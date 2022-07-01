U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

Rugged IC Market: North America to Occupy 36% Market Share| Computers Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rugged IC market estimates a market value of USD 670 million from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 6.41%. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for rugged IC market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the defense sector will facilitate the rugged IC market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rugged IC Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the regional segment - Request a Sample Report

Rugged IC Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the Rugged IC market by Application (rugged mobile computers, rugged tablets, rugged scanners, and rugged air quality monitors) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

  • The rugged mobile computers segment will be significant for revenue generation.

  • The rugged mobile computer segment led the global rugged IC market in 2020 due to increased technological advances in the consumer-grade device sector. The non-rugged mobile computer market is well-established, and intense competition in this market has led to various developments, such as the bundling of technologies.

  • The rugged mobile computer segment is mainly dominated by semi-rugged devices, followed by fully rugged devices. Ultra-rugged handhelds are used by the military and the government segments only for application in extreme environments. The commercial and the industrial segments have contributed to the high sales volumes of rugged mobile computers. This has resulted in a decrease in the ASPs of rugged mobile computers.

  • To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a  sample report

Rugged IC Market: Major Driver

  • The key factor driving the rugged IC market is the adoption of ruggedized computers in defense applications. The increasing demand for ruggedized computers and embedded boards used in robots for mission-critical applications in the defense sector is driving the market growth.

  • Recent application areas wherein ruggedized computers are being used include logistics and cargo transportation, maintenance of vehicles and machinery, and the medical device industry. Moreover, any rugged system or solution design begins with a need for industrial-grade components that must meet stringent requirements in terms of extended temperature operation, vendor selection, ruggedness specifications, reliability, and durability.

  • For instance, in 2017, JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announced the addition of fully-rugged mobile Android devices for field workers in logistics, warehousing, transportation, and other similarly challenging operating environments. The company had introduced the JLT MT3007A 7-inch tablet features a high-performance Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 660 Octa-core processor behind a user-friendly Android 9.0 interface. Standalone boards can be integrated into numerous laser weapons, and ruggedized computers, among others, driving the growth of the global rugged IC market.

  • To know about other drivers along with the market trend & challenges - Click Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Rugged IC Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Rugged IC Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Rugged IC Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

Rugged IC Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 670 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.98

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Analog Devices Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Ozark Integrated Circuits, Inc., Qualcomm Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five force summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Rugged mobile computers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Rugged tablets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Rugged scanners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Rugged air quality monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Analog Devices Inc.

  • 10.4 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.5 Infineon Technologies AG

  • 10.6 Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

  • 10.7 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 10.8 Ozark Integrated Circuits, Inc.

  • 10.9 Qualcomm Inc.

  • 10.10 STMicroelectronics NV

  • 10.11 Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rugged-ic-market-north-america-to-occupy-36-market-share-computers-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generationtechnavio-301578783.html

SOURCE Technavio

