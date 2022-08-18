Rugged Devices Market to record USD 344.78 Mn growth -- Driven by growing demand for data management systems

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Rugged Devices Market by End-user, Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 344.78 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors impacting the growth of the market and key segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Understand the scope of the full report by Downloading Sample PDF Here .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rugged Devices Market by End-user, Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global rugged devices market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market within the overall global information technology market. The parent global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market covers manufacturers of cellular phones, personal computers, servers, electronic computer components, and peripherals. It also includes data storage components, motherboards, audio and video cards, monitors, keyboards, printers, and other peripherals.

The market in focus is fragmented and comprises many well-established vendors. The competition in the market is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is due to the increased demand for feature-rich rugged devices such as rugged tablets, decreasing cost, and the growing demand from vendors to upgrade their technology and capture the market via M&As and partnerships. Aeroqual Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., BARTEC Top Holding GmbH, Bluebird Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, DT Research Inc., Getac Technology Corp., Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., Janam Technologies LLC, Juniper Systems Inc., Kyocera Corp., Leonardo Spa, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Touchstar Plc, Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. are identified as major market participants.

Although the growing demand for data management systems, the increasing demand for rugged barcode scanners, and the increasing preference for Android-based devices will offer immense growth opportunities, use of consumer-grade devices in place of rugged devices, slowdown in the rugged notebook and laptop market, and manufacturing and design complexities will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global rugged devices market is segmented as below:

Product

The rugged mobile computers segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The increasing use of semi-rugged and fully-rugged smartphones and PDAs in the industrial and commercial sectors and the implementation of automation across industries to improve efficiency and reduce downtime error are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

End-user

The demand for rugged devices will be significant from the industrial end-users during the forecast period. The high adoption of automation technologies in the industrial sector is the key factor driving the growth of the segment. In addition, other factors such as increasing government regulations on controlling air pollution in industrial facilities and strategic collaborations among market participants will further accelerate the market growth in the segment over the forecast period.

Type

The adoption of semi-rugged devices has been high among end-users. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

32% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The rising use of rugged devices in warehouses and logistics and in the defense sector is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rugged devices market report covers the following areas:

Rugged Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the rugged devices market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the rugged devices market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Rugged Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist rugged devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rugged devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rugged devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rugged devices market vendors

Rugged Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 344.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeroqual Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., BARTEC Top Holding GmbH, Bluebird Inc., Caterpillar Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, DT Research Inc., Getac Technology Corp., Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., Janam Technologies LLC, Juniper Systems Inc., Kyocera Corp., Leonardo Spa, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Touchstar Plc, Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Rugged mobile computers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Rugged tablets or notebooks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Rugged scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Rugged air quality monitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Semi-rugged - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Fully-rugged - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Ultra-rugged - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Caterpillar Inc.

12.4 CipherLab Co. Ltd.

12.5 Datalogic Spa

12.6 Handheld Group AB

12.7 Honeywell International Inc.

12.8 Kyocera Corp.

12.9 Panasonic Corp.

12.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.11 Touchstar Plc

12.12 Zebra Technologies Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

