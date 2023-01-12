U.S. markets closed

Ruminant feed market size to grow by USD 27.18 billion from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by rising concerns over cattle health - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ruminant feed market is forecasted to grow by USD 27.18 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Bentoli, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Davidson Brothers Shotts Ltd., Epol, Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Kamdhenu Cattle Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Neogen Corp., Perdue Farms Inc., SHV Holdings NV, Tyson Foods Inc., and International Flavors and Fragrances are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ruminant Feed Market 2023-2027

Ruminant feed market 2023-2027: Segmentation highlights

  • The ruminant feed market share growth by the dairy cattle segment will be significant. Dairy products are growing in popularity with consumers due to their health advantages. The increasing demand for dairy and milk products in emerging markets can be attributed to segment growth, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the global ruminant feed market during the forecast period.

  • 41% of the market's growth will account from APAC during the forecast period. The regional market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to rising meat consumption and strict controls on meat quality. Additionally, the region's easy and abundant access to raw resources like corn will also contribute to market growth.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others, Buy the Report.

Ruminant feed market 2023-2027: Scope

The ruminant feed market report also covers the following areas:

Ruminant feed market 2023-2027: Drivers & challenges

The rising concerns over cattle health will fuel the growth of the ruminant feed market. Consumer worries regarding the safety and quality of meat have increased due to the growing consumer knowledge of numerous livestock and dairy diseases, which has led to the use of higher-quality feed ingredients. Since healthy farm animals help to end hunger and provide food sustainably, livestock farmers put a lot of effort into enhancing the health of their livestock. All these factors contribute to the market expansion during the forecast period.

However, the shifting consumer preferences for vegan food is the major challenge likely to hamper the growth of the ruminant feed market during the forecast period. People are switching to plant-based diets rather than animal-based diets as awareness of the health and cruelty of cattle rises. The rise in consumption and demand for vegan cuisine is mostly due to increased public awareness of the virtues of veganism. Due to the shifting consumer preferences, there is a greater demand for vegan food. Globally rising veganism is expected to reduce the supply and consumption of meat, which will, in turn, decrease demand for ruminants and slow market growth during the forecast period.

To know about the other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Ruminant feed market 2023-2027: Segmentation analysis

  • Animal Type Outlook (USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

  • End-user Outlook (USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

  • Region Outlook (USD Billion, 2017 - 2027)

Ruminant feed market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

What are the key data covered in this ruminant feed market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ruminant feed market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the ruminant feed market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the ruminant feed market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ruminant feed market vendors.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • Sweet Spreads Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The sweet spreads market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,184.41 million. The evolving taste preferences are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the health impacts of sweet spreads may impede the market growth.

  • Functional Chewing Gum Market by Distribution Product, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The functional chewing gum market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2828.5 million. The increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of efficient chewing gum disposable techniques may impede the market growth.

Ruminant Feed Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

158

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.44%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 27.18 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

3.56

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key countries

US, China, Russia, Spain, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Bentoli, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Davidson Brothers Shotts Ltd., Epol, Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers NV, Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Kamdhenu Cattle Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Neogen Corp., Perdue Farms Inc., SHV Holdings NV, Tyson Foods Inc., and International Flavors and Fragrances

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global ruminant feed market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Animal Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Animal Type

  • 6.3 Dairy cattle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Beef cattle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Animal Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Dairy farm - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Veterinary hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 12.4 Beneo GmbH

  • 12.5 Bentoli

  • 12.6 Cargill Inc.

  • 12.7 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

  • 12.8 Epol

  • 12.9 Evonik Industries AG

  • 12.10 ForFarmers NV

  • 12.11 International Flavors and Fragrances

  • 12.12 Kemin Industries Inc.

  • 12.13 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 12.14 Neogen Corp.

  • 12.15 Perdue Farms Inc.

  • 12.16 SHV Holdings NV

  • 12.17 Tyson Foods Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports, covering 800 technologies spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Ruminant Feed Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ruminant-feed-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-27-18-billion-from-2022-to-2027-growth-driven-by-rising-concerns-over-cattle-health---technavio-301716698.html

SOURCE Technavio

