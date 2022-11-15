U.S. markets closed

Rubicon Organics to Hold Annual General and Special Meeting

Rubicon Organics
·5 min read
Rubicon Organics
Rubicon Organics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders at 10:00 AM PT on December 13, 2022 in person at the Terminal City Club, 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1B6, for the following purposes:

  1. to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, together with the report of the Company’s auditors thereon;

  2. to set the number of directors of the Company at five (5);

  3. to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

  4. to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration;

  5. to amend previously granted stock options; and

  6. to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Shareholders should refer to the Circular for more detailed information with respect to the matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Circular and other Meeting materials also contain important information with respect to voting your common shares, attending the Meeting, and participating at the Meeting.

The record date for the Meeting is November 1, 2022. The notice of Meeting, accompanying Circular and related Meeting materials are now available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

Webcast

The Company will be hosting a live webcast of the Meeting on December 13, 2022. Webcast details are as follows:

Time:

10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET

Conference ID:

20562520

Local dial-in:

+1 (416) 764-8658

International dial-in:

+1 (888) 886-7786

Webcast:

https://app.webinar.net/YOXeE7bogl4

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and brand portfolio management, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co.™, its premium concentrate brand Lab Theory™, and its mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964
Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

The TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, statements regarding Rubicon Organics' goal of achieving industry leading profitability are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based upon certain assumptions that management considers reasonable in the circumstances, including the effective date of the resignation of the current CEO and the ability to attract and retain a new CEO. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward looking information in this press release include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licenses and permits for construction at its facilities in a timely manner; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; Rubicon Organics' limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with customers and suppliers; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.


