Rubicon Organics Inc. Announces Change of Auditor and Correction Notice to Press Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) announces it has changed its auditor from Deloitte LLP (“Former Auditor”) to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“Successor Auditor”) effective May 20, 2022.



Change of Auditor

The Board of Directors accepted the resignation of the Former Auditor of the Company and appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor effective May 20, 2022, until the close of the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and will be filed on SEDAR accordingly.

Correction Notice to Press Release: Rubicon Organics Amends and Grants Stock Options

The press release dated May 26, 2022, contained a clerical error: the second vesting date for the amended options should have read June 30, 2023 (instead of June 30, 2022).

The corrected release reads:

Rubicon Organics Amends and Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, May 26, 2022 – Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) announces that in accordance with the Company’s equity incentive plan (the “Plan”), it has amended the terms of 778,500 incentive stock options (the “Amended Options”) and granted 40,000 incentive stock options to employees of Rubicon.

Employee Equity Awards

Incentive Stock Option Amendment

The Company has amended the exercise price, vesting terms, and expiry dates of 778,500 Amended Options (the “Amendment”) in accordance with the Plan. The Amendment has been approved by Rubicon’s Board of Directors and conditional approval has been received by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Amended Options were originally awarded between July 31, 2017 and November 16, 2021, at exercise prices of US$2.00 to CAD$4.10 per unit and were adjusted on May 25, 2022, to an exercise price of $0.85 per unit. Of the Amended Options, 688,500 units, issued prior to November 16, 2021, were also amended to vest 1/3 on December 31, 2022, 1/3 on June 30, 2023, 1/3 on December 31, 2023, and expire on December 31, 2025. The vesting and expiry of all other Amended Options remain unchanged.

The Amendment applies to employees of the Company holding stock options to recognize their significant contributions to Rubicon and increase their incentivization. No insiders (senior executive or directors of the Company) were part of the Amendment.

Incentive Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted incentive stock options for a total of 40,000 common shares to employees of the Company pursuant to the Company’s Equity Incentive Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan (together the “Equity Plans”). The stock options are exercisable at $0.85 per share until December 31, 2025 and vest in tranches between December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on differentiated product innovation and brand portfolio management, including its flagship super-premium umbrella brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co™, its premium concentrate brand LAB THEORY™, and its mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™. The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

