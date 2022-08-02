U.S. markets open in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,093.50
    -27.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,615.00
    -152.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,860.00
    -102.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.70
    -12.70 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.55
    -0.34 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.50
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    -0.12 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0245
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.14
    +2.81 (+13.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2217
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7920
    -0.8470 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,723.00
    -630.67 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.32
    -20.08 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,417.02
    +3.60 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Rule 8.3 - Emis Group Plc

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
·3 min read

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Full name of discloser:

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

(b)        Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.



N/A

(c)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



Emis Group Plc

(d)        If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

N/A

(e)        Date position held/dealing undertaken:

        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

01st August 2022

(f)        In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

 

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

 

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)        Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

2,274,051

3.59%

 

 

(2)        Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

(3)        Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 



        TOTAL:

2,274,051

3.59%

 

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

 

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit



Ordinary Shares



Sale



1,220



1828.5p

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



N/A

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



N/A

 

(c)        Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

 

 

Date of disclosure:

02nd August 2022

Contact name:

Phil Beardwell FCSI

Telephone number:

020 7597 1356

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • Pinterest stock jumps despite reporting a Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre helps break down Pinterest's second-quarter earnings report.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • PayPal Q2 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Year-to-date, PayPal shares have plunged, losing more than half of their value.

  • Apple Is Borrowing Money to Buy Back Stock. What That May Say About the Bond Market.

    Apple is gearing up for a four-part bond sale to fund stock buybacks. Apple (ticker: AAPL ) is planning to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including buying back shares and paying dividends, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Apple didn’t disclose how much money it was raising or what interest rates it will pay, but the latest report from Bloomberg said the offering was for $5.5 billion.

  • Apple Sells $5.5 Billion of Bonds to Fund Buybacks, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. tapped the US high-grade bond market Monday with a $5.5 billion sale in four parts. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 118 basis points over US Treasuries, down from initial price discussions in

  • Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Mosaic (MOS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.38% and 4.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Bought More Roku Stock. This Analyst Sees 24% Downside.

    BofA Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya cut his rating for Roku to Underperform from Buy, slashing his price target to $55 from $125.

  • IRS Changes Guidelines for Inherited IRAs, Causing Confusion and Pushback

    Figuring out the most efficient way to navigate the tax impact of inheriting individual retirement accounts has become more complicated since the Internal Revenue Service issued proposed new rules in February. The rules on inherited IRAs were most recently changed in the 2019 Secure Act, which introduced a new 10-year payout rule for inherited accounts. The previous rule said those who inherited an IRA, Roth IRA or 401(k) could spread out withdrawals over their lifetime.

  • After-hours movers: Pinterest, Activision Blizzard, Avis Budget Group, ZoomInfo

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Oracle reportedly plans to lay off thousands of employees

    Yahoo Finance reporter Dan Howley looks at how tech company Oracle's stock is moving to the downside amid reports that it's starting to lay off thousands of U.S. employees.

  • Jobs report, earnings, stock market: What investors are watching this week

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova discusses the busy week ahead in markets as investors eye potential catalysts in the jobs report and corporate earnings.&nbsp;

  • Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard may have ‘more bumps in the road’: Analyst

    CFRA Vice President of Equity Research John Freeman joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine Activision Blizzard's Q2 earnings report, their price target on the stock, and the outlook of Microsoft's acquisition of the video game developer.

  • BP Boosts Returns as Oil Refining and Trading Drive Profit Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc hiked its dividend and accelerated share buybacks to the fastest pace yet after an “exceptional” in oil refining and trading lifted profits above even the highest expectations. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe oil and gas industry is boosting returns to sh

  • ‘Recession will deepen in Q3': Peter Schiff called the 2008 crash and now says the current downturn will only get worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the last big decline. Will he be right again?

  • BP Stock Surges After Energy Giant Records $8.5 Billion Quarterly Profit

    The oil supermajor also raises its dividend by 10% and announces a further buyback of $3.5 billion of stock.