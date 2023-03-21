Rubenstein Public Relations Retained by Impact Investment Firm Equivico and Capital Gold Real Estate Group as Agency of Record

Real Estate Group and Social Justice Finance Investors Sign Leading New York PR Firm

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) today announced that two companies, both leaders in their respective fields, retained the firm as their agency of record.

Equivico by the NCRC is a social justice finance firm founded by Eleni Delimpaltadaki Janis, Managing Partner, and Chief Investment Officer. Equivico stands for "equality and victory for all." The firm believes this can be achieved through the integration of capital and social impact.

Equivico's mission is to create an economy that works for all. Equivico believes in a simple philosophy of advancing an inclusive economy and delivering competitive returns for investors and is driven by a strategy of inclusion with a deep conviction that financial markets can do more to fuel economic growth in underserved businesses and communities, making the world a stronger, fairer place, profitably. Equivico performs rigorous due diligence and brings an impeccable record of success in capital markets, economic development, and small business lending.

Situated at the intersection of capital, community, and technology, Equivico by the NCRC is a woman-owned impact investment management firm specializing in credit funding. For our economy, in which most members of the community have been chronically underbanked, the integration of capital and social impact can help transform our economy to create true opportunity for all, fuel financial success across socio-economic status, race or ethnicity and gender and grow our economy.

Led by Michael Boateng, The Capital Gold Group is a real estate company that operates in the Delaware, Maryland, Virginia (DMV) area. Using cutting edge technology like 3D virtual tours, drone photography, lifestyle videos and social media exposure, The Capital Gold Group has established a significant presence in the real estate industry while maximizing sales for their clients' residential portfolios.

Story continues

Equivico and The Capital Gold Group will have access to RPR's team of senior practitioners who bring decades of combined media expertise across a variety of sectors. With over 30 years of experience in creating corporate messaging and brand positioning strategies that consistently produce high-quality media coverage, RPR is well-equipped to help these businesses achieve long-term, top-tier media results.

"We are excited to help these progressive companies become trail blazers in their industries," RPR President Richard Rubenstein said. "With their impressive track records of success and innovation, coupled with our expertise in media relations, these partnerships are poised to stand out and thrive."

About The Capital Gold Group:

Licensed to sell and rent properties across the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia region, Capital Gold Group is a growing, innovative real estate and investment firm led by top 1% broker Michael Boateng. Backed by an innovative and secure technology platform, the firm's team of experienced agents is uniquely qualified to assist clients in buying, selling, renting, and investing. The award-winning firm and its agents have been recognized as top producers with an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and the deployment of cutting-edge marketing campaigns. CGG is committed to an informative, tech-savvy, and secure client experience. CGG contributes generously to local, regional, and international communities.

About Equivico:

Equivico by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition provides smart capital and tools to support small businesses, change the rules hindering entrepreneurial outcomes and fosters economic success for everyone through partnership with investors, communities, and technology. Learn more at www.equivico.com.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rubenstein-public-relations-retained-by-impact-investment-firm-equivico-and-capital-gold-real-estate-group-as-agency-of-record-301777942.html

SOURCE Rubenstein Public Relations