Ruminant feed market: APAC will account for 41% of the market growth , Evolving Opportunities with Alltech Inc. and Archer Daniels Midland Co, among others - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The ruminant feed market report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 27.18 billion between 2022 and 2027, at a CAGR of 4.44%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 35.91 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global ruminant feed market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 41% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as growing meat consumption, along with stringent regulations on meat quality, are expected to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast years. Additionally, the easy and abundant availability of raw materials such as corn in the region is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The ruminant feed market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Archer Daniels Midland Co.: The company offers ruminant feed products such as Pancosma and Wisium.
Beneo GmbH: The company offers ruminant feed products such as Beneo Carb S.
Bentoli: The company offers ruminant feed products such as Metostim Liquid ruminant feed additive.
Cargill Inc.: The company offers ruminant feed products such as Grolux Poultry Integrated Solutions.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as rising concerns over cattle health, a growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and rising demand for precision nutrition. However, shifting consumer preferences for vegan food are hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the ruminant feed market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By animal type, the market is segmented into dairy cattle, beef cattle, and other animal types.
By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
By product, the market is segmented into probiotics, foods, prebiotics, medical food, and others.
What are the key data covered in this ruminant feed market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the ruminant feed market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ruminant feed market vendors.
Browse for Technavio consumer staples market reports
