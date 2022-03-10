U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,228.45
    -49.43 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,989.79
    -296.46 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,006.92
    -248.62 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.08
    -25.21 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.03
    +1.33 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.90
    +7.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    26.23
    +0.41 (+1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1019
    -0.0055 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9970
    +0.0490 (+2.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    -0.0046 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9660
    +0.1070 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,309.19
    -3,114.64 (-7.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.18
    +0.66 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.03
    -82.69 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

RUBELLITE ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL EQUITY FINANCING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RUBLF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX:RBY) – Rubellite Energy Inc. ("Rubellite", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed with the syndicate of underwriters led by Peters & Co. Limited to increase the size of the previously announced bought deal financing (the "Offering"). Rubellite will now issue 6,200,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $3.55 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $22.0 million pursuant to the Offering.

Rubellite Energy Inc. logo (CNW Group/Rubellite Energy Inc.)
Rubellite Energy Inc. logo (CNW Group/Rubellite Energy Inc.)

The underwriters will have an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued under the Offering at a price of $3.55 per Common Share to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 30 days after closing of the Offering.

In conjunction with the Offering, the previously announced non-brokered private placement to certain officers, directors and employees of Rubellite and their associates has been increased to a minimum of 2.85 million Common Shares at a price of $3.55 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately $10.1 million (the "Private Placement").

In all other respect, the terms of the Offering and use of proceeds therefrom will remain as previously disclosed in the Company's earlier March 10, 2022 press release.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be distributed by way of a short form prospectus in all provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, and may also be placed privately in the United States to Qualified Institutional Buyers (as defined under Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act")) pursuant to the exemption provided by Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act, and may be distributed outside Canada and the United States on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Company's securities under domestic or foreign securities laws. The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and this news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The Common Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

About Rubellite

Rubellite is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater formation in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology. Rubellite has a pure play Clearwater asset base and is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and free funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure and prioritizing ESG excellence. Additional information on Rubellite can be accessed at the Company's website at www.rubelliteenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Rubellite Energy Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/10/c3190.html

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stock jumps on 20-for-1 share split, buyback announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Amazon doing its first stock split in over 20 years, causing shares to jump.

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • Is Novavax's Biggest Catalyst Ever Just Ahead?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reported a string of good news since late last year. Novavax has shipped doses, and healthcare facilities around the world are administering them. The vaccine is showing efficacy against omicron and other variants.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.73

    Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GILD ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.73 on 30th of March. This will take the...

  • Rivian earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Rivian (RIVN) is expected to report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 resuls on Thursday after the closing bell.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • FuelCell stock sinks after wider-than-expected loss, while revenue more than doubles to top forecasts

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. sank 9.0% in premarket trading Thursday, after the maker of fuel cells for clean electric power generation reported a wider-than-expected fiscal first-quarter loss, even as sales more than doubled to beat expectations. The net loss for the quarter to Jan. 31 narrowed to $41.4 million, or 11 cents a share, from a loss of $46.8 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for per-share losses was 5 cents. Revenue rose 113.7% to $31.8 mi

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • JD.com Stock Slumps After Earnings Top Estimates but Revenue Growth Slows

    The Chinese e-commerce giant reports fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts' forecasts but slower sales growth.

  • U.S. inflation rose 7.9% in February, biggest annual gain since 1982

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for the month of February, which shows U.S. inflation soaring.

  • Is Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) A Worthy Investment Pick?

    Saturna Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Amana Funds” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Amana Income Fund Investor Shares returned 13.76% and the Institutional Shares returned 13.85%. The Amana Growth Fund sprinted to a strong finish in the fourth […]

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

    Given the struggles of International Business Machines' (NYSE: IBM) stock over the last decade, the company may have become an afterthought in the minds of many investors. This rising dividend, along with a decisive strategic shift, could make IBM an excellent choice for dividend investors regardless of the market. The spinoff of Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) has become transformational for the venerable tech giant.

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet a year ago for Peabody Energy Corp. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineBack then, ma

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks With Strong Upside Potential

    The stock market is all about themes and right now, given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and all that has followed in its wake, the times will shine a spotlight on Cybersecurity stocks. It’s almost taken for granted that as the US and its allies ramp up sanctions and measures intended to shun and isolate Russia, Putin will respond by cyber warfare. Government organizations and corporations are obviously acutely aware of this and will therefore be spending large amounts of money to secure networks

  • Bad News may be Good for Long Term Investors - Analyzing the Key Risks of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

    The two key moments we are going to review for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are their latest annual report and the ruling of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. At the end of the day, the technology has a lot of value creation potential, but investors should know the downsides just as well.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy Near 52-Week Lows

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares have already tumbled 14% in March, even though the company still hasn't reported results from the last three months of 2021. DocuSign's stock price has been under a lot of pressure since its third-quarter performance made it clear that the pandemic boost the company experienced in early 2021 was only temporary. With over 1.1 million customers, DocuSign is still the leading provider of agreement services, and its customers are deepening their relationships.