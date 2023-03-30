U.S. markets closed

Rumble Locks in Two Additional Sports Leagues and Emerges as the Leading Platform For Live-Streaming Action Sports

Rumble, Inc.
·6 min read

Building on the momentum of Power Slap, Rumble is now the new home of Nitro Rallycross and Street League Skateboarding, two leagues primarily targeting the under-30 demographic

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today that it has reached agreements in principle for exclusive streaming rights of Nitro Rallycross (NRX) and Street League Skateboarding (SLS). Combined with the previously announced agreement in principle for Seasons 2 and 3 of Power Slap, the three leagues represent a major advance into live-action sports distribution by Rumble.

NRX is the next generation of motorsports, featuring the biggest personalities on racing’s most aggressive and epic tracks. This fast-growing league was created by visionary action sports icon, Travis Pastrana, in large part due to his loyal fanbase of over 12 million social media followers. His dedication and passion have drawn former F1 World Champions and NASCAR Cup Champions like Jenson Button, Kyle Busch, and Chase Elliot to NRX.

In addition, Rumble has reached an agreement in principle to be the home of SLS, the pinnacle of professional skateboarding and skate lifestyle. SLS is home to the most influential skateboarders in the industry like six-time world skateboarding champion Nyjah Huston and Brazil’s 15-year-old phenom, Rayssa Leal, an Olympic silver medalist and the most followed female action sports athlete on the planet.

Together with the recent addition of Power Slap, Rumble is emerging as a leader in the action sports category, specifically those sports attracting younger audiences who are driven by social media and mega influencers. In addition to NRX, SLS, and Power Slap, Rumble also boasts an official channel for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), representing a very impressive and growing Rumble Sports lineup. The agreements in principle with NRX and SLS are subject to the execution of definitive agreements, which Rumble expects to finalize and sign in due course.

”We are excited to partner with a growing platform like Rumble to create one truly global destination for action sports fans,” said Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One, the parent company of NRX and SLS. “Our athletes have over 100 million social followers worldwide and that community will finally have the opportunity to watch every NRX and SLS event, live and free, for the first time.”

“Live sports is a massive opportunity for Rumble,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “We are quickly becoming the go-to destination for live digital sports, particularly sports leagues that are built for social media and amplified by mega influencers,” he continued. “Rumble is virtually the only platform where you can be truly authentic. Sports is content in its most authentic form, which is why it belongs on Rumble.”

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and include, for example, results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows (including revenues, operating expenses, and net income (loss)); our ability to meet working capital needs and cash requirements over the next 12 months; and our expectations regarding future results and certain key performance indicators. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by using words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “targets,” “expects,” “endeavors,” “forecasts,” “could,” “will,” “may,” “future,” “likely,” “on track to deliver,” “gaining momentum,” “continues to,” “looks forward to,” “begins to focus on,” “plans,” “projects,” “assumes,” “should” or other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and our actual results could differ materially from future results expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this release are based on our current beliefs and expectations of our management as of the date of this release. These statements are not guarantees or indicative of future performance. Important assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, our ability to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers, compete within our industry and retain key employees; the possibility that we may be adversely impacted by economic, business, and/or competitive factors; our limited operating history making it difficult to evaluate our business and prospects; our inability to effectively manage future growth and achieve operational efficiencies; our recent and rapid growth not being indicative of future performance; our inability to grow or maintain our active user base; our inability to achieve or maintain profitability; the possibility that we may be unable to reach definitive agreements with any or all of Power Slap, SLS or NRX, or if definitive agreements are entered into, the possibility that we may be unable to monetize such relationships as currently anticipated; our failure to comply with applicable privacy laws; occurrence of a cyber incident resulting in information theft, data corruption, operational disruption and/or financial loss; potential liability for hosting a variety of tortious or unlawful materials uploaded by third parties; negative publicity for removing, or declining to remove, certain content, regardless of whether such content violated any law; impediment of access to our content and services on the Internet; significant market competition that we face; changes to our existing content and services resulting in failure to attract traffic and advertisers or to generate revenue; our dependence on third party vendors; our inability to realize the expected benefits of financial incentives that we offer to our content creators; potential diversion of management’s attention and consumption of resources as a result of acquisitions of other companies and success in integrating and otherwise achieving the benefits of recent and potential acquisitions; failure to maintain adequate operational and financial resources or raise additional capital or generate sufficient cash flows; adverse effect on our business by compliance obligations imposed by new privacy laws, laws regulating social media platforms and online speech in the U.S. and Canada; and those additional risks, uncertainties and factors described in more detail under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation, to update any of our forward-looking statements after the issuance of this release to reflect any future events or circumstances. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Press Contact: press@rumble.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ Group, MZ North America
203-741-8811
investors@rumble.com 


