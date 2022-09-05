Rubber Process Oil Market Size to Grow by USD 562.83 million With 37% Contribution from Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Rubber Process Oil Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.26%. Technavio categorizes the global rubber process oil market as a part of the global oil and gas refining and marketing market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the rubber process oil market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing benefits offered by rubber process oils.," says a senior analyst for the Energy industry at Technavio." Primarily, rubber process oils are used in the manufacturing of rubber components as a processing aid. Meanwhile, rubber oil is used as a plasticizer to improve processability and filter inclusion, as well as an extender. The type of oil used is determined by the sort of product that must be manufactured.

However, fluctuating prices of crude oil will be one of the factors hampering the rubber process oil market growth. Key companies in the oil sector abandoned several oil exploration and production projects due to fluctuating oil prices. Fluctuations in the price of crude oil can affect the market. Moreover, upstream companies are adversely affected when crude oil prices fluctuate as the price at which the crude oil is sold is determined by the market, but the production costs are mostly fixed.

Rubber Process Oil Market Segment Highlights

The rubber process oil market share growth in the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The automotive segment in the global rubber process oil market is expected to witness significant growth due to the growing demand for automobiles globally.

Furthermore, rubber process oil is used to manufacture automobile rubber tires, belting, battery case, and several others.

Owing to such a wide variety of applications in vehicles, rubber process oil becomes so much important for the automotive industry.

Such factors are expected to propel the growth of the automotive segment in the global rubber process oil market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

Russia is the key market for the rubber process oil market in Europe

Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America.

The rising demand for rubber process oil from rubber processing and end-user industries, including automotive, construction, oil and gas, and aerospace in developing countries, such as China, Japan, and India will facilitate the rubber process oil market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

The US, China, India, and Japan are some of the other revenue-generating economies of the rubber process oil market.

Vendor Analysis

The rubber process oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

This statistical study of the rubber process oil market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

The rubber process oil market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Top Rubber Process Oil Market Players Covered in this Report are:

BRENNTAG SE : The company offers rubber process oil such as Poweroil Process Oils.

CPC Corp. : The company offers rubber process oil such as ParaLux 701, 1001, 2401, and 6001.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. : The company offers rubber process oil such as Nytex 4700, 840, 810, 820, and 8150.

ORGKHIM Biochemical Holding Management Co. : The company offers rubber process oil such as ELASTO 165, 245, and 255.

Panama Petrochem Ltd. : The company offers rubber process oil such as Norman 346, 388, 132, 787, and 239.

Chevron Corp.

Cross Oil

Ergon Inc.

Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd.

HollyFrontier Corp.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Lodha Petro

Nynas AB

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Repsol SA

Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

Vintrol Lubes Pvt. Ltd.

WBF Pte Ltd.

Apar Industries Ltd.

Rubber Process Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 562.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.19 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BRENNTAG SE, Chevron Corp., CPC Corp., Cross Oil, Ergon Inc., Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd., HollyFrontier Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Lodha Petro, Nynas AB, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., ORGKHIM Biochemical Holding Management Co., Panama Petrochem Ltd., Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Repsol SA, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, Vintrol Lubes Pvt. Ltd., WBF Pte Ltd., and Apar Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Apar Industries Ltd.

10.4 Chevron Corp.

10.5 Nynas AB

10.6 Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

10.7 ORGKHIM Biochemical Holding Management Co.

10.8 Panama Petrochem Ltd.

10.9 Petroliam Nasional Berhad

10.10 Repsol SA

10.11 Shell plc

10.12 TotalEnergies SE

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

