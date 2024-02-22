Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    5,074.74
    +92.94 (+1.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,956.95
    +344.71 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,000.62
    +419.75 (+2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.75
    +18.01 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.86
    +0.95 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    2,033.50
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0825
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3310
    +0.0060 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2660
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.6000
    +0.2920 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,711.20
    +743.66 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,684.49
    +21.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,098.68
    +836.52 (+2.19%)
     

The rumors are true. Trader Joe's confirms plans for store in Springfield

Tony Madden, Springfield News-Leader
·1 min read

Trader Joe's is coming to town.

Now the only question is when and where. A representative from the grocery store chain, which has long been awaited in Springfield, confirmed to the News-Leader on Thursday that plans were underway for a Springfield store.

"I'm happy to confirm we have plans to open a new store in Springfield," said Trader Joe's public relations manager Nakia Rhodes in an email. "I do not yet have a location or timeline to confirm."

The announcement comes after rumors swirled in the "Bring Trader Joe's to Springield, MO" Facebook page about the brand searching for a location. The Facebook page has nearly 4,000 members.

"As of early 2024 Trader Joe's is working with a real estate developer in Missouri to find a store location in Springfield," the anonymous post said.

More: Redesigned Target store with fulfillment center coming to west Springfield in April 2025

About Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is a grocery store chain based in Monrovia, California. The store sells several items under its own private "Trader Joe's" labels at a discount to name-brand equivalents. The chain has more than 500 locations across the U.S.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Trader Joe's confirms plan for store in Springfield. What we know

Advertisement