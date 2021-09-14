U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,474.75
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,904.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,443.00
    +6.25 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.20
    +4.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.98
    +0.53 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    -0.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.34
    -1.61 (-7.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1000
    +0.1050 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,976.35
    +1,332.91 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.23
    +29.35 (+2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.75
    -20.68 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Rubicon Organics Launches New SKUs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rubicon Organics
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, is pleased to announce that four new products are now available at the Ontario Cannabis Store: 1964 Supply Co™ Sour Cookies premium flower and Organic Hash, both in 3.5g product formats, and Simply Bare™ Organic Island Pink Kush in both 3.5g and 3x0.5g pre-roll formats. This marks the introduction of the 1964 Supply Co™ premium cannabis brand to the Ontario market.

The Company has also received purchase orders for:

  • Ontario Cannabis Store: mainstream flower brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™. The Homestead™ Bandwagon Blue Dream in a 28g format is expected to be on shelves in October

  • British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch: 1964 Supply Co™ Romulan and both Simply Bare™ Organic Island Pink Kush and Sweet Bubba, to be available later in September

  • Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis: 1964 Supply Co™ LA Kush and Organic Hash, as well as Simply Bare™ Organic Island Pink Kush and Sweet Bubba, will be rolling out throughout September and October

“Rubicon Organics has built a very credible reputation through its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, and this is resulting in high demand for our newly launched premium and mainstream brands. Our good, better, best strategy is unfolding as planned, and we expect that sales from these new products will contribute to accelerated revenue growth in the second half of the year and materially advance the Company’s goal of obtaining monthly EBITDA profitability in 2021,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer, the Company cultivates, processes and sells organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located in Delta, BC, Canada. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on innovation and the development of brands and cannabis 2.0 products, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its super-premium concentrate brand LAB THEORY™, its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co™ and mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964
Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

The TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, and statements such as the Company’s belief that revenue will accelerate in the second half of the year, that the Company can meet its goal of becoming EBITDA profitable on a monthly basis in 2021, that products will be on shelves as planned, it is becoming the global brand leader in organic cannabis products, and the Company’s intention of achieving industry leading profitability are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such words or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based upon certain assumptions that management considers reasonable in the circumstances, including that its capital needs will be as currently projected. Risks and uncertainties associated with forward looking information in this press release include, among others, information or statements concerning the Company’s expectations of financial resources available to fund operations; Rubicon Organics' limited operating history and lack of historical profits; obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals; that regulatory requirements will be maintained; general business and economic conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the Company’s ability to obtain financing at reasonable terms through the sale of equity and/or debt commitments; the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company’s competitors; that our current relationships with our suppliers, service providers and other third parties will be maintained; and the impact of the current global health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Hey, remember China?: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Shares Surged Higher Today

    SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) is trading higher on abnormally high volume during Monday's session as traders on social media circulate the stock, highlighting its high short interest. The average session volume is about 6.5 million. The daily trading volume for Monday's session was over 42 million. SmileDirectClub was one of the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The percentage of the float sold short is about 33%, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SmileDirectClu

  • Why Uranium Royalty, Uranium Energy, and Ur-Energy Stocks Are SkyrocketingToday

    Uranium stocks have caught Reddit users' attention, and industry experts believe the bull run has only started.

  • Why GameStop and Other Meme Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened It's hard to know what drives the moves in so-called meme stocks. But after some actual good news for the business helped shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings today, it may just be the others are moving in sympathy.

  • China Evergrande's snowballing debt crisis

    China's most indebted property developer Evergrande Group is struggling to solve its debt crisis, while there are increasing signs that policymakers are stepping in to avoid a hard landing for a company deemed too big to fail. Evergrande vows to cut its debt for the first time, aiming to slash net gearing ratio to 70% by June 2020 from 240% in June 2017. The central bank names Evergrande in a report as one of the few financial holding conglomerates on its watch that it says could cause systemic risk.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) ROE Should Not Surprise You

    After a parabolic jump in July, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock had an uneventful rest of the summer, as the stock retraced toward the key psychologic level of U$100. With the stock making a clean lower high, in addition to the broad market pullback, it would not be surprising to see it overshoot toward the key level at US$95. This sets an opportunity for those waiting for the next opportunity to get in or increase their long positions.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • ‘China is going back to a policy of total control’: Wolfpack Research Founde

    Dan David, Founder & CIO at Wolfpack Research,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on Chinese stocks amid China’s continued crackdowns.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Targets New Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • How China Continues To Breed Danger For Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent's Prospects

    Concerns are at peak among investors and domestic tech companies, including China's cloud majors Baidu Inc's (NASDAQ: BIDU) Baidu AI, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) Tencent Cloud, and Huawei Technologies' Huawei Cloud, Canalys reports. The four cloud companies account for 80% of total cloud spending in China's cloud infrastructure market, worth $6.6 billion, up 54% year on year as of Q2 2021. Alibaba Cloud led with a 33.8% market share

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.