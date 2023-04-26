The New Rules of Frontline Engagement: Insights From the State of the Frontline Workforce Annual Report

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / The frontline workers are the unsung heroes of today's fast-paced, tech-driven economy. Organizations need them now more than ever. But are organizations doing enough to tap into their full potential? Quinyx's latest annual report is here to shake things up, revealing how companies can harness the power of their frontline workforce for maximum engagement, productivity, and retention.

This year's report, focusing on frontline employee experience, engagement, and business productivity, has sifted through the responses of a whopping 13,100 frontline workers in sectors such as retail, hospitality, transportation, warehousing and logistics. With critical areas like frontline technology, learning, career progression, development, and work-life balance under the microscope, the study presents a compelling narrative and actionable insights for businesses hungry for success.

The landscape is changing, and businesses must adapt. Pouring resources into higher pay is not enough. Employee engagement and retention require more than just a bigger paycheck. In an age of rising inflation and economic uncertainty, companies must prioritize initiatives that drive success, profitability and, most importantly, employee loyalty.

But is more always better? Not quite. App and platform overload are taking their toll on the frontline, leading to inefficiency, frustration, and a lack of proper utilization. One in three frontline workers use four or more apps or digital tools in their day-to-day work. Shockingly, nearly 80% of frontline workers lack the tech needed to swap shifts, and 85% resort to alternative communication methods outside their employer's offerings to connect with managers and colleagues. Fragmented platforms hinder, rather than support, the effective management of the frontline workforce.

What does the frontline want and need? The report reveals that close to 40% of workers crave recognition, and 1 in 3 seek improved communication and a less stressful work environment. A worrying 62% of frontline workers experience work-related stress, with a lack of flexibility being the main stress trigger. Over 40% have no say over their work schedules, and 45% report that their work schedule caused them to miss family and social events or holiday celebrations.

Career progression is another pressing concern. One in three workers feel their job is a dead-end and lack opportunities for development. The report highlights a clear retention win for companies willing to develop their frontline, with nearly 70% of frontline workers stating that they would stick around longer if their company offered more development opportunities. Businesses must communicate these opportunities clearly and make them available within reach to win employee loyalty.

So what should be done? The report makes it clear that the key to unlocking the full potential of the frontline workforce lies in addressing the issues that matter most to employees. It's time for organizations to refocus their efforts on creating a comprehensive, supportive, and empowering environment for their frontline workers.

To thrive in today's competitive landscape, businesses must embrace a holistic approach to managing and engaging their frontline workforce. This includes streamlining communication and technology, offering genuine opportunities for career growth, fostering a culture of recognition, and prioritizing work-life balance.

Key takeaways from the report:

Organizations must address the app and platform overload and focus on streamlining and simplifying frontline technology to boost efficiency and reduce frustration.

Frontline workers crave recognition, improved communication, and a less stressful work environment. Companies must prioritize these to enhance employee satisfaction and retention.

A lack of flexibility in work schedules is a significant stressor for frontline workers. Businesses should strive to offer greater autonomy over work schedules to improve work-life balance.

Companies must invest in career development opportunities for frontline employees. Nearly 70% would stay longer with the organization if these opportunities were available.

The state of the frontline workforce is at a crucial juncture. Organizations that recognize the value of their frontline employees and take the necessary steps to support and empower them will be well-positioned to reap the rewards of a more engaged, productive, and loyal workforce. The future of work depends on it.

Who are frontline workers?

Frontline employees are the unsung heroes who bring the hustle and grind to the forefront. They are the rock stars who face the heat, serve with a smile, and make things happen when the going gets tough. They are the company's heart and soul, putting their blood, sweat, and tears into delivering top-notch customer service and keeping things running smoothly. From the checkout counter to the distribution centers, they are the ones who make the magic happen.

About Quinyx

Quinyx, a leader in workforce management solutions, elevates how frontline worker-reliant organizations optimize their businesses, manage their workforce, and engage their frontline employees. With an international footprint, Quinyx supports millions of users in an extensive range of clients such as Indigo, Swarovski, Starbucks, Kendra Scott, Calvin Klein, Bath & Body Works, Rituals, Victoria's Secret, and Tory Burch.

