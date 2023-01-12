Ruminant feed market size to grow by USD 27.18 billion from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by rising concerns over cattle health - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ruminant feed market is forecasted to grow by USD 27.18 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Bentoli, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Davidson Brothers Shotts Ltd., Epol, Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Kamdhenu Cattle Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Neogen Corp., Perdue Farms Inc., SHV Holdings NV, Tyson Foods Inc., and International Flavors and Fragrances are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ruminant Feed Market 2023-2027

Ruminant feed market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

The ruminant feed market share growth by the dairy cattle segment will be significant. Dairy products are growing in popularity with consumers due to their health advantages. The increasing demand for dairy and milk products in emerging markets can be attributed to segment growth, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the global ruminant feed market during the forecast period.

41% of the market's growth will account from APAC during the forecast period. The regional market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to rising meat consumption and strict controls on meat quality. Additionally, the region's easy and abundant access to raw resources like corn will also contribute to market growth.

Ruminant feed market 2023-2027: Scope

The ruminant feed market report also covers the following areas:

Ruminant feed market 2023-2027: Drivers & challenges

The rising concerns over cattle health will fuel the growth of the ruminant feed market. Consumer worries regarding the safety and quality of meat have increased due to the growing consumer knowledge of numerous livestock and dairy diseases, which has led to the use of higher-quality feed ingredients. Since healthy farm animals help to end hunger and provide food sustainably, livestock farmers put a lot of effort into enhancing the health of their livestock. All these factors contribute to the market expansion during the forecast period.

However, the shifting consumer preferences for vegan food is the major challenge likely to hamper the growth of the ruminant feed market during the forecast period. People are switching to plant-based diets rather than animal-based diets as awareness of the health and cruelty of cattle rises. The rise in consumption and demand for vegan cuisine is mostly due to increased public awareness of the virtues of veganism. Due to the shifting consumer preferences, there is a greater demand for vegan food. Globally rising veganism is expected to reduce the supply and consumption of meat, which will, in turn, decrease demand for ruminants and slow market growth during the forecast period.

Ruminant feed market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

Animal Type Outlook (USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

End-user Outlook (USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

Region Outlook (USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

Ruminant feed market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

What are the key data covered in this ruminant feed market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ruminant feed market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ruminant feed market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ruminant feed market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ruminant feed market vendors.

Ruminant Feed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 27.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Russia, Spain, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Bentoli, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Davidson Brothers Shotts Ltd., Epol, Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Kamdhenu Cattle Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Neogen Corp., Perdue Farms Inc., SHV Holdings NV, Tyson Foods Inc., and International Flavors and Fragrances Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ruminant feed market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Animal Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Animal Type

6.3 Dairy cattle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Beef cattle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Animal Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Dairy farm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Veterinary hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

12.4 Beneo GmbH

12.5 Bentoli

12.6 Cargill Inc.

12.7 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

12.8 Epol

12.9 Evonik Industries AG

12.10 ForFarmers NV

12.11 International Flavors and Fragrances

12.12 Kemin Industries Inc.

12.13 Koninklijke DSM NV

12.14 Neogen Corp.

12.15 Perdue Farms Inc.

12.16 SHV Holdings NV

12.17 Tyson Foods Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

