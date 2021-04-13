Rugby Announces Three Exploration Permits Granted within the Georgetown Goldfield, Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to advise that it has been granted three exploration permits totalling 849 square kilometres (“km2”) covering extensive gold occurrences in the Georgetown region in North Queensland, Australia. The three exploration permits form Rugby’s new Georgetown Project and exploration will commence in Q2, 2021.



Highlights

Three Exploration Permits (100% Rugby) granted over 849 km 2 at Georgetown.

Significant historical bullion production recorded from numerous gold mines at Georgetown.

At Perpendicular Peak, high-grade silver and gold targets were identified at the Snake Creek and Munitions Creek prospects.

A porphyry copper target at Fiery Creek is defined by a large circular magnetic anomaly with associated copper occurrences.

The Georgetown Project comprises three granted exploration permits (100% Rugby) covering 849 km2 centred on Georgetown in North Queensland, Australia (Figure 1).

Click Here for:

Figure 1: Georgetown Project Location



The region has had a long history of mining, particularly for gold, with over 1,000 mines, prospects and mineral occurrences identified within the district. This includes the Kidston mine located approximately 90 kilometers to the south east. Kidston operated from 1985 to 2001 and was one of Australia’s largest historical gold producers producing 5.1 million ounces (145 tonnes) of gold*.

The Georgetown region lies in the Proterozoic Etheridge Province of the North Australian Craton. Plutonic, intrusion-related and epithermal styles of mineralization have been identified in the region (Figure 2).

Click Here for:

Figure 2: Georgetown Regional Geology



Yale Simpson, Rugby's Chairman, stated, "We are fortunate to have secured a large land position in a very favourable environment to host gold and silver deposits. Little to no systematic modern exploration has been done. Given the abundance of gold and silver occurrences and the area's structural complexity we will focus exploration on major structural traps for mineralizing fluids in the Georgetown Goldfield.

"We believe this is the perfect project to explore at modest cost while we await permitting on our more advanced Colombian gold, silver and copper projects."

Georgetown

The Georgetown permit contains numerous gold mines which mostly operated from circa 1880 to 1900. Significant historical bullion production was recorded from 18 mines located along the Delaney Fault (Figure 2). The largest producers* include the following mines:

Mine Gold Bullion Mined Period North Star 287.8 kg (10,152 oz) 1879-1895 St. George 154.8 kg (5,460 oz) 1877-1915 Spero Meliora 106.6 kg (3,760 oz) 1878-1903 Victoria 95.6 kg (3,372 oz) 1878-1913 Papa 94.7 kg (3,340 oz) 1894-1896 Better Luck 93.6 kg (3,302 oz) 1877-1913 Owens 93.1 kg (3,284 oz) 1894-1899 Wexford 86.1 kg (3,037 oz) 1896-1907 & recent Coolgardie 73.2 kg (2,582 oz) 1879-1899

Fiery Creek



The Fiery Creek permit, covering an area of 325 km2 is targeting epithermal style gold mineralization and intrusive hosted copper-molybdenum deposits. The area hosts several known gold and copper occurrences with the most significant being the Yataga copper prospect associated with a large aeromagnetic anomaly (Figure 3).

Click Here for:

Figure 3: Fiery Creek Aeromagnetics (RTP)



Perpendicular Peak

The Perpendicular Peak permit covering an area of 325 km2 is targeting high-grade silver and gold at the Snake Creek and Munitions Creek prospects (Figure 2).

Snake Creek

Silver-lead mineralization at Snake Creek is associated with a shear zone in rhyodacite of the Croydon Volcanics. The old workings comprise trenches and a 14 metre (“m”) deep shaft sunk below the zone of oxidation into sulphide mineralization. The old workings remain undrilled and will be the focus of Rugby’s initial exploration program. Sampling of the workings by Pickands Mather in 1971 recorded 1.8m of 9oz silver (Ag) and 18.6% lead (Pb). Later rockchip sampling by Battle Mountain (1988) recorded assays of:

852g/t Ag and 21.4% Pb

794g/t Ag and 22.0% Pb

Approximately 250m to the southwest of these samples other significant results include:

950g/t Ag and 13.7% Pb

640g/t Ag and 14.0% Pb

1,030g/t Ag and 18.6% Pb

471g/t Ag and 21.4% Pb

No significant gold assays were recorded - all results were <0.01g/t Au.

Munitions Creek

Approximately 10 km north of Snake Creek, Battle Mountain defined a 100m x 2m wide quartz vein swarm with gold values ranging from <0.01g/t to 22.5g/t. In 2006, Diatreme Resources conducted a shallow reverse circulation drilling program comprising 11 holes for 779m, with most holes intersecting low grade gold mineralization.

Georgetown Exploration Program

Rugby plans to follow-up the historical gold mines located along a north-south structure in the centre of the Georgetown tenement and an alteration zone in the northwest (identified by processed Landsat imagery). This program will commence in Q2, 2021.

Rugby’s other exploration targets include epithermal style gold mineralization and intrusive hosted copper-molybdenum deposits at Fiery Creek and the high-grade silver and gold targets at Snake Creek and Munitions Creek.

* Metallogenic Study of Georgetown, Forsayth and Gilberton Regions, north Queensland - Terra Search Pty Ltd Report TS 2019/025

Paul Joyce, Rugby’s Chief Operating Officer, Director and a “qualified person” (“QP”) within the definition of that term in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About Rugby

Rugby is an exploration company conducting “discovery stage” exploration on targets in Colombia, Argentina, the Philippines and Australia. The Company controls a portfolio of gold and gold-copper project applications in Colombia that do not require Department of Forestry approval for drilling as does the Cobrasco copper project in Choco Province. These gold projects have considerable potential for significant gold, silver and copper discoveries.

The Company benefits from the experience of its directors and management, a team that has either been directly responsible for world-class mineral discoveries or have been part of the management teams responsible for such discoveries. Prior companies under their management included Exeter Resource Corporation and Extorre Gold Mines Limited, which held significant projects in South America. These companies were taken over by Goldcorp (Newmont) and Yamana respectively.

For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Mining Limited website at www.rugbymining.com .

