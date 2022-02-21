U.S. markets closed

Rugged Servers Market size worth $ 733.73 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.28% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Rising demand for industrial IoT, strict regulatory requirements across various industries, and growing demand for rugged servers in the military, industrial, and power sectors are all driving the growth of the Rugged Servers Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Rugged Servers Market" By Type (Dedicated, Standard), By Application (Military & Aerospace, Telecommunication, Industrial), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Rugged Servers Market size was valued at USD 451.25 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 733.73 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.28% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=217730

Browse in-depth TOC on "Rugged Servers Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Rugged Servers Market Overview

Rugged servers are used in a variety of industries, including military, aerospace, marine, and power, to increase factory productivity and meet demanding product quality and safety criteria. Rugged servers are built to withstand harsh environments. In difficult situations, these servers are utilized to send data to client devices. Solid and durable qualities are essential in military applications to provide protection against environmental pollutants. Rugged servers are used in conjunction with portable military command communication systems to allow battlefield clients and command centers to communicate and analyze data.

Rugged servers are well-suited for controlling processes in a variety of manufacturing industries, helping to balance product costs and quality while also ensuring regulatory compliance. Certain processes in process industries, such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals, must be operated at severe pressures or temperatures. Conventional servers cannot perform successfully in manufacturing processes under such extreme temperatures, and working in these settings would be difficult for humans as well. As a result, some severe rules mandate the use of rugged servers in such situations to ensure the industry's safety and security.

Rugged servers, like any other system, are vulnerable to hacking and virus attacks, which result in the loss and misuse of sensitive data and have a negative impact on industrial processes by disturbing the whole security mechanism. Security has become a serious worry for the processing and manufacturing industries as digitalization has increased. As a result, rising data privacy and security concerns are projected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Developments

  • In September 2020, The RS4105L22 4U GPU server, the RS1.532L21X2F dual server, and the Crystal Group FORCE RS2606 have all been launched by Crystal Group. These servers are built specifically for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) applications.

  • In February 2020, The Dell EMC PowerEdge XE2420 server was launched by Dell Technologies. It is a small, high-performance server with a short depth that's designed for usage in space-constrained and difficult environments.

  • In February 2020, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Mercury Systems have signed an OEM agreement (HPE). Mercury Systems will create new robust rack mount servers based on HPE's ProLiant server technology as part of this agreement.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Core Systems, Crystal Group, Inc., Mercury Systems, Inc., Systel, Inc., Trenton Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., CP Technologies LLC, Emet OEM Solutions, Sparton Rugged Electronics, NCS Technologies, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Rugged Servers Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Rugged Servers Market, By Type

  • Rugged Servers Market, By Application

  • Rugged Servers Market By Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Serverless Architecture Market By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Industry (IT And Telecommunications, Retail And E-commerce, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Government And Public Sector), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Serverless Security Market By Security Type (Data Security, Network Security, Perimeter Security, Application Security), By Verticals (BFSI, Telecom, Energy and Utility, IT and ITeS), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Virtual Private Server Market By Operating System (Windows and Linux), By Organization Scope (Large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Server Management Software Market By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 5 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors measuring parameters in real-time

Visualize Rugged Servers Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rugged-servers-market-size-worth--733-73-million-globally-by-2028-at-6-28-cagr-verified-market-research-301486408.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

