Ruggable just released a new line of Barbie rugs and doormats you can shop today

Ruggable and Barbie collaborated on a new line of chic washable rugs.

If the new Barbie movie trailer has you thinking about living in Barbieland, Ruggable’s latest launch, The Barbie Dreamhouse collection, available to shop today, Wednesday, April 12, is for you. The collection draws style inspiration from art deco, modern pop and Palm Springs-inspired designs.

Ruggable and Barbie are collaborating on six new designs—two doormats and four rugs—that will surely brighten up your home.

"We are thrilled to partner with Barbie, an iconic brand that inspires playfulness and creativity,” says Jeneva Bell, founder and president of Ruggable. “At Ruggable, we built upon [Barbie’s] timeless style and irreverent spirit to create unique pieces that will evoke fond memories for people of all ages."

What does the Ruggable x Barbie collection include?

The pink ombré rug really pops.

The Barbie collection available on Ruggable features vibrant pinks, palm trees and geometric shapes. The price range for the collection is $19 to $689, and includes classic low-pile rugs, doormats and Ruggable's new premium medium pile rugs.

Like all of Ruggable’s products, these rugs and doormats are made for easy cleaning since you can toss them right in your washing machine.

Ruggable is a two-part rug system that includes a non-slip rug pad and a washable rug cover that goes on top of the pad.

The Barbie x Ruggable collection includes a range of designs and styles, including a fun paradise print with an ivory and gold palm tree that screams summer—plus, it’s perfect for your patio.

For a pop of color, check out the pink ombré rug to make your home feel like a real-life Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse.

Doormat with the Barbie signature logo.

Or, welcome guests in with a doormat featuring Barbie’s signature logo. The collection is ideal for people of all ages—from tweens to adults looking to refresh their living spaces with these bright and fun pops of color.

At Reviewed, we’ve tested a variety of Ruggable flooring products like the outdoor rugs, doormats, shag rugs and bath mats. We love that Ruggable's washable rugs are stylish and easy to clean. Plus, the two-part system makes it simple to swap in a new rug cover when the seasons change or when you get the itch to redesign your space.

The Ruggable x Barbie designs are available to purchase on the Ruggable website as of Wednesday, April 12.

