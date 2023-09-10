Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) CEO Christopher Pavlovski, the company's largest shareholder sees 9.6% reduction in holdings value

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Rumble's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

The top 4 shareholders own 52% of the company

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 54% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And last week, insiders endured the biggest losses as the stock fell by 9.6%.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Rumble.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rumble?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Rumble already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Rumble's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Rumble is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Christopher Pavlovski with 37% of shares outstanding. With 5.8% and 5.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Daniel Bongino and Robert Arsov are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Robert Arsov is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

Story continues

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Rumble

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Rumble Inc. stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means insiders have a very meaningful US$1.1b stake in this US$2.0b business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if they have been selling down their stake.

General Public Ownership

With a 37% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Rumble. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Rumble better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

