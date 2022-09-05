U.S. markets closed

Rubber Process Oil Market Size to Grow by USD 562.83 million With 37% Contribution from Europe - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Rubber Process Oil Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.26%. Technavio categorizes the global rubber process oil market as a part of the global oil and gas refining and marketing market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the rubber process oil market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing benefits offered by rubber process oils.," says a senior analyst for the Energy industry at Technavio." Primarily, rubber process oils are used in the manufacturing of rubber components as a processing aid. Meanwhile, rubber oil is used as a plasticizer to improve processability and filter inclusion, as well as an extender. The type of oil used is determined by the sort of product that must be manufactured.

However, fluctuating prices of crude oil will be one of the factors hampering the rubber process oil market growth. Key companies in the oil sector abandoned several oil exploration and production projects due to fluctuating oil prices. Fluctuations in the price of crude oil can affect the market. Moreover, upstream companies are adversely affected when crude oil prices fluctuate as the price at which the crude oil is sold is determined by the market, but the production costs are mostly fixed.

Get a FREE Sample Report for Key Market Dynamics and their Impact Analysis

Rubber Process Oil Market Segment Highlights

  • The rubber process oil market share growth in the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • The automotive segment in the global rubber process oil market is expected to witness significant growth due to the growing demand for automobiles globally.

  • Furthermore, rubber process oil is used to manufacture automobile rubber tires, belting, battery case, and several others.

  • Owing to such a wide variety of applications in vehicles, rubber process oil becomes so much important for the automotive industry.

  • Such factors are expected to propel the growth of the automotive segment in the global rubber process oil market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

  • 37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

  • Russia is the key market for the rubber process oil market in Europe

  • Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America.

  • The rising demand for rubber process oil from rubber processing and end-user industries, including automotive, construction, oil and gas, and aerospace in developing countries, such as China, Japan, and India will facilitate the rubber process oil market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

  • The US, China, India, and Japan are some of the other revenue-generating economies of the rubber process oil market.

Know about Report Detailed Segment-wise Analysis and Regional Insights in this PDF Sample

Vendor Analysis

  • The rubber process oil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • This statistical study of the rubber process oil market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

  • The rubber process oil market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Top Rubber Process Oil Market Players Covered in this Report are:

  • BRENNTAG SE: The company offers rubber process oil such as Poweroil Process Oils.

  • CPC Corp.: The company offers rubber process oil such as ParaLux 701, 1001, 2401, and 6001.

  • Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.: The company offers rubber process oil such as Nytex 4700, 840, 810, 820, and 8150.

  • ORGKHIM Biochemical Holding Management Co.: The company offers rubber process oil such as ELASTO 165, 245, and 255.

  • Panama Petrochem Ltd.: The company offers rubber process oil such as Norman 346, 388, 132, 787, and 239.

  • Chevron Corp.

  • Cross Oil

  • Ergon Inc.

  • Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd.

  • HollyFrontier Corp.

  • Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

  • Lodha Petro

  • Nynas AB

  • Petroliam Nasional Berhad

  • Repsol SA

  • Shell plc

  • TotalEnergies SE

  • Vintrol Lubes Pvt. Ltd.

  • WBF Pte Ltd.

  • Apar Industries Ltd.

Want to know more about the product offerings from contributing vendors, Download Sample PDF

Rubber Process Oil Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 562.83 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.19

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BRENNTAG SE, Chevron Corp., CPC Corp., Cross Oil, Ergon Inc., Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd., HollyFrontier Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Lodha Petro, Nynas AB, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., ORGKHIM Biochemical Holding Management Co., Panama Petrochem Ltd., Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Repsol SA, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, Vintrol Lubes Pvt. Ltd., WBF Pte Ltd., and Apar Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Apar Industries Ltd.

  • 10.4 Chevron Corp.

  • 10.5 Nynas AB

  • 10.6 Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.7 ORGKHIM Biochemical Holding Management Co.

  • 10.8 Panama Petrochem Ltd.

  • 10.9 Petroliam Nasional Berhad

  • 10.10 Repsol SA

  • 10.11 Shell plc

  • 10.12 TotalEnergies SE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rubber-process-oil-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-562-83-million-with-37-contribution-from-europe---technavio-301617321.html

SOURCE Technavio

