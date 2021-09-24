U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,442.45
    -6.53 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.76
    -43.06 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,980.96
    -71.28 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,254.55
    -4.49 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.75
    +0.45 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.40
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.27 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4490
    +0.0390 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3671
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7280
    +0.4270 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,031.63
    -1,809.95 (-4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.33
    -58.73 (-5.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,055.42
    -22.93 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

“You Run. We Donate.”: Grupo Bimbo Kicks Off Global Energy Race 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bimbo Bakeries
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • The 6th edition of the Global Energy Race will be held virtually and will be completely free, from Oct 4th to 10th, for runners throughout the world.

  • For each race participant, Bimbo Bakeries USA will donate slices of bread to Feeding America.

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. is joining its parent company and largest baking company in the world, Grupo Bimbo, to announce the kickoff of its Sixth Annual Global Energy Race (GER). This is the Company’s most important sporting event with a cause, as it extends beyond a financial donation and allows associates, consumers and friends to make a lasting impact on a global scale. Signups are now open, as the race seeks to gather participants worldwide, put people in motion, and support those most in need.

For this year’s race, Grupo Bimbo has set the goal of gathering the largest number of runners throughout the world, aiming to surpass 2020’s 300,000 participants from 127 countries and the subsequent 6 million donated slices.

Bimbo Bakeries USA’s partnership with Feeding America also extends beyond the Global Energy Race, as both Bimbo Bakeries USA and Grupo Bimbo team up each year to give back to local communities through food bank donation events. Corporate partnerships such as these are crucial to making a difference for those who need it, especially during a global pandemic.

Due to the COVID-19 world health crisis, the 2021 Global Energy Race will once again be held virtually and completely free of charge. Enrollments are now open at the event’s website www.globalenergyrace.com.

Participants can walk or run a 5K or 10K during the scheduled race week.

Upon registration, each participant will receive a Runner Number as well as a virtual T-shirt and medal for social media. Upon completion of the race, participants will be mailed a Participant Pack that includes a tote, cooling towel and finisher’s medal.

“The Global Energy Race 2020 broke record figures for participation, thereby achieving the greatest donation of bread in history,” said Alberto Levy, Global Marketing VP for Grupo Bimbo. “This year we have a new opportunity to help those most in need. We invite everyone, whether as a runner or walker, to join this great cause and help us make history again. You run; we donate.”

For more information on the Global Energy Race, you can follow the below social media channels, and engage with us using #RunWithUs and #GER2021:

  • Facebook: @GlobalEnergyGlobal

  • Instagram: @globalenergyrace

  • Twitter: @Globalenergyrun

ABOUT GRUPO BIMBO
Grupo Bimbo is the largest and leading baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. Grupo Bimbo has 203 plants and more than 1,700 sales centers strategically located in 33 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks and confectionery products, among others. Grupo Bimbo produces over 13,000 products and has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 2.8 million points of sale, around 53,000 routes and more than 135,000 associates. Its shares trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and in the over-the-counter market in the United States with a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

ABOUT BIMBO BAKERIES USA
Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Entenmann’s, Stroehmann, Maier’s, Sara Lee, Thomas’, Bimbo, Marinela, Barcel, Boboli, Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, and Brownberry®. Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is part of Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

Media Contact:

Maria Lynn, maria.lynn@buchananpr.com, 610-228-0687


Recommended Stories

  • Delays in shipping, shortage of materials leading to less plastic cups across Northeast Ohio

    Businesses all over Northeast Ohio have been dealing with hardships the past 18 months in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But a disruption in the shipping and supply chains could impact you - the retailer.

  • Here's What Happens When Two Multi-Billion Dollar Megatrends Collide

    The health and wellness sector has taken Wall Street by storm, and now, we think that one little-known company could have great potential

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right As Lucid Air Gets EPA Rating Of 520 Miles Per Charge?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As DraftKings Makes Bid For BetMGM Partner?

    DraftKings is offering $22.4 billion to acquire BetMGM partner Entain. MGM says its approval is needed. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In September 2021: Nike Slides On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs at the start of September, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in September 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy Amid Bitcoin Volatility? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? New EV Battery Deal Could Reduce Supply Chain Woes

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now As China Bans Bitcoin?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?

  • Is Square Stock A Buy? Big Move Into Buy Now, Pay Later Consumer Financing

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • China Oversees Evergrande Accounts to Ensure Housing Gets Built

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingChina’s housing regulator has stepped up oversight of China Evergrande Group’s bank accounts to ensure funds are used to complete housing proj

  • Accenture tops profit expectations and give upbeat outlook, but revenue comes up shy

    Shares of Accenture PLC ticked up 0.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the management consulting and outsourcing services company reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit that topped expectations while revenue came up a bit shy, but also provided an upbeat outlook. Net income for the quarter to Aug. 31 rose to $1.42 billion, or $2.20 a share, from $1.29 billion, or $1.99 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.19. Revenue grew 23.8% to $13.419 billi

  • Brent Settles at Highest Since 2018 as Global Supplies Tighten

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude futures settled at the highest level in almost three years as supplies shrink at a time when a global energy crunch makes it increasingly likely oil will be tapped for power generation.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Refe

  • WPP pays $19 million in settlement with U.S. SEC

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday that Britain's WPP had agreed to pay more than $19 million to resolve charges that it violated the anti-bribery, books and records, and internal accounting controls provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). The world's largest advertising firm did not admit or deny the SEC's charges but agreed to pay the fine, the SEC said. WPP implemented an aggressive business growth strategy that included acquiring majority interests in many localized advertising agencies in high-risk markets, it added.

  • Nike's stock drop would shave more than 50 points off the Dow's price

    Shares of Nike Inc. sank 5.1% in early trading Friday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's premarket decliners, after the athletic apparel and accessories giant reported fiscal first-quarter profit that topped expectations but revenue that came up short. The stock's implied price decline would shave about 53 points off the price of the Dow, while Dow futures were down 144 points, or 0.4%, ahead of the open. Nike's stock is on track to suffer the biggest one-day decline since June 2