Ruby & LogMeIn's Grasshopper provide entrepreneurs an end-to-end phone solution to grow their business

·4 min read

The collaboration marries best-in-class technology with award-winning customer service to help entrepreneurs gain and retain customers.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As phone calls surged during the pandemic, the collaboration between Ruby.com, the premier provider of live virtual receptionist and chat services for 13,000+ businesses, and LogMeIn's communication and collaboration tool, Grasshopper, proved critical to many businesses' survival.

Ruby&#xae; logo (PRNewsfoto/Ruby)
Ruby® logo (PRNewsfoto/Ruby)

Ruby and Grasshopper combine best-in-class technology with exceptional customer service to help businesses grow.

The partnership combines Ruby's exceptional virtual receptionist solution with Grasshopper's virtual phone system to help businesses capture every opportunity, appear more professional and responsive, while also gaining time back in their day to focus on their business. To date, Ruby has more than 600 active customers using Grasshopper.

"As a leader in US-based virtual receptionist and live chat specialists, Ruby brings significant expertise to our vision of creating an end-to-end phone solution for entrepreneurs. Ruby adds to Grasshopper services, products, and analytics needed to manage customer interactions and deliver exceptional phone experiences," said Damon Covey, VP Product Management at LogMeIn. "Together we are building a best-in-class phone solution for small businesses."

Businesses have experienced significant shifts in call volume as a result of the pandemic, including more night and weekend activity. Combined with a need to reduce overhead and transition to a mobile infrastructure, Grasshopper's virtual phone system and Ruby's 24/7 live answering have proven the perfect solution for the new world of hybrid work.

"Businesses want to maintain a professional image that can flex with their needs but also avoid significant investment," said Michelle Winnett, VP of Partnerships at Ruby. "With LogMeIn's leadership in mobile communication tools, our customers can take advantage of Grasshopper's VoIP solution and be able to work from anywhere, all while knowing Ruby is delivering a consistent, compassionate call experience."

"Having a real person answer our call overflow has changed the game," said joint customer, Melissa Northey of Phinney Ridge Painting. "We receive simple and accurate notifications; Ruby was quick to set up and seamlessly integrates with our Grasshopper account. The best part, we no longer have endless voicemails to return!"

To learn more about Ruby, visit: www.ruby.com

To learn more about LogMeIn's full Communication and Collaboration portfolio, visit: www.logmein.com

About Ruby:

Customers in today's on-demand economy expect quick answers and personalized service. At Ruby®, we provide small businesses with the services, products, and analytics they need to manage customer interactions and deliver exceptional experiences. Trusted by more than 13,000 businesses, our US-based, live virtual receptionists and chat specialists create meaningful human connections supported by proprietary technology—building trust, fostering loyalty, and helping win new business 24/7, 365-days a year. Ruby has helped companies grow since 2003 and has gained national recognition as a Fortune Magazine Best Small Company to Work for in the U.S., Inc. Best Workplaces, repeat Great Places to Work rankings, and a Silver Stevie for Customer Service Training Team of the Year. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby for yourself by calling 844-311-7829.

About LogMeIn, Inc.:

LogMeIn, Inc.'s category-defining products, such as GoTo, LastPass, Rescue, LogMeIn Central and more, unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today's work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world's largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and thousands of home offices around the globe.

Media Contact
Katie Hurst
Director, Brand & Content
katie.hurst@ruby.com
866-611-7829

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ruby--logmeins-grasshopper-provide-entrepreneurs-an-end-to-end-phone-solution-to-grow-their-business-301357056.html

SOURCE Ruby

