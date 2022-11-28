U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.25
    -28.25 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,198.00
    -158.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,689.00
    -93.75 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.50
    -11.70 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.13
    -2.15 (-2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +7.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.17 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0491
    +0.0086 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.32
    +1.90 (+9.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2099
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8300
    -1.2700 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,224.16
    -331.58 (-2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.23
    -2.42 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,461.10
    -25.57 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Rule 8.3 - [CURTIS BANKS GROUP PLC - 25 11 2022 - Opening Declaration] - (CGAML)

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited
·3 min read

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:

CANACCORD GENUITY ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED (for Discretionary Clients)

(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

CURTIS BANKS GROUP PLC

(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

N/A

(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

25 NOVEMBER 2022

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A

N/A





2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

0.5p ORDINARY

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

3,300,000

4.9343

 

 

(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 

TOTAL:

3,300,000

4.9343

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

NONE

 

 

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

NONE

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type
e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

NONE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description
e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

NONE

 

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none



NONE

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none



NONE

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO


Date of disclosure:

28 NOVEMBER 2022

Contact name:

PHIL HULME

Telephone number:

01253 376551

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why We Think American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Georg Fischer AG's (VTX:GF) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

    Georg Fischer's (VTX:GF) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are...

  • The past year for Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) investors has not been profitable

    This month, we saw the Arqit Quantum Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARQQ ) up an impressive 64%. But that isn't much consolation for the...

  • We're Hopeful That Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Is Luxfer Holdings PLC's (NYSE:LXFR) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

    Luxfer Holdings' (NYSE:LXFR) stock is up by a considerable 6.8% over the past month. Given that the market rewards...

  • With 50% institutional ownership, Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) is a favorite amongst the big guns

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Osisko Mining Inc. ( TSE:OSK ), it is important to understand the...

  • Is TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) A High Quality Stock To Own?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Tyrese Maxey, NBA Twitter reacts to Sixers knocking off Magic

    Tyrese Maxey and the rest of NBA Twitter react to the Philadelphia 76ers knocking off the Orlando Magic on the road.

  • New government takes fresh look at options for Telecom Italia

    Italy's new government was on Monday reviewing options for the future of former phone monopoly Telecom Italia as uncertainty grew about a planned bid for its landline grid by state investor CDP. Championed by the previous government of Mario Draghi, the multi-billion-euro bid is part of a broader plan to combine TIM's network assets with those of smaller rival Open Fiber to create a unified broadband champion under CDP's control. Due by this Wednesday, Nov. 30, an offer is also central to TIM CEO Pietro Labriola's plans to break-up the struggling phone group and cut its 25 billion euro ($26 billion) debt.

  • In Arizona, election deniers refuse to back down

    As Arizona counties face a Monday deadline to certify their midterm election results, Republican candidates and activists promoting false theories of voter fraud are refusing to back down. State Senator-elect Jake Hoffman, head of Arizona’s Freedom Caucus, a group of largely pro-Trump Republican state lawmakers, told Reuters he will lead an investigation into the state’s election when the legislature reconvenes in January. Right-wing activist Steve Bannon, a former Trump administration official and promoter of election conspiracy theories, said voting machine mishaps on the Nov. 8 Election Day tainted Democrat Katie Hobbs’ victory over Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor who has refused to concede.

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • Since 2016, Warren Buffett Has Bought $9 Billion More of This Stock Than Apple and Chevron, Combined!

    There's a very good reason everyone from Wall Street professionals to retail investors closely eye billionaire Warren Buffett's buying and selling activity. Since he took over as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO in 1965, he's outpaced the aggregate return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 120! While not infallible, the Oracle of Omaha has demonstrated a penchant for running circles around the broad market indexes.

  • U.S. stock futures fall as Chinese protests rattle markets, oil hits 2022 low

    U.S. stock-index futures sank Sunday night, as Asian markets fell following widespread public demonstrations in China and as oil hit a 2022 low.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • SoFi Is Becoming a Bit of a Regulatory Headache

    Financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) went public in June 2021 with lots of support and plenty of hype. At this point, SoFi finds itself in a bit of a regulatory headache.

  • I'm Worried About A Stock Market Crash. How Can I Tell If My Fears Are Warranted?

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Stagflation Will Rule 2023, Keeping Stocks in Peril

    (Bloomberg) -- Stagflation is the key risk for the global economy in 2023, according to investors who said hopes of a rally in markets are premature following this year’s brutal selloff.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingAlmost half of the 388 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse survey said a scenario where growth continues to slow wh