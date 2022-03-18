U.S. markets closed

Rugby Apparel Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from Europe |Evolving Opportunities with adidas AG & BADGER RUGBY LTD.|17000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rugby Apparel Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges & Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The rugby apparel market size is expected to increase by USD 490.68 million, at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France, the UK, and Ireland are the key markets for rugby apparel in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. The increasing number of players, especially women and ethnic minorities in countries such as England will facilitate the rugby apparel market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rugby Apparel Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics: Drivers & Challenges

Factors such as transformation from a niche to a mainstream sport, growth in development programs of rugby unions will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the increasing anti-sweatshop campaigns will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The rugby apparel market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as social media marketing and M and A to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are adidas AG, BADGER RUGBY LTD., BLK Sport, Canterbury., Decathlon SA, Grays of Cambridge (International) Ltd., Iconix Brand UK Ltd, KOOGA, MACRON SPA, Mizuno Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Nike Inc., Olympus Rugby, O'Neills Irish International Sports Co. Ltd., Pentland Brands Ltd., Ram Rugby, Rhino Rugby Store., Under Armour Inc., VX3 Ltd., X-treme Rugby Wear. etc.

Few companies with key offerings

  adidas AG

  BADGER RUGBY LTD.

  BLK Sport

  Canterbury.

  Decathlon SA

  • To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • By End-user, the market is classified as male & female.

  • By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as online & offline.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

For insights on the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports

  • The racing apparel market share is expected to increase by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. Download a free sample now!

  • The smart fitness market share is expected to increase by USD 34.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.33%. Download a free sample now!

Rugby Apparel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 490.68 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.0

Performing market contribution

Europe at 39%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, BADGER RUGBY LTD., BLK Sport, Canterbury., Decathlon SA, Grays of Cambridge (International) Ltd., Iconix Brand UK Ltd, KOOGA, MACRON SPA, Mizuno Corp., Newell Brands Inc., Nike Inc., Olympus Rugby, O'Neills Irish International Sports Co. Ltd., Pentland Brands Ltd., Ram Rugby, Rhino Rugby Store., Under Armour Inc., VX3 Ltd., and X-treme Rugby Wear.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Male - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Female - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 New Zealand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Ireland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 adidas AG

  • 11.4 BADGER RUGBY LTD.

  • 11.5 BLK Sport

  • 11.6 Decathlon SA

  • 11.7 Grays of Cambridge (International) Ltd.

  • 11.8 MACRON SPA

  • 11.9 Nike Inc.

  • 11.10 Olympus Rugby

  • 11.11 Pentland Brands Ltd.

  • 11.12 Under Armour Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rugby-apparel-market---39-of-growth-to-originate-from-europe-evolving-opportunities-with-adidas-ag---badger-rugby-ltd17000-technavio-reports-301504233.html

SOURCE Technavio

