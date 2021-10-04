U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,347.73
    -9.31 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,370.05
    +43.59 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,438.73
    -127.97 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.05
    +1.17 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    -7.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1637
    +0.0042 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3614
    +0.0061 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1300
    +0.1220 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,890.89
    -152.52 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,195.86
    +953.18 (+392.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.34
    +18.27 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Ruder Finn builds MedTech strength with Mantis acquisition

·3 min read

- Deal will harness both companies' expertise and momentum to create major force in the space -

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn is bolstering its rapidly-growing presence in medical and healthcare technology by acquiring public sector tech specialist PR agency, Mantis.

Mantis works with tech companies that primarily target the public sector. 85% of its client base works with the NHS, private healthcare and UK social care providers. Clients range from industry leaders to innovative early-stage companies.

Following its own high growth in this sector, Ruder Finn is bringing in skills, experience and clients to accelerate expansion and strengthen its portfolio of services. The company already works with a wide range of MedTech companies and will welcome 23 Mantis clients to its roster and 12 consultants to its team.

"We have huge momentum in the MedTech space and have been looking for some time for the right partner to take this to the next level," said Nick Leonard, UK MD at Ruder Finn. "It was clear from our first meeting that Mantis was a perfect fit. The company has great people, a strong and complementary culture and specialisms that will enhance the services we offer to clients."

"While we will look to grow across the whole public sector spectrum, much of the Mantis client base focuses on digital healthcare technology and that can have a transformational effect on our proposition. Many agencies claim to target the MedTech space but very few will have the clinical and technical credentials and capabilities of our combined proposition. We want to be the go-to agency in this area and this deal is a big step towards that."

Eleanor Willock, MD at Mantis commented: "For the past fourteen years, Mantis has blazed a unique trail, focusing on bringing the stories of life-changing technology powering public services to industry and consumer attention. Healthcare and medical technology have always been central to our growth. Our acquisition by Ruder Finn couldn't be better timed as the health and social care landscape evolves and tech plays an even greater role. I'm extremely excited at what the prospect of our combined teams will be able to achieve for clients, and for what this means for my team as a measure of our value and worth. We can't wait to get started."

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for more than 70 years, shaping communications that help move industry-defining brands, companies and leaders from what's now to what's next. Headquartered in New York, Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences around a shared sense of purpose.

The agency is organized around four core areas of expertise: Health & Wellness, Corporate Reputation, Technology & Innovation and Consumer Connection. Specialty practices include RF Relate, RFx Studios, ICX and RF TechLab. Ruder Finn has offices across 4 continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RLA Collective, SPI Group, Osmosis Films, jacobstahl, RF Bloom and Bloom Health. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

About Mantis

Mantis creates clever stories about life-changing tech. We specialize in end-to-end comms campaigns that support the growth ambitions of tech businesses. We are passionate about working with clients that want to make a difference to society.

Everyone at Mantis firmly believes that technology can provide a better future for us all, improve society, save lives and empower citizens. We have worked with companies of all sizes, from the very small to the multi-million pound organizations, regionally and internationally.

We are experts in a very specific field – creating messages, storylines and content about the technology, services and ideas that B2B and B2G businesses are using.

www.mantispr.co.uk

Media Contact:
Isabelle Lee
isabelle.lee@ruderfinn.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ruder-finn-builds-medtech-strength-with-mantis-acquisition-301391821.html

SOURCE Ruder Finn

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s what would happen if Americans could look up everyone’s salary

    A tap, a click — that’s all it would take to find out how your salary stacks up with your co-workers, how much you could be making if you’re promoted, and even what your boss’s boss makes. In Denmark, firms with more than 35 employees are required to report the gender pay gap within departments that have at least six men and six women.

  • Robots are hiding 27 million workers from employers who need them

    Automated-hiring technology known as Applicant Tracking Systems are rejecting countless people—many of them older—from job consideration.

  • Should I do that Roth IRA conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, in which I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am while I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue; it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • China’s Communist Party exerting tighter control over the country’s internet giants

    "Who is going to stand up and say to Xi Jinping, ‘Your policy is going to be harmful to China’? " asks Chinese politics specialist at London institution.

  • Drunk at the bar: are small businesses responsible for customers’ behavior?

