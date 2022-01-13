RUGBY ANNOUNCES CEO APPOINTMENT

U.S. markets closed

Vancouver, B.C., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) The Company’s Board of Directors announces that it has accepted the resignation of Mr. Peter Love as President and CEO. Mr. Bryce Roxburgh, who formerly held those roles will resume those positions. He will step down as Co-chairman, leaving Yale Simpson as Chairman.

The Board welcomes Bryce back into this role. As a founder and major shareholder of Rugby he will provide the decisive leadership and experience to the role that the Board demands. Bryce was formerly a founder of both Exeter Resource Corp. and Extorre Gold, both successful TSX/NYSE MKT listed companies that were acquired by Goldcorp (now Newmont) and Yamana respectively. With a strong technical background, Bryce has excelled in the identification, development and sale of mineral opportunities throughout his career.

The flagship Salvadora silver-copper project in Chile will continue to be advanced as signalled in press releases. An update on Salvadora and our other properties will be forthcoming this week.

On behalf of the Board,

Yale Simpson
Chairman

Rob Grey, VP Corporate Communications
Tel: 604.688.4941 Fax: 604.688.9532
Toll-free: 1.855.688.4941

Suite 810, 789 West Pender St.
Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1H2
info@rugbymining.com


NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE


