U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,933.93
    -501.33 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Rubicon Organics to Report Q1 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rubicon Organics
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ROMJF
Rubicon Organics
Rubicon Organics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified, premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it will be reporting its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (“Q1 2022”) on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The Company will be hosting a conference call to discuss Q1 2022 results on Tuesday May 24, 2022. Conference call details are as follows:

Time:

7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET

Conference ID:

39266654

Local dial-in:

+1 (416) 764-8658

Toll Free N. America:

+1 (888) 886-7786

Webcast:

https://app.webinar.net/7OWrkR0VpxN

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is the global brand leader in premium organic cannabis products. The Company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry leading profitability through a focus on differentiated product innovation and brand portfolio management, including its flagship super-premium brand Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co™, its premium concentrate brand LAB THEORY™, and its mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™. The Company ensures the quality of its supply chain by cultivating, processing, branding and selling organic certified, sustainably produced, super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art glass roofed facility located in Delta, BC, Canada.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964
Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

The TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, and statements such as the Company’s intention of achieving industry leading profitability are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such words or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. The forward-looking information in this press release is based upon certain assumptions that management considers reasonable in the circumstances, including that its capital needs will be as currently projected. Risks and uncertainties associated with forward looking information in this press release include, among others, information or statements concerning the Company’s expectations of financial resources available to fund operations; Rubicon Organics' limited operating history and lack of historical profits; obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals; that regulatory requirements will be maintained; general business and economic conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the Company’s ability to obtain financing at reasonable terms through the sale of equity and/or debt commitments; the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company’s competitors; that our current relationships with our suppliers, service providers and other third parties will be maintained; and the impact of the current global health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Focus on Diversification

    Ed Hyman, Evercore ISI Chairman & Bob Prince, Bridgewater Associates Co-CIO talk about the importance of having a diversified portfolio amid stagflation.

  • Huntington Exploration Announces Stock Option Grant

    Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HEI) ("Huntington" or the "Company") Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HEI) (the "Company" or "Huntington") announces that pursuant to Company's stock option plan, 3,350,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.20 were granted to the directors, officers, and consultants to the Company.

  • A Newfield Resources Limited (ASX:NWF) insider increased their holdings by 1,020% last year

    Viewing insider transactions for Newfield Resources Limited's ( ASX:NWF ) over the last year, we see that insiders were...

  • Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT)

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to...

  • Cold War Two?

    Lawrence H. Summers, Former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Niall Ferguson, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow on the current global crisis from war to inflation to international competition.

  • How to Set Boundaries at Work So You Can Feel Like a Human and Not a Cog in the Machine

    Setting boundaries at work is imperative. But as anyone who has ever taken a conference call while on the way to school pickup knows, it’s easier said than done. So, how do you reclaim balance? We caught up...

  • Southwest Gas settles boardroom battle with Icahn, replaces CEO

    Southwest Gas Holdings reached a settlement on Friday with Carl Icahn that will replace the company's chief executive and hand as many as four board seats to the billionaire investor. The settlement ends a months-long battle Icahn launched with the Las Vegas, Nevada-based company in October as it pushed ahead with plans to buy Questar Pipelines for roughly $2 billion. Southwest Gas said it promoted Karen Haller to CEO and president, replacing John Hester immediately.

  • Based on 19 bear markets in the last 140 years, here’s where the current downturn may end, says Bank of America

    If the S&P 500 were in a bear market, and some say it is, this is when it would end, says Bank of America.

  • This little-known Vanguard fund has been crushing it — yes, even in this market

    What would Jack Bogle think? Bogle’s usual advice to an ordinary investor was to stick to a low-cost U.S. stock-market index fund for long-term growth, like the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX) fund. The Vanguard Market Neutral Fund (VMNFX) even posted a small gain on Thursday, when the Dow fell 1,000 points and pretty much everything fell apart.

  • Why did the Dow plunge more than 1,000 points? Should I wait for stocks to sink lower? Here’s what some pros think.

    Fresh off the best percentage gain for the Dow since Nov. 9, 2020, the blue-chip index was routed along with the rest of the stock market.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in May

    Many investors are worried about the near-term direction of the stock market. As Buffett has often reminded us, you want to be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. Bear markets have always been followed by periods of rising stock prices.

  • Here's what's 'dangerous' about the latest stock market plunge

    This could be a big problem for stock market bulls.

  • ‘Unhinged’ markets followed ‘unforced error’ by Fed’s Powell, says David Tepper

    Billionaire investor David Tepper puts the blame for this week's market volatility on the shoulders of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Bank of England.

  • Cathie Wood’s Latest Portfolio: 10 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article we will discuss some new stock picks of Cathie Wood’s hedge fund. You can skip this part and go directly to see the top 5 New Stock Picks of Cathie Wood in 2022. Despite huge criticism and losses, Cathie Wood’s hedge fund ARK Investment continues to attract investors amid promises of future […]

  • Investors Are Bullish on These 10 Stocks Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the popular stocks gaining on Friday. To take a look at some more stocks that are in the news, go to Investors Are Bullish on These 5 Stocks Today. The US stock market continued its losses from yesterday despite the Labor Department’s April 2022 job report emphasizing […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) extended its losses from yesterday and crashed again this morning. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Plug Power shares were still down about 6.5%. The market crash and rival Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) somber earnings report seem to be having a ripple effect on most fuel-cell stocks today.

  • Boeing Exits Chicago as City Wrestles With Crime, Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s decision to leave Chicago is the latest blow to a U.S. city that already has seen its once-mighty economy battered by Covid-19 and crime.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarTh

  • 10 Companies that Just Increased Their Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 companies that just increased their dividends. If you want to see some more stocks that raised their dividend payouts, click 5 Companies that Just Increased Their Dividends. Goldman Sachs expects share buybacks in 2022 to reach $1 trillion, up 12% from 2021. The investment bank revised its forecast upwards […]

  • Why Under Armour Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) (NYSE: UA) fell 23.8% on Friday after the athletic apparel maker posted an unexpected loss and issued a tepid full-year profit forecast. Its results were dampened by coronavirus-related lockdowns in China, which led sales in its Asia-Pacific region to fall by 14%. Supply chain disruptions made it impossible for Under Armour to obtain the inventory it needed to satisfy the demand for its products among consumers.

  • Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we will discuss some stocks sold by Ken Fisher in the first quarter. You can skip this part and go to read Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. Ken Fisher is one of the most followed finance experts in the world. Fisher, whose worth stands at $5 billion, is […]