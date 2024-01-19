Rudy Giuliani’s Personal Bankruptcy Is Off to Contentious Start

(Bloomberg) -- Former New York mayor Rudolph Giuliani may soon find out how far Chapter 11 bankruptcy can go in sheltering him from overwhelming legal bills.

Giuliani is scheduled to make his first appearance Friday in New York bankruptcy court, where he has asked a judge’s permission to challenge the $148 million judgment that drove him to seek protection from creditors. The hearing is slated for 11 a.m.

The onetime prosecutor went bankrupt last month after losing a defamation lawsuit to two 2020 Georgia election workers he falsely accused of trying to rig the election for Joe Biden. Giuliani must ask Judge Sean Lane permission to appeal their $148 million award because filing bankruptcy pauses all litigation against him and prevents the election workers from immediately collecting the judgment.

The election workers and others who have sued Giuliani, including Dominion Voting Systems, are challenging his request. A bankruptcy lawyer for Giuliani said Thursday it was too early to know how exactly his Chapter 11 case will play out.

“We hope, ultimately, we reach a path forward that makes everyone equally unhappy, which would be a good resolution,” Gary Fischoff, one of Giuliani’s lawyers, said in an interview.

Right wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has attempted to strike such a deal through a personal bankruptcy filing after juries ordered him to pay more than $1 billion for spreading falsehoods about the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre.

Other than the judgment, Giuliani faces a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion over false claims he made alleging the company used its voting machines to rig the 2020 election against against Donald Trump. He’s also being sued by his former business development director, Noelle Dunphy, who has accused Giuliani of battery, assault and sexual harassment. Giuliani has denied Dunphy’s allegations.

Lawyers for the Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea’ ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, said Giuliani is “looking to have his cake and eat it too” because he wants bankruptcy to prevent Moss and Freeman from collecting their judgment and give him the ability to challenge the award without posting a bond. If Judge Lane denies his request, Moss and Freeman said “it would not be surprising if Mr. Giuliani sought to dismiss his own chapter 11 case.”

Giuliani has said in court papers that he believes the amount of the judgment is unreasonable and doesn’t accurately reflect the damages Moss and Freeman have suffered, if any. Freeman and Moss said they were flooded with thousands of racist and harassing messages after Giuliani’s made his false statements, according to court documents.

He earlier said in a sworn statement that he filed bankruptcy because of the $148 million judgment and cost of other lawsuits against him and that he intends to use Chapter 11 to restructure his finances and address his financial obligations.

The case is Rudolph W. Giuliani, 23-12055, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

