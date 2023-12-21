Rudy Giuliani files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Manhattan

NEW YORK — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Manhattan on Thursday, less than a week after he was socked with a $148 million damage award for defaming two Atlanta election workers.

Giuliani listed debts as high as $500 million and about $10 million in assets in bankruptcy papers filed in Manhattan federal court. Last week’s mammoth judgment came after a Washington, D.C., jury determined his campaign of lies against Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss provoked a deluge of vicious and life-altering threats.

In a statement, Giuliani spokesman Ted Goodman said, “The filing should be a surprise to no one.”

“No person could have reasonably believed that Mayor Giuliani would be able to pay such a high punitive amount,” Goodman said. “Chapter 11 will afford Mayor Giuliani the opportunity and time to pursue an appeal while providing transparency for his finances under the supervision of the bankruptcy court to ensure all creditors are treated equally and fairly throughout the process.”

U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell, who presided over Giuliani’s defamation damages case, ruled Wednesday that Freeman and Moss could immediately start to collect the enormous award.

In the latest order against Giuliani, Howell said the mother-daughter election workers don’t have to wait for the standard 30 days to go after the ex-mayor’s assets to satisfy the judgment.

“Giuliani has never denied that he has taken steps to hide his assets from judgment creditors, and has offered no affirmative pledge that he will take no steps to do so,” Howell wrote.

The judge excoriated Giuliani for brazenly ignoring her previous orders to provide evidence of his financial condition to back up his claims that he’s practically broke.

Howell noted Giuliani had “simply ignored” her orders without “making any excuse.”

Giuliani’s bankruptcy effort will not help him avoid forking over any cash he has to Freeman and Moss. That’s because damages incurred by “intentional torts” like Giuliani’s ugly smears of the election workers are not covered by bankruptcy protection.

Submerged in legal debt, Giuliani put his opulent East Side co-op apartment on the market this summer. He recently slashed the asking price by $400,000, hoping to score $6.1 million for the Park Avenue pad.

The defamation lawsuit is one of many criminal and civil cases facing the former mayor and Trump lawyer. He’s representing himself in at least one.

