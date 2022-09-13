U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

Runa Capital kicks off new fund as it joins the VC ‘Scramble for Europe’ by moving to Luxembourg

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Runa Capital, which launched there in 2010, says it has raised $55 million towards its fourth fund, aiming for a hard cap of $250 million.

And after 12 years in the US, the normally Palo Alto-based VC says it is now relocating its HQ to Luxembourg, to re-focus its attention on the European market, as several other US VCs have done this year.

TechCrunch understands the move is in part motivated by the higher returns now available from European startups, a trend we’ve seen as other US VCs - such as Sequoia and Lightspeed - have opened European offices.

Runa’s partners will now be now spread across Luxembourg, London, Berlin, San Francisco, and Palo Alto.

The firm has also promoted principals Konstantin Vinogradov and Michael Fanfant to General Partners focusing on Europe and the USA, respectively.

The fourth fund will continue to focus on early-stage investments in enterprise software and deep tech, such as open-source software, machine learning, quantum computing startups, finance, education, and healthcare.

The first investments of the new fund include Barcelona-based embedded finance provider Hubuc, Paris-based open-source enterprise software developer OpenReplay, as well .

Founded by the teams behind the Acronis and Parallels software companies, Runa Capital has so far over 100 early-stage investments in Europe and North America.

Its portfolio consists of Mambu (valued at $5.5 billion), Nginx (acquired by F5 for $700M), Ecwid (acquired by Lightspeed for $500M), Acumatica (acquired by EQT), and Drchrono (acquired by EverCommerce).

To date, the fund has raised around $500M for its three early-stage funds and one “opportunity” VC fund.

In a statement Dmitry Chikhachev, General Partner and Co-founder at Runa Capital said: “Runa Capital has a tight-knit team and a track record of promoting our partners from within. Konstantin and Michael will bolster our push into the most exciting and promising areas.”

Indeed, new partner Vinogradov originally joined Runa Capital in 2012 as a Junior Analyst while Fanfant previously сo-founded fintech startup Octane Lending.

Runa Capital’s portfolio includes Nordic banker Nicolai Tangen and Andreas Gauger (CEO at OpenExchange).

Despite its Russian ethnicity in terms of founders, Runa hasn’t made any investments in Russia-based companies since 2012 and, in fact, issued a vehement statement last March openly criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Soviet-era-born technology entrepreneur Serguei Beloussov (who has since taken the name Serg Bell and Singaporean citizenship) founded Runa after starting Acronis, and has since gone on to also establish the Acronis Cyber Foundation which has partnered with UNICEF, built schools and educated migrants to Switzerland.

  • As 3D printing merger closes, MakerBot CEO steps up and Ultimaker CEO steps down

    Following this week’s closing of the Ultimaker/MakerBot merger, the combined company is announcing a new name. The entity will be known as [drumroll please] UltiMaker. The new company name is UltiMaker, with a camelcased “M” to acknowledge MakerBot’s place in all of this.

  • Adam Neumann Handing Over Part of Property Holdings to Fund Startup

    Andreessen Horowitz’s investment in the WeWork co-founder’s new company Flow gives the venture-capital firm a stake in apartment buildings.

  • Chemours Details ESG Progress in 2021 Corporate Responsibility Commitment Report

    Chemours recently released its fifth annual Corporate Responsibility Commitment (CRC) Report, including updates on the company’s ESG targets. The report comes as Chemours opens an exciting chapter ...

  • A Quick Look at the OTC Markets' Most-Active Securities In August - Here’s What You Need to Know

    By Jad Malaeb, Benzinga

  • Rent the Runway shares sink as inflation-weary subscribers hit pause

    Shares of Rent the Runway plunged more than 22% before the bell on Tuesday, as more Americans paused their subscription to the clothing rental firm as they feel the pinch of red-hot inflation. Rent the Runway lowered its annual sales forecast late on Monday and said it would cut about 24% of its corporate workforce as it seeks to rein in costs. "Consumers aren't viewing (Rent the Runway) as a way to save money versus a traditional wardrobe ownership model ... rather, consumers are protecting household budgets by crossing off recurring monthly discretionary charges like RENT," Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti wrote in a note.

  • MyCarrier raises $22M to match small shippers with freight carriers

    At least, that appears to be the case with the closing of MyCarrier's Series B today. A startup with a freight shipping platform for small- and mid-sized shippers, MyCarrier raised $22 million in a venture round led by NewRoads Capital with participation from Greycroft and Lerer Hippeau. CEO Michael Bookout indicated that the new cash will go toward expanding and accelerating MyCarrier's platform offerings and investing in its product, R&D and go-to-market teams.

  • Wall Street points toward gains ahead of US inflation report

    Wall Street futures rose Tuesday ahead of new data expected to show that surging U.S. inflation continues to ease, reducing pressure on the Fed to continue hiking interest rates. Before the opening bell, the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones climbed 0.7%. Slowing inflation may allow the Federal Reserve to consider easing off the brakes.

  • Taiwan's GlobalWafers sees Nov groundbreaking for $5 billion Texas plant

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's GlobalWafers Co Ltd expects to start construction in November of its new $5 billion plant in Texas, the company's chairwoman and CEO said on Tuesday. The company said in June it would build the plant to make 300-millimetre silicon wafers used in semiconductors, switching from a defunct plan to invest in Germany. Chairwoman and chief executive Doris Hsu told reporters in Taipei that the groundbreaking ceremony was expected to be around the end of November.

  • Hone raises $30M to grow its corporate learning platofrm

    One of the co-founders of FanDuel has raised $30 million to fund a startup -- Hone -- that's providing a platform for "enterprise-scale," exec-level learning and development. Coming on the heels of a $16 million Series A round in November, Hone today closed its Series B, which had  contributions from 3L Capital (which led the round), F-Prime Capital, Cowboy Ventures and Slack Fund. The new capital will go toward experimentation with "intelligent" recommendations and reinforcement, CEO Tom Griffiths said, to "enhance the learners' experience" and "drive even more successful learning outcomes."

  • The special session put the wealthy and corporations ahead of normal Idaho taxpayers

    The extra education spending was good, argues Marty Trillhaase of the Lewiston Tribune. But the changes to the tax code will make Idaho more unequal in the long run. | Opinion

  • Robinhood Investors Refuse To Give Up On 10 Losing Stocks

    You've got to hand it to Robinhood investors. They're not letting an ugly start to the year for the S&P 500 scare them.

  • New York woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane

    A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. Pichardo also allegedly spit at the man when he tried to record the altercation. The case was investigated by the FBI and Phoenix police and the two women were indicted for disorderly conduct for verbally and physically assaulting other customers and flight crew members.

  • I’m 65 and semi-retired, having amassed $1.8 million myself with ‘a lot of risky small caps,’ tech stocks and some ETFs. I also have 20% in cash. Am I doing it right? Do I need an adviser to help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint vs. Blink Charging

    Oil price volatility and new federal legislation should benefit these two companies. Which is the better pick?

  • Alibaba Stock Gets Slammed by COVID: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

    Alibaba's woes intensified in the fiscal first quarter. Still, there were a few bright spots that investors should not miss.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • US Inflation Data Will Determine If Stock Rally Continues

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index is on a roll, posting its best four-day rally since early July partly on the back of hopes that inflation data due Tuesday morning will show some cooling off ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine