Rugged IC Market: North America to Occupy 36% Market Share| Computers Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rugged IC market estimates a market value of USD 670 million from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 6.41%. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for rugged IC market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the defense sector will facilitate the rugged IC market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rugged IC Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Rugged IC Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the Rugged IC market by Application (rugged mobile computers, rugged tablets, rugged scanners, and rugged air quality monitors) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The rugged mobile computers segment will be significant for revenue generation.

The rugged mobile computer segment led the global rugged IC market in 2020 due to increased technological advances in the consumer-grade device sector. The non-rugged mobile computer market is well-established, and intense competition in this market has led to various developments, such as the bundling of technologies.

The rugged mobile computer segment is mainly dominated by semi-rugged devices, followed by fully rugged devices. Ultra-rugged handhelds are used by the military and the government segments only for application in extreme environments. The commercial and the industrial segments have contributed to the high sales volumes of rugged mobile computers. This has resulted in a decrease in the ASPs of rugged mobile computers.

Rugged IC Market: Major Driver

The key factor driving the rugged IC market is the adoption of ruggedized computers in defense applications. The increasing demand for ruggedized computers and embedded boards used in robots for mission-critical applications in the defense sector is driving the market growth.

Recent application areas wherein ruggedized computers are being used include logistics and cargo transportation, maintenance of vehicles and machinery, and the medical device industry. Moreover, any rugged system or solution design begins with a need for industrial-grade components that must meet stringent requirements in terms of extended temperature operation, vendor selection, ruggedness specifications, reliability, and durability.

For instance, in 2017, JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announced the addition of fully-rugged mobile Android devices for field workers in logistics, warehousing, transportation, and other similarly challenging operating environments. The company had introduced the JLT MT3007A 7-inch tablet features a high-performance Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 660 Octa-core processor behind a user-friendly Android 9.0 interface. Standalone boards can be integrated into numerous laser weapons, and ruggedized computers, among others, driving the growth of the global rugged IC market.

Rugged IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 670 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.98 Performing market contribution North America at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Ozark Integrated Circuits, Inc., Qualcomm Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