    A Texas restaurant has been ordered to pay $5.5m to a customer who got drunk and injured himself. Who’s to blame? ‘This story is a strong reminder to any small business that chooses to let customers behave in a potentially unsafe way on their premises.’ Photograph: Francois Picard/AFP/Getty Images Should a small business be responsible for their customers’ behavior? That’s the question the owners of La Fogata Mexican Grill wrestled with this summer. The Texas-based restaurant was ordered by a co

  • Are supply-chain disruptions ‘transitory’? Odds are low so here’s where to invest, says an analyst

    Supply-chain bottlenecks that have fueled inflation fears are complex and pointing toward a new cycle of investing opportunities, according to Marko Papic, chief strategist at alternative asset manager Clocktower Group.

  • How Smashburger found 'the smartest play' to avoid supply chain crisis

    Smashburger specializes "in some kind of redundancy" to avoid supply chain disruptions that are throttling businesses around the world.

  • China's power crunch puts global economy on red alert

    Congratulations if you managed to fill your car with petrol last week. The most urgent part of your personal energy crisis is over.

  • Supply chain bottlenecks will persist unless one of two things happens, expert explains

    Businesses may be struggling with unexpected cargo delays, but supply chain bottlenecks aren't going to be resolved in the near term.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • Are Social Security Benefits a Form of Socialism?

    Social Security—one of America's most popular benefit programs—is wholly run by the government. Does that make Social Security socialism?

  • Analysis: Global natgas price surge looms for United States this winter

    Regional natural gas markets in the United States are seeing prices for this winter surge along with global record highs - suggesting that the energy bills causing headaches in Europe and Asia will hit the world's top gas producer before long. Gas prices in Europe and Asia have more than tripled this year, causing manufacturers to curtail activity from Spain to Britain and sparking power crises in China. The benchmark U.S. natural gas contract has been rallying, lately hitting seven-year highs, but its $5.62 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) price is a far cry from the $30-plus being paid in Europe and Asia.

  • Tesla delivers record-breaking number of vehicles in third quarter

    Tesla delivered a record-breaking 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter, blowing past expectations as other U.S. automakers experienced a drop in sales as the result of a global chip shortage. The vast majority of Tesla deliveries (some 96%) were its newer Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover, according to its report released Saturday. Tesla said that 9,275 of the vehicles it delivered were  Model X and S. Deliveries grew 20% since the second quarter and by 73% than the same period last year.

  • American, Alaska and JetBlue join United Airlines in requiring employee vaccination

    Air carriers determine they qualify as government contractors because of the special flights, cargo hauling and other services they provide the federal government

  • Europe’s Power Crisis Moves North as Water Shortage Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- As the frontier of Europe’s energy crisis moves north, the Nordic region faces a worsening power crisis with dwindling water reservoirs hampering the generation of hydroelectric power.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia B

  • Restaurant Workers — What Was Your Last Straw For Not Returning To The Industry?

    Front-of-house or back-of-house: we want to hear from you.View Entire Post ›

  • OPEC+ Will Drive Oil Prices Over Coming Months, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe OPEC+ cartel’s production policy will be the main factor influencing oil prices over the coming months, according to Vitol Group. There’s little chance of Iranian barrels re

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, is one of the largest tech companies in the world. Today, I'll review three compelling reasons to buy Alphabet -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's still a good long-term investment. Google's sprawling ecosystem includes the world's most popular online search engine, mobile operating system (Android), streaming video site (YouTube), web browser (Chrome), and email platform (Gmail).

  • Crypto Boom, Retail Investors Fuel Rise in Over-the-Counter Stock Trading

    Trading volume has already surpassed last year’s total in the market that is home to crypto trusts, cannabis sellers and many international stocks.

  • From 'Animal Crossing' to Netflix: Unilever and P&G search for young consumers in a pandemic

    Unilever Plc  and Procter & Gamble, the world's top two  advertisers, are seeking out younger audiences by reallocating some 2021 spending away from traditional TV and into video games, streaming services and media programs operated by retailers like Walmart and Tesco. As they continue to look at their digital ad budgets and try to appeal to younger shoppers - who have during the pandemic convened around Nintendo Switch game consoles and in front of Netflix screens - the two consumer giants have turned to tie-ups with popular services like Hulu and HBO Max and games like Fortnite and Animal Crossing. Unilever is “rethinking” how it spends its advertising budget as the prolonged pandemic has accelerated a shift in the way people shop and entertain themselves, Luis Di Como, Unilever’s executive vice president of global media, told Reuters.