JOBS:

Another 230,000 Americans filed new jobless claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

Rule 2.10 Announcement - Playtech plc

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP
·2 min read

13 January 2022

Partial Withdrawal of Letter of Intent: Acquisition of Playtech plc (the "Company") and disposal by the Company of Finalto

On 15 October 2021, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLC and Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management, LP provided a Letter of Intent regarding our intentions in relation to 8,346,630 ordinary shares of Playtech plc.

In accordance with The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Rule 2.10(c)(i), we wish to advise that:

  • we have disposed of 2,408,753 shares on 26 November 2021,

  • we have disposed of 17,216 shares on 7 December 2021,

  • we have disposed of 25,366 shares on 8 December 2021,

  • we have disposed of 9,417 shares on 9 December 2021,

  • we have disposed of 2,318 shares on 10 December 2021,

  • we have disposed of 136 shares on 13 December 2021,

  • we have disposed of 8,075 shares on 15 December 2021,

  • we have disposed of 16,678 shares on 20 December 2021,

  • we have disposed of 17,399 shares on 22 December 2021,

  • we have disposed of 13,220 shares on 07 January 2022,

  • we have disposed of 180,314 shares on 10 January 2022,

  • we have disposed of 213,549 shares on 11 January 2022,

  • we have disposed of 97,069 shares on 12 January 2022,

and are no longer in a position to accept or procure the acceptance of the Offer in relation to the shares disposed of.

In accordance with The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Rule 2.10(c)(i), we wish to advise that:

  • we have acquired 3,541,844 shares on 04 January 2022

  • we have acquired 120,378 shares on 05 January 2022

Our intention in respect of 8,999,342 shares, being our current ownership of ordinary shares of Playtech plc as of 12 January 2022, remains as described in our Letter of Intent.

For and on behalf of
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLC, and
Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management, LP
Emmanuel Gavaudan

Attachment


