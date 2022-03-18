Rugby Apparel Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from Europe |Evolving Opportunities with adidas AG & BADGER RUGBY LTD.|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Rugby Apparel Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges & Five Force Analysis " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The rugby apparel market size is expected to increase by USD 490.68 million, at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France, the UK, and Ireland are the key markets for rugby apparel in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. The increasing number of players, especially women and ethnic minorities in countries such as England will facilitate the rugby apparel market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rugby Apparel Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Dynamics: Drivers & Challenges

Factors such as transformation from a niche to a mainstream sport, growth in development programs of rugby unions will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the increasing anti-sweatshop campaigns will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The rugby apparel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as social media marketing and M and A to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are adidas AG, BADGER RUGBY LTD., BLK Sport, Canterbury., Decathlon SA, Grays of Cambridge (International) Ltd., Iconix Brand UK Ltd, KOOGA, MACRON SPA, Mizuno Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Nike Inc., Olympus Rugby, O'Neills Irish International Sports Co. Ltd., Pentland Brands Ltd., Ram Rugby, Rhino Rugby Store., Under Armour Inc., VX3 Ltd., X-treme Rugby Wear. etc.

Few companies with key offerings

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By End-user, the market is classified as male & female.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as online & offline.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Rugby Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 490.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, BADGER RUGBY LTD., BLK Sport, Canterbury., Decathlon SA, Grays of Cambridge (International) Ltd., Iconix Brand UK Ltd, KOOGA, MACRON SPA, Mizuno Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Nike Inc., Olympus Rugby, O'Neills Irish International Sports Co. Ltd., Pentland Brands Ltd., Ram Rugby, Rhino Rugby Store., Under Armour Inc., VX3 Ltd., and X-treme Rugby Wear. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

