A local couple has created a business perfect for West Michigan: a floating ice cream truck.

HOLLAND — A local couple has created a business perfect for West Michigan: a floating ice cream truck.

Megan Ward and Isaiah Kinney launched the business June 14, traveling across the region with their pontoon boat and delivering ice cream to their fellows boaters. The business' name? Ice Cream Afloat.

“After getting married last summer, we quickly decided that we needed to make some big life changes,” the couple wrote on Facebook. “So we quit our jobs, sold our home, and moved from West Virginia to open an ice cream boat in Michigan.”

So far, the couple and their boat have visited Holland, Grand Haven, Hardy Pond and several other areas. Want a sweet treat? It’s as simple as flagging them down and pulling up beside them.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

While the couple doesn’t have a set rotation, they post on Facebook each Thursday about their weekend plans. Rough business hours are Saturdays and Sundays, plus holidays and some surprise weekdays as their schedule allows.

“We do not post a menu, as our products change based on what's available from the distributor,” they wrote. “We carry all prepackaged ice creams — classics like strawberry shortcake and ice cream sandwiches, plus new favorites like bomb pops, snickers ice cream bars and more.”

Ice Cream Afloat accepts payment with cash, card and Apple Pay.

“We are so grateful for the community support we're already receiving, and are excited to spread happiness and ice cream across West Michigan,” the couple wrote. “It’s going to be a great summer. We’ll see you on the water.”

For more information, visit the business on Facebook at Ice Cream Afloat.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: The rumors are true. Holland has a floating ice cream truck.