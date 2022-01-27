U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,385.48
    +35.55 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,480.87
    +312.78 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,609.71
    +67.60 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.46
    +23.00 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.64
    +0.29 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.30
    -27.40 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    -0.96 (-4.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1148
    -0.0097 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7980
    -0.0500 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3383
    -0.0080 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4180
    +0.7580 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,830.17
    -1,167.81 (-3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    844.25
    +24.74 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.93
    +111.15 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
Q4 GDP:

U.S. economy expanded at 6.9% annualized rate in Q4, 5.5% expected

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) ramped up in the final months of 2021

Rule 2.10 Announcement - Playtech plc

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP
·2 min read

27 January 2022

Partial Withdrawal of Letter of Intent: Acquisition of Playtech plc (the "Company") and disposal by the Company of Finalto

On 15 October 2021, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLC and Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management, LP provided a Letter of Intent regarding our intentions in relation to 8,346,630 ordinary shares of Playtech plc.

In accordance with The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Rule 2.10(c)(i), we wish to advise that:

  • we have disposed of 2,408,753 shares on 26 November 2021,

  • we have disposed of 17,216 shares on 7 December 2021,

  • we have disposed of 25,366 shares on 8 December 2021,

  • we have disposed of 9,417 shares on 9 December 2021,

  • we have disposed of 2,318 shares on 10 December 2021,

  • we have disposed of 136 shares on 13 December 2021,

  • we have disposed of 8,075 shares on 15 December 2021,

  • we have disposed of 16,678 shares on 20 December 2021,

  • we have disposed of 17,399 shares on 22 December 2021,

  • we have disposed of 13,220 shares on 07 January 2022,

  • we have disposed of 180,314 shares on 10 January 2022,

  • we have disposed of 213,549 shares on 11 January 2022,

  • we have disposed of 97,069 shares on 12 January 2022,

  • we have disposed of 45,807 shares on 13 January 2022,

  • we have disposed of 10,509 shares on 14 January 2022,

  • we have disposed of 197,704 shares on 17 January 2022,

  • we have disposed of 28,367 shares on 18 January 2022,

  • we have disposed of 16,787 shares on 26 January 2022,

and are no longer in a position to accept or procure the acceptance of the Offer in relation to the shares disposed of.

In accordance with The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Rule 2.10(c)(i), we wish to advise that:

  • we have acquired 3,541,844 shares on 04 January 2022,

  • we have acquired 120,378 shares on 05 January 2022,

  • we have acquired 175,251 shares on 21 January 2022,

  • we have acquired 34,466 shares on 24 January 2022,

Our intention in respect of 8,909,885 shares, being our current ownership of ordinary shares of Playtech plc as of 26 January 2022, remains as described in our Letter of Intent.

For and on behalf of
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLC, and
Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management, LP
Emmanuel Gavaudan

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla beats Q4 estimates but expects supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla earnings and the outlook for the electric vehicle company with supply chain issues.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy Now

    These companies are growing a lot faster than their stock prices suggest following the recent stock market correction.

  • Intel’s cloud business ‘potentially losing share to AMD’: Analyst

    KeyBanc Capital Markets Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst John Vinh joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Intel earnings and the outlook for cloud computing.

  • Here’s Why You Should Keep Your Upstart Holdings (UPST) Shares

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The Health Care sector was the largest sector overweight and Consumer Staples was the […]

  • Buy, Sell, or Hold Roblox Stock at $63 a Share?

    Most importantly, those users are sticking around, spending virtual currency on new content, which is causing Roblox's revenue and free cash flow to climb. Roblox is not a flash-in-the-pan business. On a trailing-12-month basis through the third quarter, Roblox generated $599 million of free cash flow (FCF) on $1.7 billion in revenue.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 High-Risk Stocks to Consider Buying in 2022

    Several factors affect stock prices. When the market feels that a company is not on the right growth track, the sentiment gets reflected in its stock price. The stock price may, however, rise again if the company's performance improves.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • IBM Is Growing Again After Kyndryl Spin-Off

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has spent the better part of a decade transforming itself into a cloud-computing and AI-focused company. IBM completed the spin-off of Kyndryl, its managed infrastructure-services business, in November, shedding around $19 billion of annual revenue in the process. Kyndryl is an IBM customer, and that relationship is producing revenue for IBM now that Kyndryl is its own company.

  • 3 Stocks To Buy Before Their Next Earnings Reports

    Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • 3 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybersecurity stocks have been hit hard, but over the long term, the growth of the industry is undeniable.

  • Cash Pours Into Anti-ARK ETF as Cathie Wood Struggles

    The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, which aims to achieve the inverse performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, saw its largest single-day net inflow of cash on Tuesday.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The 2022 rally of AT&T stock paused on its Q4 earnings report amid questions over the structure of the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery.

  • 3 Stocks on My Market Crash Watch List

    Pricey growth stocks have been crashing for months, and now the major indexes are starting to drop. This isn't a market crash yet, but there's a lot of pandemic-era excess that needs to be wrung out. For long-term investors, a market crash is nothing more than a buying opportunity.

  • 2 Strong Nasdaq Stocks Making Premarket Moves Higher Thursday

    The stock market seemed to get itself back on a more even keel on Thursday morning, seeking to reach some level of stability following massive movements earlier in the week and throughout the month of January. As of 8:15 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up a bit more than half a percent, leading other major market benchmarks higher. Two of the biggest gainers were Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), both of which have strong ties to the tech industry.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • 5 Large-Cap Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the company formerly known as Facebook, certainly fits that description. During the third quarter, Meta announced that 2.91 billion monthly active users (MAUs) visited Facebook, with another 670 million unique MAUs heading to Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which Meta also owns. There simply isn't a social media platform that gives advertisers access to more eyeballs than what Meta can offer, which is precisely why the company has such incredible ad pricing power.

  • Tesla Earnings ‘Disappointed.’ Why Analysts Are Raising Their Price Targets.

    Wednesday, Tesla reported $2.54 in fourth-quarter per-share earnings. Wall Street was looking for $2.36 a share. Now analysts are weighing in on the quarter.