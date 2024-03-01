When Will Rubean AG (FRA:R1B) Turn A Profit?

Rubean AG (FRA:R1B) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Rubean AG, a fintech company, provides software point-of-sale solutions to banks, acquirers, and merchants. On 31 December 2022, the €22m market-cap company posted a loss of €1.4m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Rubean's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Rubean is bordering on breakeven, according to some German Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of €400k in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 50%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Rubean's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 1.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

