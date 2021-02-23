Rugged Phones Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Screen Size, and End-User

The global rugged phones market was valued at US$ 2,432. 84 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3,960. 79 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6. 5% from 2020 to 2027. The rugged phones market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020–2027.

The growing trend of industry & factory automation and digitalization across industries, coupled with rising investments in industrial development and government expenditure in Asian countries, such as China and India, are fueling the demand for semi-rugged and ultra-rugged phone in military & defense, commercial, and industrial sectors in APAC. Based on these factors, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and several southeast Asian countries are anticipated to be the fastest-growing markets for the adoption of rugged phones in the coming years. Surging population, rising disposable income, growing urbanization & industrialization levels, increasing adoption of smartphones/mobile phones, rising investments in R&D activities related to mobile phone technologies and communication technologies, and favorable government policies to promote industrial growth are bolstering the growth of rugged phones market in APAC. Hence, the growing automation trend and high industrial growth is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the rugged mobile phone manufacturers in the region during 2020–2027.



The demand for rugged mobile phones with differentiated features to meet the ever-changing needs of industrial and safety applications is anticipated to grow at an impressive pace in the coming years.However, to meet these requirements rugged phone manufacturers will have to continuously invest in technology upgradations and integrate advanced features in their product offerings.



The rugged phones manufacturers are offering consumer rugged/semi-rugged phones and ultra-rugged phones depending on end users’ requirements.A few of the key vendors in semi-rugged category are Caterpillar, Blackview, and Samsung.



The ultra-rugged is a niche category of rugged phones designed to withstand harsh and hazardous conditions. Sonim Technologies Inc. is one of the key players operating in this category. Also, the integration of features such as thermal imaging camera and 5G capability in rugged phones to increase their attractiveness in industries and make their performance better are driving the growth of this market.



The overall rugged phones market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the rugged phones market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global rugged phones market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the global rugged phones market.



Blackview; Caterpillar; DOOGEE; OUKITEL; Juniper Systems Inc.; AGM Mobile; Sonim Technologies Inc.; Ulefone Mobile; Unitech Electronics Co., LTD.; and Zebra Technologies Corp. are among the key players operating in the global rugged phones market and were profiled in this market study. In addition, multiple other leading global and regional market players, emerging companies, market disruptors, and niche market players operating in the market ecosystem were studied and analyzed during the course of this study.

