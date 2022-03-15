U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,229.44
    +56.33 (+1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,345.48
    +400.24 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,802.96
    +221.74 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,950.07
    +8.36 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.69
    -6.32 (-6.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.50
    -30.30 (-1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0943
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1370
    -0.0030 (-0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3042
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2900
    +0.1080 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,192.06
    +447.64 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.00
    +10.73 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Run:ai raises $75M for its AI platform

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

Tel Aviv-based Run:ai, a startup that makes it easier for developers and operations teams to manage and optimize their AI infrastructure, today announced that it has raised a $75 million Series C funding round led by Tiger Global Management and Insight partners, which also led the company's $30 million Series B round in 2021. Previous investors TLV Partners and S Capital VC also participated in this round, which brings Run:ai's total funding to $118 million.

Run:ai's Atlas platform helps its users virtualize and orchestrate their AI workloads with a focus on optimizing their GPU resources, no matter whether they are on-premises or in the cloud. It abstracts all of this hardware away, while developers can still interact with the pooled resources through standard tools like Jupyter notebooks and IT teams can get better insights into how these resources are being used.

The new round comes at a time of fast growth for the company. Its annual recurring revenue grew 9x in the last year, while its staff more than tripled, the company tells me. Run:ai CEO Omri Geller attributes this to a number of factors, including the company's ability to build a global partner network to accelerate its growth and the overall momentum for the technology within the enterprise. "As organizations leave the incubation stage and start scaling their AI initiatives, they are unable to meet their expected pace of AI innovation due to severe challenges managing their AI infrastructure," he said.

Image Credits: Run:ai

He also noted that he believes Run:ai has an advantage because as enterprises are modernizing their infrastructure, Run:ai's cloud-native AI orchestration platform that plugs into Kubernetes environments fits in nicely into this overall trend. Geller noted that these customers are increasingly moving from experiments to production -- and that's where the need for an MLOps platform with a focus on optimizing GPU utilization like Run:ai quickly becomes apparent.

"As part of the development of our product, we added unique features to help them efficiently manage their AI production clusters and easily deploy inference at scale. Inference workloads require maximum throughput and extremely low latency," he said. "With Run:ai coordinating job scheduling on inference servers, maximal throughput and low latency are maintained while optimizing GPU utilization to nearly 100%."

The company plans to use the new funding to grow its team, but Geller also noted that the company will consider strategic acquisitions to enhance its overall platform. "Our approach will always be to develop in-house and we do not have a specific area in mind for acquisition. However, if the opportunity presents itself for a strategic acquisition of a technology that will accelerate our time to market and help speed up market dominance, we will definitely seize the opportunity," he said.

"As enterprises in every industry reimagine themselves to become learning systems powered by AI and human talent, there has been a global surge in demand for AI hardware chipsets such as GPUs," said Lonne Jaffe, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "As the Forrester Wave AI Infrastructure report recently highlighted, Run:ai creates extraordinary value by bringing advanced virtualization and orchestration capabilities to AI chipsets, making training and inference systems run both much faster and more cost-effectively. Because of explosive demand since 2020, Run:ai has almost quadrupled its customer base, and we couldn’t be more excited to double down on our partnership with Omri and the incredible Run:AI team as they lean into their momentum and Scale Up."

Run:AI raises $30M Series B for its AI compute platform

Recommended Stories

  • AMC acquires stake in gold and silver mining company

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports that AMC has acquired stake in gold and silver mining company Hycroft.&nbsp;

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • RLX Technology Inc. Just Recorded A 13% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

    Shareholders in RLX Technology Inc. ( NYSE:RLX ) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 49% to US$1.22 in the week...

  • GameStop stock pops ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses GameStop stock's surge ahead of the company's upcoming quarterly earnings report.

  • Yuan Jumps After Report on Saudis Weighing Its Use in Oil Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan reversed earlier declines and jumped toward its highs of the day following a report by Dow Jones that Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price some of its oil sales to China in the currency.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Due in Europe Next Week; Putin Blames KyivLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’

  • Alibaba Stock Is Really Hurting. Why It Might Not Bounce Back Anytime Soon.

    Regulatory, geopolitical, and health-economic factors have formed a painful trifecta for Chinese stocks, and Alibaba shares are getting battered again.

  • Tesla Raises Prices Across Lineup; Cheapest Model Is $46,990

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. raised prices on all its vehicles after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said costs were increasing at the companies he runs.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Due in Europe Next Week; Putin Blames KyivLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullThe cheape

  • Will Teladoc Ever Top $200 Again?

    The pandemic gave Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) a big boost. Teladoc has fallen 78% from its peak of $249 back in August of 2020. In fact, today it's trading lower than Wall Street's most pessimistic share price forecast.

  • Is BigCommerce (BIGC) A Smart Long-Term Investment?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the fourth quarter, the Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 1.59% gross and 1.34% net of fees, outperforming the 0.01% return for the […]

  • Boeing execs still take home big pay after company’s $4.3 billion loss

    The Boeing Co. had a dreadful 2021, losing $4.3 billion in a year when the company was hit by production issues and the lingering impact on the industry of the pandemic. It was less in direct compensation than previous years, as Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) year was so bad that targets for performance-based bonuses were not reached. The highest amount, according to the company’s proxy statement, was the $21.09 million in total compensation for CEO David Calhoun.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    Announcing a new chief operating officer today didn't stem the decline after it reported earnings last week.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.