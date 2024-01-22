Rumble Rises: How Rumble Stands to Gain from DeSantis Endorsement of Trump and Barstool Partnership

The recent political turn of events, with Ron DeSantis stepping out of the Republican race and endorsing Donald Trump, has created a unique opportunity in the financial markets, particularly for Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM). This endorsement, coupled with Rumble’s strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, positions the company for potential run in 2024.

Rumble Inc.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) scenario has changed dramatically with DeSantis’s endorsement of Trump. This move could amplify Rumble’s prominence in the digital media space, as it aligns itself closely with a significant political figure known for his substantial following. Trump’s endorsement could drive more content creators and users towards Rumble, seeking a platform that resonates with Trump’s base and supports free speech ideals.

The partnership with Barstool Sports further enhances Rumble’s appeal. This collaboration will bring all of Barstool Sports’ content to Rumble, including exclusive live streams. Barstool’s extensive reach and popularity in sports and entertainment content can attract a wider audience to Rumble, beyond the politically engaged user base. Moreover, Barstool Sports’ commitment to marketing and promoting Rumble as its preferred video platform can significantly boost Rumble’s visibility and user growth.

Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) is also surging today, up more than 30% at the time of this writing. It has now rallied more than 80% since former President Trump’s win in the Iowa caucus.

Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) that is trying to merge with the former president's Trump Media & Technology Group, which is behind the Truth Social app.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

