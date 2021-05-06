Rugged, Fanless P21WL01 Panel PC from Shuttle Computer Group Makes Touch Applications Easy in Portrait Mode

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading designers of small form computers, introduces its new P21WL01 Fanless Panel PC, a rugged All-in-One with a symmetrical bezel designed for both portrait and landscape modes for easier use. It provides a 21.5-inch, 10-point true-Flat PCAP touch panel that features an IP65-rated, splash-resistant front panel; a robust die-cast aluminum chassis; and a customizable input/output panel, making it perfect for high traffic applications for kiosks, point-of-sale, wayfinding, infotainment, and more.



“One of the hottest trends in technology is the integration of All-in-Ones for portrait applications,” said Tosh Akhgar, director of sales and marketing. “We deliver a symmetrical bezel computer with quality design, ruggedness, reliability, and flexibility. Integrators are ready for Shuttle to disrupt the All-in-One market with this new generation of product.”

The P21WL01 Panel PC features Intel® Whiskey Lake i3-8145UE, i5-8365UE, and i7-8665UE processor choices. All three options are supported under Intel’s embedded roadmap. The i5-8365UE and i7- 8665UE supports Intel's Vpro function for built-in performance, security, remote manageability, and stability features. Additionally, the P21WL01 offers HDMI, DVI-I, USB 3.2, and RS232 connectivity for cutting edge, as well as legacy peripherals.

Shuttle’s Panel PC provides up to 32GB DDR4 DRAM, M.2 storage, 2.5” SATA 3.0 storage, and Dual-Band Wi-Fi for more flexible installation opportunities. It’s fanless for quiet operation and low energy consumption and VESA mountable in any position. Panel PCs are sold without any stands or mounts; these accessories are sold separately.

Shuttle’s new P21WL01 Panel PC is available now through Shuttle’s direct B2B group or through its ecommerce / distribution partners. The Panel PCs comes with a three-year limited warranty.

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for gaming; streaming; digital signage, point-of-sale (POS), and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries; as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

