcing a second round of QE when the current tranche expires in mid-April and could tweak its buying plans Tuesday.“Markets will be looking for a firm response to the extreme bond market volatility,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “At a minimum, we would expect a step up in yield-curve control for the next couple of weeks, possibly including more purchases on non QE operation days.”Coming Monday: ECB to Prove Whether Pledge to Cap Yields Is More Than Just TalkThe ECB is due to reveal how serious it is about countering rising yields when it publishes its latest bond-buying figures.A significant increase in purchases would show they are backing their words with action. Yet if the amount is little changed it could convince investors to push on with reflation trades, which are effectively bets the ECB will tolerate higher borrowing costs as the economy begins to recover.Based on moves in 10-year German bond futures since Friday’s close, cash bond yields are implied to fall around four basis points from the open.“With the ECB due to report its bond-buying figures today, the RBA meeting tomorrow and a raft of Fed speakers due this week, the risk is central banks fight back and throw some doubt in rates traders’ minds that the earlier hike schedule is mispriced,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. in Melbourne, said in a note.(Updates with outlook for German bond market Monday)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia-Pacific Indexes: Post Weekly Losses as Global Bond Yield Surge Wreaks Havoc

    Asia-Pacific stock indexes were pressured as risk assets lost their sheen after global bond yields firmed on expectations of economic expansion.

  • PE Firms Are Feasting on China’s $5.5 Billion Logistics M&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Deals targeting logistics companies in China have delivered the best start to the year on record, generating bumper profits for private equity firms.About $5.5 billion worth of acquisitions of Chinese logistics firms have been announced so far this year, the strongest first quarter ever, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Warburg Pincus LLC and MBK Partners are among the firms that have recently profited from selling their stakes in companies in the red-hot sector.Buyout firms have been betting heavily on assets like warehouse space well before China’s increasingly affluent consumers joined the shift toward e-commerce, which was turbo-charged by the coronavirus pandemic. Even after these latest transactions, dealmakers see investment in Chinese logistics assets continuing to rise.“We’re seeing an increase in valuation for logistics properties, particularly in higher growth areas around China’s first-tier cities,” said Justin Wai, a Hong Kong-based managing director of real estate at Blackstone Group Inc. “This is a reflection of the underlying strength of the warehouse leasing market as well as demand from e-commerce.”Blackstone began investing in logistics more than a decade ago, driven by conviction that e-commerce trends would spur the need for warehouses. Logistics is now the firm’s largest exposure overall, comprising more than a third of its real estate portfolio globally.Time To ExitWarburg Pincus, one of the biggest modern warehousing investors in Asia, capitalized early on its long-term investment in Chinese logistics. The firm reaped a return of more than 10 times on its investment in ESR Cayman Ltd., said a person familiar with the matter, after the company went public in Hong Kong in 2019. Last year, Warburg reduced its stake to less than 5%.The firm has also invested in New Ease China, which focuses on shipments through China’s airports and urban hubs, and Beijing Yunniao Technology Co., a short-haul logistics platform that matches shippers and truckers, according to Warburg Pincus’ website.The pandemic has helped spark more deals for warehouses needed to store goods ordered online as well as the transportation networks to deliver them. Chinese e-commerce revenue is set to surpass 50% of the country’s total retail sales this year, making it the first nation to do the majority of its shopping online, according to researcher EMarketer.“We’re seeing volumes at record highs, propelling earnings and share prices,” said Michael Hufton, head of Asia Pacific transportation and logistics at Morgan Stanley based in Hong Kong. “That’s given boards more confidence about pursuing deals.”Along with warehousing, transportation-related logistics assets are in demand. MBK Partners sold Apex International Corp. last week in a deal valuing the freight forwarder at about $1.5 billion, giving it a gain of about five times its investment, another person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named as the information is private.Representatives for Warburg Pincus and MBK Partners declined to comment.Next StepsAs some firms take profits, others are pursuing deals to scale up, such as SF Holding Co.’s $2.3 billion takeover of tycoon Robert Kuok’s Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. or Blackstone’s purchase in November of a majority stake in a 1.2 million square meter logistics park in Guangzhou for $1.1 billion.The upcoming Hong Kong initial public offering of JD.com Inc.’s logistics arm, which is backed by private equity firms including Hillhouse Capital, Sequoia Capital China and Carlyle Group Inc., could raise about $5 billion, Bloomberg News has reported, arming the company with cash for potential acquisitions.“We’re poised to see more M&A deals in logistics over the coming years as companies seek to offer more integrated services,” James Teo, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst based in Singapore, said in a phone interview. “There are still plenty of target opportunities for the bigger players to buy and build on their capabilities, especially many local and more niche players across China.”One path to expansion is to tap areas like cold storage, which has taken on critical importance as countries aim to roll out vaccines and other supplies to fight the coronavirus. It also supports grocery delivery, a contested battleground among e-commerce firms. FountainVest Partners bought a majority stake in cold chain specialist CJ Rokin Logistics Supply Chain Co. on Thursday for 733.8 billion won ($656 million).Shanghai ANE Logistics Ltd., a less-than-truckload shipping operator backed by Carlyle Group, is weighing a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise about $500 million, Bloomberg News has reported.Read More: Alibaba, Pinduoduo Fight Against China’s Looming Food Crisis“Scale is important in logistics,” said Morgan Stanley’s Hufton. “Large Asian and international players are very keen on bulking up on certain geographic areas, including China and southeast Asia, and some specific areas including cold storage and freight forwarding.”(Updates with additional Warburg Pincus investments in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Shares Drop as U.S. Pins Khashoggi Murder on Crown Prince

