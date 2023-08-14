As Ruble Weakens, Bank of Russia Schedules Extraordinary Rate Meeting
(Bloomberg) -- The Russian central bank will convene on Tuesday to discuss interest rates, meeting a month ahead of schedule after the ruble weakened sharply.
Most Read from Bloomberg
America’s Fastest Growing City Is Embracing ‘Yellowstone’ Mania
Policymakers will publish a statement at 10:30 a.m. Moscow time, according to a statement. The Bank of Russia gave no further details.
The central bank hiked its key rate by a percentage point to 8.5% last month, the first increase since emergency measures imposed immediately after the invasion of Ukraine.
To view the source of this information click here
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Private Equity Firms Are Slow to Sell Holdings Amid Higher Rates
Quality Control Is a Secondhand Fashion Startup’s Key to Growth
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.