U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,415.15
    +14.88 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,958.62
    -2.07 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,599.75
    +73.83 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,139.16
    -19.62 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.18
    -2.28 (-3.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.50
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0088 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7900
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,746.24
    -130.84 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,145.52
    +40.47 (+3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Rubicon Organics to Hold Annual General Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rubicon Organics
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders at 10:00 am PT on September 15, 2021 in person at the Terminal City Club, 837 W Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6C 1B6 for the following purposes:

  1. to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, together with the report of the Company’s auditors thereon;

  2. to set the number of directors of the Company at six (6);

  3. to elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

  4. to appoint Deloitte LLP as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration; and

  5. to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Shareholders should refer to the Circular for more detailed information with respect to the matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Circular and other Meeting materials also contain important information with respect to voting your Common Shares, attending the Meeting, and participating at the Meeting.

The record date for the Meeting is August 11, 2021. The notice of Meeting, accompanying Circular and related Meeting materials are now available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

Webcast

The Company will be hosting a live webcast of the Meeting on September 15, 2021. Webcast details are as follows:

Date and time:

10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET

Conference ID:

2688073

Local dial-in:

(833) 900-2238

International dial-in:

(647) 689-5136

Webcast:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=94E28806-F752-440D-8E9D-FE39405EAB24

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer, the Company cultivates, processes and sells organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, BC, Canada. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on innovation and the development of brands and cannabis 2.0 products, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its super-premium concentrate brand LAB THEORY™, its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co™ and mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964
Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

The TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, and statements such as the Company’s intention of achieving industry leading profitability are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such words or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based upon certain assumptions that management considers reasonable in the circumstances, including that its capital needs will be as currently projected. Risks and uncertainties associated with forward looking information in this press release include, among others, information or statements concerning the Company’s expectations of financial resources available to fund operations; Rubicon Organics' limited operating history and lack of historical profits; obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals; that regulatory requirements will be maintained; general business and economic conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the Company’s ability to obtain financing at reasonable terms through the sale of equity and/or debt commitments; the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company’s competitors; that our current relationships with our suppliers, service providers and other third parties will be maintained; and the impact of the current global health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why AT&T's Spinoff Could Benefit Long-Term Investors

    AT&T (NYSE: T) is breaking up into three companies, which could unlock significant value for shareholders. How is AT&T splitting up? AT&T: A telecom company solely focused on 5G communications and broadband.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • Why TuSimple Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of driverless-truck start-up TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) were trading sharply higher on Thursday in a dramatic rebound following a sell-off that may have been triggered by a short-seller's report. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, TuSimple's shares were up about 15.6% from Wednesday's closing price. TuSimple, founded in 2015, is a San Diego-based developer of autonomous-driving systems for heavy trucks.

  • 3 Stocks I'll Hold Forever

    When you find wonderful businesses, buy their stocks at attractive prices -- and hang on, for a long time.

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Wall Street Thinks You Can't Lose With This Healthcare Stock

    Although shares of the virtual care provider are down 52% from the pandemic-driven peak, all 25 analysts have a price target higher than where shares currently trade. That bodes well as Teladoc engages new health systems, insurers, and employers.

  • Baron Funds Maintains Positive Outlook in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Despite its Poor Q2 Performance

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Real Estate Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 4.65% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, below both its MSCI Real Estate and MSCI US REIT benchmarks that […]

  • Canadian dollar slides for 4th day as risk aversion ramps up

    The Canadian dollar on Thursday fell to a nearly one-month low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart, as concern about rising global coronavirus cases and potential cutting of stimulus by the Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment. "The fragile commodities and risk backdrop" is likely to continue to weigh on the loonie in the near term, strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. Also on Wednesday, the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year."

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.

  • Got $1,000? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    Palantir specializes in big data. Its Gotham platform was designed for government agencies, while its Foundry platform was built for the commercial sector. In both cases, Palantir's software helps enterprises integrate, analyze, and secure data, allowing clients to make informed decisions, simulate complex scenarios, and build AI-powered applications.

  • Insiders Are Not (legally) Buying Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

    Netflix ( NasdaqGS:NFLX ) just came under scrutiny as the Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC) announced insider trading charges against former employees. It seems that the company's policy about data transparency ahead of the earnings release is starting to backfire. Today we will examine the current state of the ownership structure as well as legal insider transactions.

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.