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi stocks fell the most in a month, tracking last week’s declines across emerging markets, as traders weighed the impact of a U.S. intelligence report saying Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed off on the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.The Tadawul All Share Index retreated as much 1%, its sharpest decline since Jan. 31. It pared losses to close 0.5% lower. Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Basic Industries, Saudi Telecom Co. and Saudi Aramco dragged the index down the most by points. Stock indexes in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain advanced, while those in Egypt and Israel fell.While President Joe Biden’s administration imposed only modest new sanctions on the kingdom, it’s expected to announce more action on Monday. Saudi Arabia said it “rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report.”“We could see some influence in the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia” Alia Moubayed, the London-based chief economist for Middle East, North Africa at Jefferies International, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “But in terms of flows, unless sanctions hit particular asset classes, I don’t see flows being significantly affected.”Trading in Riyadh was also pressured by wider declines in emerging-market shares on Friday, when the MSCI EM Index fell 3.2% as a selloff in Treasuries triggered a slide in risk assets. Oil, Saudi Arabia’s biggest export, finished 1.1% lower last week.Outflows from the Saudi stock exchange climbed to a record of 6.6 billion riyals ($1.76 billion) in October 2018, the month when Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. It was the biggest monthly drop in foreign holdings since the country opened up its stock market to international investors in 2015.MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:The Saudi index’s decline trims its gain in February to 5.1%Riyad Bank rises as much as 1.9% after proposing a dividend for 2020 of 0.5 riyal per shareDubai’s DFM General Index rises 1%, the most in the GulfAbu Dhabi’s ADX General Index gains 0.6%In Doha, the QE Index climbs 0.3%Ezdan Holding Group rises as much as 5.3% after saying it’s finalizing a bank facility to fully repay a $500 million sukuk maturing in MayShares dropped last week after S&P Global Ratings said the Qatari property developer faces the risk of a default or debt restructuringQLM Life & Medical Insurance jumps 10% for a second session, after Qatar said last week that all expatriates and visitors will be required to have health insuranceGauges in Bahrain and Oman rise 0.1% and 0.3%, respectivelyKuwait’s market is closed for a local holidayFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas electricity firm files for bankruptcy citing $1.8 billion in claims from grid operator

    Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc is one of dozens of electricity providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers who collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said. Brazos and others that committed to provide power to the grid and could not, were required to buy replacement power at high rates and cover other firms' unpaid fees.

  • Mortgage rates are the highest in 6 months — is it too late to refinance?

    An expert says ultra-low rates "have come to an end," but a refi can still bring savings.