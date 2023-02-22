U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,996.34
    -1.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,149.26
    +19.67 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,499.99
    +7.69 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.49
    +8.27 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.36
    -2.00 (-2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.25 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9060
    -0.0490 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2066
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7050
    -0.2130 (-0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,755.44
    -639.34 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.54
    -9.08 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.03
    -48.72 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT

PayPoint plc
·1 min read

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

22 FEBRUARY 2023

PAYPOINT PLC ("PAYPOINT")

RULE 2.9 ANNOUNCEMENT

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, the Company confirms that, as at the date and time of this announcement, its issued share capital consists of 69,990,619 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each, which carry voting rights of one vote per share. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The International Securities Identification Number for the Company's ordinary shares is GB00B02QND93.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc           
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              
+44(0)7721211100 


Recommended Stories