Rugged Tablet Market to record USD 307.39 Mn growth | Driven by increasing demand from defense sector | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rugged tablet market size is expected to grow by USD 307.39 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the growth of the market. The report also covers recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rugged Tablet Market by OS, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download a Free Sample Now to understand the scope of the report.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for rugged tablets from the defense sector. The armed forces operate in extreme and harsh environments and hence require devices that are manufactured to endure physical damage such as drops and vibrations. This is increasing the use of rugged devices such as rugged tablets in the defense sector. These devices allow military personnel to easily access information on a real-time basis over a secure network. Besides, the defense sector across the world is rapidly evolving with the adoption of the latest mobility technologies and solutions. This has further increased the demand for rugged tablets, thereby driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the growing preference for feature-rich devices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Rugged Tablet Market: Growing preference for feature-rich devices

Technological advancements across construction, manufacturing, and logistics segments have increased the demand for rugged devices that come with additional features. This is encouraging vendors in the market to incorporate additional features to attract end-users. For instance, some vendors have started to offer rugged devices backed with built-in barcode scanners and RFID readers. This ensures easier data acquisition during heavy machinery maintenance and efficient tracking. Many such advancements are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Get highlights on the other major factors influencing the growth of the market. Request a Free Sample Report Now

Rugged Tablet Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the rugged tablet market by technology (fully-rugged tablets, semi-rugged tablets, and ultra-rugged tablets), OS (Windows, Android, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The North American region led the rugged tablet market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing adoption of the latest technologies in industrial defense sectors. Also, the growth of the logistics and retail sectors in the region is contributing to the growth of the rugged tablet market in North America. The US is the key market for rugged devices in North America. The market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Rugged Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Rugged Display Market by Ruggedness, Application, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Rugged Tablet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 307.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DT Research Inc., Emdoor information Co. Ltd., Getac Technology Corp., Handheld Group AB, Honeywell International Inc., HP Inc., JLT Mobile Computers AB, Leonardo Spa, Micro Star International Co. Ltd., MilDef Group AB, MobileDemand Corp., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., S and T AG, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics NV, Trimble Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by OS

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by OS

5.3 Windows - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Android - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by OS

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Technology

6.3 Fully-rugged tablets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Semi-rugged tablets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Ultra-rugged tablets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

11.4 Dell Technologies Inc.

11.5 DT Research Inc.

11.6 Getac Technology Corp.

11.7 Handheld Group AB

11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

11.9 HP Inc.

11.10 Leonardo Spa

11.11 MilDef Group AB

11.12 MobileDemand Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rugged-tablet-market-to-record-usd-307-39-mn-growth--driven-by-increasing-demand-from-defense-sector--technavio-301521179.html

SOURCE Technavio