As Ruble Weakens, Bank of Russia Schedules Extraordinary Rate Meeting

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Russian central bank will convene on Tuesday to discuss interest rates, meeting a month ahead of schedule after the ruble weakened sharply.

Policymakers will publish a statement at 10:30 a.m. Moscow time, according to a statement. The Bank of Russia gave no further details.

The central bank hiked its key rate by a percentage point to 8.5% last month, the first increase since emergency measures imposed immediately after the invasion of Ukraine.

