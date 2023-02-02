U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.00
    +20.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,104.00
    -44.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,581.00
    +166.75 (+1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,968.30
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.48
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.40
    +27.60 (+1.42%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    +0.87 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.59
    -1.81 (-9.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2323
    -0.0049 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7770
    -0.1480 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,834.22
    +745.86 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.04
    +301.36 (+124.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,809.89
    +48.78 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Rule 8.3 -Emis Group Plc

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
·3 min read

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Full name of discloser:

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

(b)        Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.



N/A

(c)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree



Emis Group Plc

(d)        If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:



N/A

(e)        Date position held/dealing undertaken:

        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure



1st February 2023

(f)        In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”



N/A

 

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

 

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)        Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

1,151,923

1.82%

 

 

(2)        Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

(3)        Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 



        TOTAL:

1,151,923

1.82%

 

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

 

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit



Ordinary Shares



Sale



1,620



1878.3P

 

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



N/A

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”



N/A

 

(c)        Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

 

 

Date of disclosure:

2nd February 2023

Contact name:

Phil Beardwell FCSI

Telephone number:

020 7597 1356

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • 2 reasons Meta stock is exploding 20% after a whopper earnings miss

    In this market, the last thing investors have been rewarding this earnings season is a bottom-line miss vs. expectations of any magnitude. Except if you are Meta.

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Bright Green Corporation's (NASDAQ:BGXX) market cap increased by US$154m, insiders receive a 74% cut

    If you want to know who really controls Bright Green Corporation ( NASDAQ:BGXX ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’

    “Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.

  • As Fed raises rates by a quarter point, here’s where financial advisers are telling their clients to invest — and store — their money

    The Federal Reserve boosted its influential interest rate yet again Wednesday, even as more signs indicate that inflation is cooling. It hiked the benchmark’s key rate by a quarter of a basis point, bringing it to the 4.5%–4.75% range. One basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point.

  • Can SoFi Stock Soar Even Higher in 2023?

    Despite a dismal performance in 2022, shares of all-digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) climbed 50.3% in January. There are lots of reasons for the run-up, not least of which were a better-than-expected performance during the fourth quarter of 2022 and an improved outlook. Will the big gains SoFi made in January fizzle out in February, or is the stock at the beginning of a much longer bull run?

  • Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds Sink

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s businesses have lost $108 billion in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in India’s history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour and led some lenders to reject his securities as collateral for client trades.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, S

  • Traders Who Brushed Off Powell’s Words Face Tests From Hard Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders who’ve shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s repeated warnings that interest rates will remain elevated this year will have their wagers tested again within weeks by key economic data.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkNatio

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • 2 Supercharged Stocks to Help You Build Long-Term Wealth

    Last year was quite tough for equity investors: All the major U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were down by 9%, 19%, and 33%, respectively. The first distinctive growth stock that will help you build your long-term wealth is cybersecurity player CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD).

  • Why MicroVision Stock Soared Today

    Next-generation assisted-driving tech company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) had a macro Wednesday as far as its stock performance was concerned. The deal will allow MicroVision to integrate the privately held, Germany-based company's perception software features into its MicroVision ASIC assisted-driving system. At the time, the buyer wrote in a press release that "Together, MicroVision's MAVIN lidar hardware and Ibeo's mature software will position MicroVision as a leading hardware and perception software partner to [original equipment makers]."

  • Amazon Q4 Preview: Can This Time Be Different?

    Amazon has struggled to exceed bottom line estimates, falling short of the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in three consecutive quarters. Rebound quarter inbound?

  • Altria stock gets boost following $1 billion buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for cigarette maker Altria.

  • Lannett (LCI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lannett (LCI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 17.07% and 10.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Palantir’s CEO Says Silicon Valley Products Have ‘Obviously Failed’ to Improve World

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp said the company’s strategy to reach new business clients is working, especially in the US.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classifie

  • Michael Burry says sell and Jim Cramer says buy. As the Fed meets, here’s how they both could be wrong on stocks.

    Michael Burry, the hedge-fund manager at Scion Asset Management who correctly forecast the 2008 financial crisis, on Tuesday night sent out a one-word tweet: “Sell.” Burry didn’t elaborate, but it’s not hard to fill in the blanks. Assets like bitcoin and ARK Innovation ETF surged in January, in a seeming dash for trash on the view the Fed’s going to pivot to rate cuts soon, which is a lot to stomach for a value-focused investor like Burry.

  • 10 Most Profitable Companies in the World (2021)

    With Apple leading the pack and other tech firms following, these are the 10 most profitable companies in the world by 12-month trailing net income.