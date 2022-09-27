Rugby Equipment Market 2026, Growth In Development Programs Of Rugby Union to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rugby Equipment Market is expected to grow by USD 730.08 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth in development programs of rugby union, the transformation from niche to main sports, and health benefits associated with rugby as sports will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rugby Equipment Market 2022-2026

However, the high risks of fatal injuries, inconsistent raw material prices, and absence of required sports infrastructures will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Rugby Equipment Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Product

Geography

Rugby Equipment Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rugby equipment market report covers the following areas:

Rugby Equipment Market size

Rugby Equipment Market trends

Rugby Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies digital and social media marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the rugby equipment market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Rugby Equipment Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Rugby Equipment Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Rugby Equipment Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

adidas AG

ASICS Corp.

BADGER RUGBY LTD.

BLK International Pty Ltd

Canterbury

Grays of Cambridge Ltd

Harrod Sport

KOOGA

Mitre Sports International Ltd.

Mizuno Corp

Nike Inc

OPRO International Ltd

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Rugby Equipment Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist rugby equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rugby equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rugby equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rugby equipment market vendors

Rugby Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 730.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.82 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, South Africa, Australia, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., BADGER RUGBY LTD., BLK International Pty Ltd, Canterbury, Grays of Cambridge Ltd, Harrod Sport, KOOGA, Mitre Sports International Ltd., Mizuno Corp, Nike Inc, OPRO International Ltd, Optimum Design UK Ltd, PUMA SE, Ram Rugby, Rhino Sports and Leisure LLC, Richter Associates, Samurai Sports, and Under Armour Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Rugby boots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Rugby protective gears - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Rugby balls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 adidas AG

11.4 ASICS Corp.

11.5 Canterbury

11.6 Grays of Cambridge Ltd

11.7 KOOGA

11.8 Nike Inc

11.9 Optimum Design UK Ltd

11.10 PUMA SE

11.11 Rhino Sports and Leisure LLC

11.12 Under Armour Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

