Rugby Apparel Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from Europe |Evolving Opportunities with adidas AG & BADGER RUGBY LTD.|17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rugby Apparel Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges & Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The rugby apparel market size is expected to increase by USD 490.68 million, at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France, the UK, and Ireland are the key markets for rugby apparel in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. The increasing number of players, especially women and ethnic minorities in countries such as England will facilitate the rugby apparel market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics: Drivers & Challenges
Factors such as transformation from a niche to a mainstream sport, growth in development programs of rugby unions will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the increasing anti-sweatshop campaigns will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The rugby apparel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as social media marketing and M and A to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are adidas AG, BADGER RUGBY LTD., BLK Sport, Canterbury., Decathlon SA, Grays of Cambridge (International) Ltd., Iconix Brand UK Ltd, KOOGA, MACRON SPA, Mizuno Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Nike Inc., Olympus Rugby, O'Neills Irish International Sports Co. Ltd., Pentland Brands Ltd., Ram Rugby, Rhino Rugby Store., Under Armour Inc., VX3 Ltd., X-treme Rugby Wear. etc.
Few companies with key offerings
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation Analysis
By End-user, the market is classified as male & female.
By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as online & offline.
By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
Rugby Apparel Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 490.68 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.0
Performing market contribution
Europe at 39%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
adidas AG, BADGER RUGBY LTD., BLK Sport, Canterbury., Decathlon SA, Grays of Cambridge (International) Ltd., Iconix Brand UK Ltd, KOOGA, MACRON SPA, Mizuno Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Nike Inc., Olympus Rugby, O'Neills Irish International Sports Co. Ltd., Pentland Brands Ltd., Ram Rugby, Rhino Rugby Store., Under Armour Inc., VX3 Ltd., and X-treme Rugby Wear.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Male - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Female - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 New Zealand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Ireland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 adidas AG
11.4 BADGER RUGBY LTD.
11.5 BLK Sport
11.6 Decathlon SA
11.7 Grays of Cambridge (International) Ltd.
11.8 MACRON SPA
11.9 Nike Inc.
11.10 Olympus Rugby
11.11 Pentland Brands Ltd.
11.12 Under Armour Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
