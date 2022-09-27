U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

Rugby Equipment Market 2026, Growth In Development Programs Of Rugby Union to Boost Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rugby Equipment Market is expected to grow by USD 730.08 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth in development programs of rugby union, the transformation from niche to main sports, and health benefits associated with rugby as sports will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rugby Equipment Market 2022-2026

However, the high risks of fatal injuries, inconsistent raw material prices, and absence of required sports infrastructures will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Rugby Equipment Market Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • Product

  • Geography

Rugby Equipment Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rugby equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Rugby Equipment Market size

  • Rugby Equipment Market trends

  • Rugby Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies digital and social media marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the rugby equipment market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Rugby Equipment Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Rugby Equipment Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Rugby Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • adidas AG

  • ASICS Corp.

  • BADGER RUGBY LTD.

  • BLK International Pty Ltd

  • Canterbury

  • Grays of Cambridge Ltd

  • Harrod Sport

  • KOOGA

  • Mitre Sports International Ltd.

  • Mizuno Corp

  • Nike Inc

  • OPRO International Ltd

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Rugby Equipment Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist rugby equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the rugby equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the rugby equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rugby equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

Sports Trading Card Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sports trading card market is projected to grow by USD 6.71 billion with a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Ergonomic Chairs Market by Type and Geography Forecast - 2022-2026: The ergonomic chairs market share is expected to increase by USD 3.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08%.

Rugby Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 730.08 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.82

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, South Africa, Australia, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, ASICS Corp., BADGER RUGBY LTD., BLK International Pty Ltd, Canterbury, Grays of Cambridge Ltd, Harrod Sport, KOOGA, Mitre Sports International Ltd., Mizuno Corp, Nike Inc, OPRO International Ltd, Optimum Design UK Ltd, PUMA SE, Ram Rugby, Rhino Sports and Leisure LLC, Richter Associates, Samurai Sports, and Under Armour Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Rugby boots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Rugby protective gears - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Rugby balls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 adidas AG

  • 11.4 ASICS Corp.

  • 11.5 Canterbury

  • 11.6 Grays of Cambridge Ltd

  • 11.7 KOOGA

  • 11.8 Nike Inc

  • 11.9 Optimum Design UK Ltd

  • 11.10 PUMA SE

  • 11.11 Rhino Sports and Leisure LLC

  • 11.12 Under Armour Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Rugby Equipment Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rugby-equipment-market-2026-growth-in-development-programs-of-rugby-union-to-boost-growth---technavio-301632971.html

SOURCE Technavio

