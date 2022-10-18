U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

Rubik Celebrates $3.5M Seed Round to Accelerate Growth of Real Estate Investment Platform

Rubik
·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Rubik, which began as a tech development firm in New York building analytical tools for hedge funds and brokerages, has quickly grown into the default platform for property investors in residential real estate and single-family rentals. To continue their impressive growth, Rubik recently announced a $3.5M capital raise - allowing them to continue building their platform while expanding their team in the United States.

Ascend Agency, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Press release picture
Ascend Agency, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Press release picture

Funding was led by Ulu Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based VC firm that has backed other fast-rising tech companies such as SoFi and Palantir. Rubik also has gained support from some of the top angel investors, including Greg Waldorf, the founding investor of eHarmony and former board member at Trulia and Zillow.

Following their most recent capital raise, CEO Amar Sehic is excited to expand their US operations - with an emphasis on growing their team to better serve their clients. As an enterprise solution to large-scale investors in a billion-dollar asset class, Rubik delivers a first-of-its-kind platform that is positioned to revolutionize real estate investment.

Since their official launch in 2021, Rubik has already facilitated over 100 property sales, delivering on their mission to make real estate investment simpler by combining data analytics, transaction processing, and acquisition solutions in one easy to use, secure platform. Now, the goal is to rapidly scale their team - with particular focus in the United States - to meet the growing demand for their services.

"We will be expanding our engineering team in Europe as well as investing a lot in our product, marketing, and sales teams in the United States," Sehic says. "We have proven the model and have a lot of demand in our platform, so we are growing our team and building out our supply chain to respond to sellers coming onto our platform."

Investors are counting on Rubik to revitalize what has been an antiquated investment model, bringing together a fragmented industry in a single platform - a crucial solution to one of the biggest problems facing real estate investors. Today's institutional investors rely on fragmented networks of local brokers and wholesalers for dealflow. The status quo results in a lack of transparency and high friction for transactions. At Rubik, investors have access to an all-in-one solution that makes them faster, more efficient, and better equipped to analyze and act on investment opportunities.

With new investors coming to the Rubik platform every day, their leadership team is looking to hire qualified applicants in their sales and marketing divisions. Amar Sehic encourages dynamic and growth-oriented professionals to consider joining a company that is poised for rapid growth in the next 12-18 months.

About Rubik

Rubik allows investors to build institutional grade single family portfolios with a couple of clicks. The company uses data science and machine learning to identify and acquire proprietary investment opportunities for REITs, Hedge Funds and Family Offices who are looking to build Single Family Rental (SFR) portfolios of hundreds of homes. Rubik provides dozens of institutional buyers with a transparent, scalable, plug and play acquisitions platform while providing liquidity to local rental home investors.

Media Details
Website URL: https://buy.rubikhomes.com
Company Name: Rubik
Email address: amar@rubikhomes.com

SOURCE: Rubik



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720794/Rubik-Celebrates-35M-Seed-Round-to-Accelerate-Growth-of-Real-Estate-Investment-Platform

