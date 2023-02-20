Ruminant feed market: APAC will account for 41% of the market growth , Evolving Opportunities with Alltech Inc. and Archer Daniels Midland Co, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The ruminant feed market report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 27.18 billion between 2022 and 2027, at a CAGR of 4.44%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 35.91 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ruminant Feed Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global ruminant feed market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 41% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as growing meat consumption, along with stringent regulations on meat quality, are expected to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast years. Additionally, the easy and abundant availability of raw materials such as corn in the region is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The ruminant feed market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. : The company offers ruminant feed products such as Pancosma and Wisium.

Beneo GmbH: The company offers ruminant feed products such as Beneo Carb S.

Bentoli: The company offers ruminant feed products such as Metostim Liquid ruminant feed additive.

Cargill Inc.: The company offers ruminant feed products such as Grolux Poultry Integrated Solutions.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as rising concerns over cattle health, a growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and rising demand for precision nutrition. However, shifting consumer preferences for vegan food are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the ruminant feed market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By animal type, the market is segmented into dairy cattle, beef cattle, and other animal types.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

By product, the market is segmented into probiotics, foods, prebiotics, medical food, and others.

What are the key data covered in this ruminant feed market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the ruminant feed market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ruminant feed market vendors.

Ruminant feed market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Russia, Spain, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Bentoli, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Davidson Brothers Shotts Ltd., Epol, Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Kamdhenu Cattle Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Neogen Corp., Perdue Farms Inc., SHV Holdings NV, Tyson Foods Inc., and International Flavors and Fragrances Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ruminant feed market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Animal Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Animal Type

6.3 Dairy cattle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Beef cattle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Animal Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Dairy farm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Veterinary hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

12.4 Beneo GmbH

12.5 Bentoli

12.6 Cargill Inc.

12.7 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

12.8 Epol

12.9 Evonik Industries AG

12.10 ForFarmers NV

12.11 International Flavors and Fragrances

12.12 Kemin Industries Inc.

12.13 Koninklijke DSM NV

12.14 Neogen Corp.

12.15 Perdue Farms Inc.

12.16 SHV Holdings NV

12.17 Tyson Foods Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

