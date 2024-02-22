The rumors are true. Trader Joe's confirms plans for store in Springfield

Trader Joe's is coming to town.

Now the only question is when and where. A representative from the grocery store chain, which has long been awaited in Springfield, confirmed to the News-Leader on Thursday that plans were underway for a Springfield store.

"I'm happy to confirm we have plans to open a new store in Springfield," said Trader Joe's public relations manager Nakia Rhodes in an email. "I do not yet have a location or timeline to confirm."

The announcement comes after rumors swirled in the "Bring Trader Joe's to Springield, MO" Facebook page about the brand searching for a location. The Facebook page has nearly 4,000 members.

"As of early 2024 Trader Joe's is working with a real estate developer in Missouri to find a store location in Springfield," the anonymous post said.

About Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is a grocery store chain based in Monrovia, California. The store sells several items under its own private "Trader Joe's" labels at a discount to name-brand equivalents. The chain has more than 500 locations across the U.S.

