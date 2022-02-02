U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,582.12
    +35.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,588.55
    +183.31 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,389.50
    +43.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.74
    -22.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.16
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    +0.0038 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7680
    -0.0320 (-1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    +0.0059 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4000
    -0.2820 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,554.45
    -916.96 (-2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.88
    -20.59 (-2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

RudderStack raises $56M for its customer data platform

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

RudderStack, a platform that focuses on helping businesses build their customer data platforms to improve their analytics and marketing efforts, today announced that it has raised a $56 million Series B round led by Insight Partners, with previous investors Kleiner Perkins and S28 Capital also participating. In total, RudderStack, which was founded in 2019, has now raised $82 million.

With the explosion of data warehouses and advances in machine learning, companies want to build increasingly complex applications that can make use of this data. But, as RudderStack CEO Soumyadeb Mitra argued when I talked to him ahead of today's announcement, most of the existing customer data pipeline solutions were built for selling to marketing teams, using architectures that make it harder to build the advanced applications that businesses are now looking for. RudderStack's architecture, on the other hand, sits on top of a modern data stack and puts data warehouses at the core of its architecture.

Image Credits: RudderStack

The company is also approaching the market from a different angle. "If you look at the traditional [Customer Data Platforms], they're all going after the marketing dollars and that is the persona that they are going after," Mitra said. "But if you look at state of the art companies like Amazon, then it is not the marketing teams that are putting together this customer data infrastructure -- it is very much the engineering teams, the data teams, maybe the growth team -- but the data team inside of that growth team -- they are building this infrastructure. That is the bet we are taking."

Over the course of the last few years, RudderStack put what Mitra calls its "plumbing layer" in place. That is, all of the elements and integrations needed to move data in and out of the data warehouses. Looking ahead, the team is now focused on building features on top of this, ranging from data transformation to more features for segmenting user data to create audiences.

In many ways, that was also the original vision behind the now Twilio-owned Segment, but Mitra argues that their focus is now so squarely on marketing. "We still see segments quite a bit in our competitive deals, but we have an extremely high win rate whenever the buyer persona is developers," he said.

Image Credits: RudderStack

Between 2020 and 2021, Mitra told me, the company's revenue grew almost four and a half times, while its customer base tripled. Its customers currently include the likes of AllBirds, Wealthfront and Crate & Barrel. The company's team also tripled during that time to 115 people, with plans to expand it even further this year.

Rudderstack plans to use the new funding to build out these product features and expand its go-to-market operation.

“What makes RudderStack unique is its end-to-end data pipelines for customer data optimized for data warehouses," said Praveen Akkiraju, Managing Director at Insight Partners, who will join the company's board. "This best-in-class architecture enables data engineers to eliminate data silos across teams and accelerates their ability to build data pipelines to unlock advanced analytics and machine learning use cases. We are thrilled to lead this round and join Souymadeb and his team as they build an amazing customer data platform and company.”

RudderStack raises $5M seed round for its open-source Segment competitor

Recommended Stories

  • Co-founders of embattled EV SPAC exit after bumpy last mile

    The co-founders of Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. have resigned following an internal investigation that discovered the top executives purchased equity in the company at substantial discounts to market value shortly before the commercial electric vehicle startup went public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company Forum Merger III Corp. President and CEO James Taylor and Chairman Jason Luo both resigned effective immediately following the internal investigation conducted by a special committee, according to a regulatory filing posted late Tuesday. Shauna McIntyre, who briefly held top positions at lidar companies Ouster and Sense Photonics, has been appointed interim president and CEO and Brian Krzanich has been tapped as non-executive chairman of the board.

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai Name-Dropped Blockchain. It Could Shake Up Cloud Computing.

    In what was one of his first—if not the first—public mention of Web3, Sundar Pichai said the tech giant was looking into blockchain applications.

  • Investors expect Nokia to give bolder guidance, resume dividends

    After three quarters of growth, Finland's Nokia is expected to round 2021 off with another set of strong results, which investors hope will lead to the resumption of dividends and a bolder outlook for this year's revenue. Under CEO Pekka Lundmark, who took the helm at Nokia 18 months ago, the telecoms network supplier has gained ground on rivals such as Sweden's Ericsson in attracting customers for its 5G equipment. "The reset phase of the strategy is done with and now it could slowly move to steady growth," Inderes analyst Atte Riikola said, adding that Nokia's recovery has benefited from a faster-than-expected rise in demand.

  • 3 Stocks I Am Buying During This Tech Selloff

    Each of these fundamentally strong stocks has suffered a mild pullback in January 2022, making them attractive picks for retail investors.

