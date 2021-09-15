U.S. markets closed

Rubicon Organics announces the results of Annual General Meeting

Rubicon Organics
·5 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (the “Meeting”), held on September 15, 2021. A total of 30,690,412 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, constituting approximately 54.821% of the Company’s total issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date.

Results of Annual General Meeting

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in Rubicon Organics’ management information circular dated August 11, 2021 (the “Circular”) were approved by the shareholders. The detailed voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Jesse McConnell

26,230,036

87.245%

Margaret Brodie

26,212,286

87.186%

Bryan Disher

29,952,370

99.626%

David Donnan

29,934,510

99.567%

John Pigott

29,952,370

99.626%

Julie Lassonde1

29,952,651

99.627%

In addition, Deloitte LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year with the Company’s directors authorized to fix their remuneration.

An updated corporate presentation presented at the Annual General Meeting is available for viewing on Rubicon Organics’ website at www.rubiconorganics.com.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer, the Company cultivates, processes and sells organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, BC, Canada. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on innovation and the development of brands and cannabis 2.0 products, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply BareTM Organic, its super-premium concentrate brand LAB THEORYTM, its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co™ and mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964
Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

The TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, and statements such as the Company’s belief that it is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products, and the Company’s intention of achieving industry leading profitability are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such words or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based upon certain assumptions that management considers reasonable in the circumstances, including that its capital needs will be as currently projected. Risks and uncertainties associated with forward looking information in this press release include, among others, information or statements concerning the Company’s expectations of financial resources available to fund operations; Rubicon Organics' limited operating history and lack of historical profits; obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals; that regulatory requirements will be maintained; general business and economic conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the Company’s ability to obtain financing at reasonable terms through the sale of equity and/or debt commitments; the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company’s competitors; that our current relationships with our suppliers, service providers and other third parties will be maintained; and the impact of the current global health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

_____________
1 Ms. Lassonde has been elected the Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Meeting, subject to being granted security clearance by Health Canada. A request for Ms. Lassonde’s security clearance was made to Health Canada, however, the approval process remains ongoing as of the date of this press release. Ms. Lassonde will be formally appointed to the Board once the Health Canada security clearance is obtained. Until such time Ms. Lassonde has been invited to participate in certain Board meetings as an observer.


