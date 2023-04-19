Rubicon Water Limited's (ASX:RWL) Business Is Trailing The Industry But Its Shares Aren't

It's not a stretch to say that Rubicon Water Limited's (ASX:RWL) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.8x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Electronic industry in Australia, where the median P/S ratio is around 1.9x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Rubicon Water Has Been Performing

For instance, Rubicon Water's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. Perhaps investors believe the recent revenue performance is enough to keep in line with the industry, which is keeping the P/S from dropping off. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Rubicon Water's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Rubicon Water would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 18%. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 6.7% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 13% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we find it concerning that Rubicon Water is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently many investors in the company are way less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We find it unexpected that Rubicon Water trades at a P/S ratio that is comparable to the rest of the industry, despite experiencing declining revenues during the medium-term, while the industry as a whole is expected to grow. Even though it matches the industry, we're uncomfortable with the current P/S ratio, as this dismal revenue performance is unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, investors will have a hard time accepting the share price as fair value.