  • This 1 Chart Says Apple's Services Business Remains Unstoppable

    It would be easy to assume Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is nearing a plateau with its apps and content business. Apple reports there are now 1.8 billion actively used iOS devices in the world, impressively up 150 million from figures disclosed a year earlier, but only matching 2020's net additions. In that there are limits to how much a smartphone owner -- even iPhone users -- will spend on apps, entertainment, and other digital diversions, the market-wide headwind is also a headwind for Apple.

  • Google CEO Weighs In on Web3, Says He’s ‘Looking at Blockchain’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai made his first public comments on web3, saying he is watching the blockchain space and looking at how Google’s parent company can add value to development of the technology that’s being embraced by many of his Silicon Valley peers.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Interc

  • Apple CEO Sees Big Potential in the Metaverse

    Apple has not been as public about its enthusiasm for the metaverse as other tech companies; notably, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), formerly known as Facebook, changed its name to show just how excited it was about the new category. Fortunately, investors got a further glimpse into Apple's thoughts about the metaverse during the company's fiscal-year 2022 first-quarter conference call on Jan. 27. Meta Platforms can arguably be credited for bringing fame to the metaverse.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Sony

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Sony (NYSE: SONY) operate very different business models, but they have overlapping interests in the video game market. Microsoft splits its business into three core divisions that each generate about a third of its revenue.

  • Verizon plans to turn on about 2,000 5G towers in February -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc plans to turn on around 2,000 additional towers in February in the next phase of its C-Band 5G deployment after talks with U.S. regulators, sources said. The new phase comes after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it had agreed that Verizon and AT&T could safely turn on more 5G towers in a deployment that has been disrupted by aircraft safety concerns. Verizon turned on about 5,100 towers in January and will be able to turn on about another 2,000 in February, the sources said, adding that the total could rise as aviation buffer zones are refined.

  • Spider-Man Rescues Sony From PlayStation’s Bad Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. reported strong third-quarter earnings and raised its fiscal-year forecast on Wednesday, propelled by a hit Spider-Man movie and sales of image sensors used in Apple Inc.’s iPhones.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Wa

  • SOL Surges 17% After Coinbase Lists Two Solana Ecosystem Tokens

    The influential crypto exchange listed the tokens of two major projects building on the Solana network for the first time.

  • If your phone, car or home alarm relies on 3G, you need to prepare for a shutdown

    Mobile phone networks plan to pull the plug on their 3G service this year, with AT&T slated to go first. The move could affect you in many ways.

  • 4 Altcoins to Watch Closely in February

    The cryptocurrency market got off to a rough start in 2022, with the total market cap dropping almost 50% from its November all-time highs. Many people are wondering if Bitcoin (BTC) has finally bottomed out. Market leader Bitcoin has an outsized impact on the rest of the market.

  • Axie Infinity Sidechain Token RON Slides 35% in Debut Week

    Sky Mavis, the creator of the Axie Infinity blockchain game, released a new token for its sidechain called RON.

  • Cardano Reports January Data and Proposes a Network Update

    Over the past month, active wallets increased by 12.24%, and Cardano’s update proposal marks the start of its new scaling phase.

  • Mozilla rolls out new privacy features to its mobile and desktop VPN

    Mozilla is rolling out new updates to its mobile and desktop VPN offerings, the company announced on Tuesday. With the launch of Mozilla VPN 2.7, the company is bringing one of Firefox's popular add-ons, Multi-Account Containers, to the desktop platform and also introducing a multi-hop feature to the Android and iOS version of the VPN service. The company says combining the add-on with Mozilla's VPN adds an extra layer of protection to users' compartmentalized browsing activity and also adds extra protection to their locational information.

  • Google Messages now shows iMessage reactions from iPhone users

    A few months ago, Google began working on a solution to one of the most annoying issues currently facing Android and iPhone users. If you have ever been on a group text with a mix of Android and iPhone users, you know exactly what I mean. Whenever an iPhone user tries to react to a … The post Google Messages now shows iMessage reactions from iPhone users appeared first on BGR.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Gain Momentum, Why SOL Rally Could Face Hurdles

    Bitcoin price is recovering above $38,000, ether price broke the $2,750 resistance zone, and SOL surged over 20% to start a strong recovery.

  • Hillicon Valley — Presented by Cisco — Spotify faces critics over Rogan controversy

    Today is Tuesday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Follow The Hill's tech team, Chris Mills Rodrigo (@millsrodrigo) and Rebecca Klar (@rebeccaklar_), for more coverage.Critics say Spotify is not going far enough to combat the spread of misinformation in content shared on the streaming platform, stemming from...