U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.00
    +40.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,547.00
    +290.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,921.25
    +157.00 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.50
    +25.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.35
    +0.91 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.90
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    +0.28 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5370
    -0.0120 (-0.77%)
     

  • Vix

    17.43
    -2.42 (-12.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5100
    +0.2630 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,488.36
    +2,443.42 (+4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,378.07
    +43.67 (+3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.82
    +59.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

Rubicon Names Jevan Anderson as Chief Financial Officer

Rubicon Technologies, LLC
·3 min read

World-class technology executive brings more than 30 years of experience to the role

Lexington, Kentucky, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon®, a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, announced today that the company has hired Jevan Anderson as Rubicon’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

In his new role, Anderson will oversee Rubicon’s end-to-end financial operations, including further developing the financial infrastructure, teams, and processes to augment the company's already impressive growth. He will also become a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

“Jevan is a valuable addition to our already established leadership team at Rubicon. He brings with him an impressive portfolio, proven financial leadership, and M&A deal experience that will drive our continued growth both in the software and waste and recycling industries," said Rubicon Founder & CEO Nate Morris.

Rubicon is transforming the waste industry by helping its customers and partners move away from the legacy landfill model and toward circular solutions that slow the accumulation of waste and its harmful by-products. Rubicon was one of the first, and has become one of the largest, Certified B Corporations in the world, first attaining its certification back in 2012. With each re-certification since then, Rubicon’s B Corp score has increased, and in both 2017 and 2018 the company was awarded Best for the World honors for Governance. Then, in 2018, 2019, and 2021 Rubicon was named Best for the World for Environment in recognition of the company’s environmental and sustainability practices.

“Rubicon is transforming one of the oldest industries in existence by digitizing one of the last unconnected markets,” said Anderson. “The waste created by businesses and private citizens accumulates with each passing day, and the entire Rubicon team is working hard to move our partners and customers towards more circular solutions. I am extremely excited to join Rubicon at this critical time, and to help the company achieve its ultimate goal of ending waste.”

Anderson is a highly accomplished technology executive with 30 years of experience in corporate leadership, financial advisory, investment banking, corporate development, and strategy consulting. He comes to Rubicon from Finjan Holdings, a globally recognized pioneer in cybersecurity intellectual property with broad experience covering public company officer roles (CFO, COO, Corporate Development, and Investor Relations), technology investment banking, and management/strategy consulting. Anderson has executed more than 100 transactions with over $20 billion in aggregate consideration with leading companies including Accenture, BlackBerry, Bleacher Report, Broadcom, Discovery, Electronic Arts, Ford, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Liberty Media, Microsoft, Pandora, QUALCOMM, Symantec, Time Warner, Turner Sports, and Yahoo!

Anderson earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University and an MBA from The Stern School of Business at New York University.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a Lexington, Kentucky-based software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

CONTACT: Dan Sampson Vice President of Marketing & Communications dan.sampson@rubicon.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now

    Specifically, Roku and Palantir should benefit from unstoppable trends in the coming years, and, with both stocks currently trading at a discount, now looks like a good time to add a few shares to your portfolio. Palantir specializes in big data. Since then, Palantir has won contracts with numerous government organizations, including the U.S. Air Force, Army, and the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the National Nuclear Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Plug Power: Latest Announcements Offer More Reasons to Stay Bullish

    Stocks go up, stocks go down, that is a simple fact of the market’s behavior. The next bit is the nice part, however: stocks go up again, too. Just ask Plug Power (PLUG) investors, who over the past couple of years have seen the pendulum swing violently in both directions. After giving back to market this year a big chunk of the previous 12 months’ incredible share haul, the stock has been on fire again recently, up by 36% over the past week alone. The company’s annual symposium takes place toda

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10. Technology stocks have paved the way for economic growth in the past few years, […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Robinhood Stocks That Could Bounce Back Big Time

    Guess what many of the 100 most popular stocks on Robinhood have in common right now? CEO Mark Zuckerberg has himself even called for more regulation in the past, knowing that it would help Facebook over the long run.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Beats Q3 Earnings Target, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat expectations for third-quarter earnings.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    When the financial media mentions "tech stocks," many people equate the term with consumer hardware or business software. After all, those are the companies that get talked about the most, so they're what many of us are most familiar with. For that, you need to find the companies that are behind the scenes.

  • BofA Tops Estimates as Surge in M&A Boosts Advisory Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. beat analysts’ earnings estimates as fees climbed at the company’s dealmaking unit, boosted by a record-breaking period for mergers and acquisitions.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresInvestment-banking advisory fees rose 65% to a record $654 million in the third quarter as a combination

  • Sundial Growers Is Getting Into the Alcohol Business

    Canadian-based cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) has been busy this year. The latest move came this month when it announced the purchase of retail company Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF), which operates 171 liquor stores in Canada (most of which are in Alberta -- Sundial's home province). This move further diversifies Sundial's existing operations and gives it yet another source of revenue.

  • JPMorgan stock falls, Apple’s production cut may delay end of semi cycle

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy ChemoCentryx Stock?

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for the company's autoimmune drug, avacopan, which instantly led to shares of ChemoCentryx more than doubling in value. For investors who didn't want to take on the risk heading into the FDA decision, the obvious question now is whether it's too late to invest in the healthcare stock. After amassing such impressive returns over a short time frame, can investors who buy the stock today still expect to earn a good return on their investment?

  • Citigroup Stock Rises. Earnings Get Lift From Release of Loan Loss Reserves and Equities Trading.

    Citigroup was rising in premarket trading Thursday after the bank reported third-quarter earnings that topped analysts’ expectations. Citigroup (ticker: C) reported an adjusted profit of $2.15 a share on revenues of $17.2 billion, beating forecasts for $1.71 a share on revenues of $16.9 billion. Boosting profits was a $1.6 billion release of loan loss provisions.

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • UPDATE 2-Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies

    Toymaker Hasbro Inc said on Tuesday longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner has died, two days after he went on medical leave. In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014. Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Bank Stocks: Bank Of America, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Earnings Top

    Bank Of America, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Wells Fargo earnings were better than expected early Thursday.